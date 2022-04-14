2022 NFL draft: The top 11 linebackers

Last year, it was Elijah Molden.

This year, it is the entire linebacker class.

As I wrote last year in the write-up of Molden, the current defensive back for the Tennessee Titans, studying him late in the process rekindled my own love of the game of football. Late in the draft cycle, as the work was winding down, studying the way he patrolled the secondary for Washington reminded me of an old college teammate, and the beauty of this sport.

This year something similar happened, when I sat down to study the linebackers for this draft cycle.

Whether Nakobe Dean’s play speed, Devin Lloyd’s length and disruptive nature, the awareness of Chad Muma, the potential of Troy Andersen or even the change-of-direction skills of JoJo Domann, this group of players was fascinating to study. Even those that did not make this list, such as Brandon Smith from Penn State, are going to be great pro players.

Perhaps what we are seeing is the cyclical response to a similar process that is playing out on the offensive side of the football. The depth of this year’s class of receivers — another fun position to study — is perhaps due to the importance of the passing game at all levels of the sport. With an emphasis on throwing the football taking place at the high school level, and the growth of spring passing leagues, receivers are coming out of college ready to go.

Is it possible we are seeing something happen with linebackers?

While that might be an article for another day, let’s get to the top 11 linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft.

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Height: 6’3″ (82nd) Weight: 237 (51st)

40-Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds (52nd)

Bench Press: 25 reps (80th)

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (60th)

Broad Jump: 10’6″ (91st)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: A safety in high school, Devin Lloyd was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Coming out of Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, California, Lloyd originally committed to UNLV, but flipped to Utah in February of 2017, as the Utes provided him with his only offer from a Power Five school.

Lloyd redshirted as a freshman, but saw action in all of Utah’s games during the 2018 season as a reserve. He stepped into a starting role for the 2019 season at linebacker, racking up 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks and an interception. During the 2020 season, Lloyd played in all five games of the shortened campaign, notching 48 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Lloyd came back to school for his senior campaign, rather than enter the 2021 NFL draft. He led the Pac-12 with eight sacks, and notched another 66 tackles and four interceptions. He was named a First-Team All-American, and was the MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Stat to Know: As we will see, Lloyd can impact the passing game in a number of ways. Pro Football Focus charted him with four forced incompletions (fourth among linebackers in college football) and 31 pressures, which was sixth among linebackers.

Strengths: Lloyd is perhaps as complete a linebacker as it gets, and the fact the finds ways to impact the passing game makes him ideal for the modern NFL. He is a long defender who puts that length to use, impacting passing lanes, getting to the catch point in either man or zone coverage, or bursting off the edge when Utah aligned him as a pass rusher in passing situations. The Utes used him all over the field, putting him in the A-Gaps in mugged up looks to create pressure, or aligning him on the edge in a three-point stance in sub packages.

Here is how that length shows up in coverage, as he gets to the seam route and prevents the completion:

When used as a pass rusher, Lloyd showed solid technique, with a variety of pass-rushing moves including a cross/chop, a dip/rip and a violent hand swat technique. If he cannot get home, Lloyd’s length can still be disruptive off the edge, even against quick-game concepts:

Lloyd displayed great awareness on the field, even when used in different roles. When Utah dropped him down to the edge, Lloyd would constantly fight to set that edge against the run, showing a great understanding of defensive structure and roles.

A complete player in a rather deep class, Lloyd offers three-down ability on his first day in the league.

Weaknesses: It is hard to find flaws in his game. Pro Football Focus noted that he missed some tackles — they charted him with a 11.5% missed tackle percentage — and that might be a concern. After all, as Bill Belichick loves to tell people, sometimes you lose games because you can’t tackle.

Conclusion: Lloyd is a perfect modern linebacker, who can impact the passing game both as a rusher and a coverage player, and consistently finds ways to put himself in position to help when the offense keeps the ball on the ground. Personally, I will be stunned if he lasts too long on the first night of the draft.

Comparison: When you think of the modern NFL linebacker, with the ability to impact the passing game in multiple ways, Fred Warner is the first name that comes to mind. In talking with others around the media landscape, this seems to be the common comparison.

I have another comparison in mind, however, and it brings us to our first true “outside the box” comparison of this draft cycle…

I have been playing a lot of “Elden Ring” these past few weeks. The game is punishing, and demoralizing at times, but I keep coming back for more. Those who have played the game probably have run into an Erdtree Avatar or two, these massive creatures that swing these huge hammers at you, and if you are not careful and get too close, you get one-shotted and have to reload. Their length, like the game, is punishing.

That’s Lloyd.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Height: 5’11” (5th) Weight: 229 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Coming out of Horn Lake High School in Horn Lake, Mississippi Nakobe Dean was one of the top linebackers in the country. Well, he actually was the top linebacker in the nation, as he earned the High School Butkus Award as the top high school linebacker in the country in 2018.

Graded as a five-star recruit, Dean had no shortage of scholarship offers. He turned down Mississippi and Alabama to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia, and stepped right on the field as a true freshman and recorded 25 tackles. As a sophomore in 2020, Dean recorded 71 tackles and added 1.5 sacks. This past season, Dean helped the Bulldogs win a national title, securing another 72 tackles and a career-high 10.5 sacks along the way.

He also earned his second career Butkus Award, this time as the top linebacker in college football.

Stat to Know: Dean took over as a starting linebacker in 2020, forcing Monty Rice into a reserve role. When you saw three-game stretches like the one he had in the middle of the season, where he secured double-digit tackles in games against Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State, you can see why the coaching staff trusted him.

Strengths: Speed, as they say, kills.

That is why Nakobe Dean is coming off the board in the first round.

In addition to the other traits he brings to the table, Dean is a true sideline-to-sideline defender. He wins with speed, and it shows up on plays like this against Michigan where he tracks the running back across the formation for the stop:

In addition to his athleticism, Dean is a smart linebacker and that shows up not only in the pre-snap phase, but during the play itself. He has great vision and feel for his run fits, and his nose for the football is incredible. I had a chance to talk with him about Georgia’s technique for fitting zone runs in this podcast, and he explained how the Bulldogs rely on the “stack, track and fall back” technique, and why:

As he put it, while he is responsible for the A-Gap on such plays, the safety is responsible for the backside B-Gap. Since that player is coming from 12 yards deep, Dean better be able to backtrack into the B-Gap to prevent a cutback, otherwise you’re looking at a ten-yard gain.

Perhaps his best skill-set for the NFL game is his coverage ability. You saw it on the Pick-Six against Florida, but Dean is very patient when tasked with man coverage, and rarely bites on the initial move from the receiver or running back. That is going to serve him well at the next level. He looks the part of a weak-side linebacker, and handling option routes from the running back was something he did quite well.

Weaknesses: Similar to Lloyd, finding flaws in Dean’s game feels like unfair nitpicking. There are moments where his speed hurts him, as he can overrun plays and miss tackles as a result. There are also moments where his tackling technique leaves him too high, and ball carriers can break through his attempt. He is also undersized by NFL standards, and had the benefit of playing behind Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, who kept him clean on the majority of snaps.

Still, you then see those plays linked above and throw the concerns out the window.

Conclusion: The best way to sum up his game is this way: As a New England Patriots fan, if he is on the board at 21 and the Patriots pass on him, I will need more than a few moments to collect myself.

Comparison: Mike Renner of Pro Football focus said Dean offers shades of Devin Bush, and that feels right to me.

Christian Harris, Alabama

Height: 6’1″ (25th) Weight: 226 (12th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds (97th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (53rd)

Broad Jump: 11’0″ (99th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Christian Harris was a four-star recruit coming out of University Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Where he played cornerback, tight end and wide receiver.

But colleges viewed him as a linebacker, and he showed he could handle the position at the All-American Bowl prior to beginning his college career. He originally committed to Texas A&M, but flipped to Alabama to play for Nick Saban.

He played all right, stepping into the starting lineup as a true freshman as a linebacker for Saban despite not playing the position in high school. He notched 63 tackles that season, and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

This past season, Harris tallied 79 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Stat to Know: Harris might have saved his best college game for his final outing. In the loss to Georgia in the National Championship game, he notched seven tackles and three sacks.

Strengths: The reason I am high on Harris is because in studying him, I came away thinking he is a nice blend of both Lloyd and Dean. He can pressure quarterbacks as a blitzer both off the edge and through the interior, but also has some athleticism to track down the football and play tackle-to-tackle. His best role in the NFL is likely as a weak-side linebacker, similar to Lloyd, so he can flow to the football and put that athleticism to use:

But beyond his athleticism, Harris has the versatility to play in any number of roles. He can carry receivers vertically, drop in zone coverage, and is an aggressive linebacker against the run who can stack-and-shed blockers and get to the football. That kind of player is going to find a home, and a role, early in his NFL career.

Weaknesses: Perhaps the biggest knock on Harris is this: Has he already reached his ceiling as a linebacker? There was not a ton of growth from him during his Alabama days, whether in terms of production or in execution. The player we saw in 2020 is the same player we saw in 2021. Now, that is a very, very good football player, but his upside might not be the same as Dean or Lloyd, or even some others in this class.

Conclusion: Rewatch that sack of Ridder and tell me there is not a role for Harris immediately as a linebacker in the NFL. Remember, after not playing the position in high school he stepped into the second level of Nick Saban’s defense as a true freshman and started 12 of 13 games. I might lean with the legendary ball coach on this one.

Comparison: I have seen a few different comparisons for Harris floating around, but the one I have settled on is Tremaine Edmunds, currently patrolling the middle of the field for the Buffalo Bills.

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Height: 6’3″ (82nd) Weight: 239 (59th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds (63rd)

Bench Press: 27 reps (90th)

Vertical Jump: 40 inches (96th)

Broad Jump: 10’9″ (96th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.06 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28 seconds (58th)

Bio: In the seventh grade, Chad Muma was diagnoses with Type 1 diabetes, but that did not stop him from following in some family footsteps. Like his father and grandfather, Muma played college football at Wyoming. Prior to his days in Laramie, Muma was a defensive back for Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, and he was named a Second-Team Class 5A All-State player as a senior. That year he notched 77 tackles, despite missing half of the season due to a knee injury.

While he had offers from other Mountain West schools such as Nevada, Colorado State and Hawaii, he followed his father and grandfather to Wyoming. He played mostly on special teams as a true freshman, but carved out a bigger role as a sophomore in 2019, recording 51 total tackles. Similar to his final year in high school, Muma recorded 71 tackles during the 2020 campaign, despite playing just six games in the COVID-shortened season. This past year was beyond impressive, as Muma tallied 142 tackles and three interceptions. Muma was a finalist for the Butkus Award, a Third-Team All-American, and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Stat to Know: Muma is another all-around linebacker in an impressive draft class. His 50 run stops ranked him second in the nation among linebackers. His 16 coverage stops ranked him tenth.

Strengths: You can imagine a scenario where a linebacker posts the kind of numbers Muma did this past season at a Power Five school, and suddenly we are talking about a player in contention for LB1 status. As it is, Muma is still on the fringe of the discussion thanks to what he put on tape the past few seasons. Muma is another three-down linebacker who is just as effective when the ball is in the air as he is when the offense keeps it on the ground.

His experience shows up on any number of plays, and he is a very aware football player. Muma can be seen sniffing out screens, working through traffic on rub and pick concepts, and reading the eyes of the quarterback in underneath zone coverage. Watch him read the eyes of the quarterback here, picking his pocket for the big play:

Muma sees this play develop, and from his vantage point it looks exactly like a swing screen to the running back. But before completely committing downhill, he peeks back to the quarterback to make sure the ball comes out of his hand, and once he confirms, he explodes downhill for the tackle for a loss.

That showed up in the running game as well, on plays like this one against Connecticut:

Muma is just a damn good football player.

Weaknesses: As we saw with Lloyd and Dean, criticisms or weaknesses feel more like nitpicking. The biggest might be the level of competition he faced in college. But then you watch how he reads quarterbacks, how he plays in traffic and how the reads out his keys before exploding downhill, and you realize that those traits translate regardless of competition. He could clean up his technique against cut block attempts and use his hands better, but in all, he is a very sound player.

Conclusion: As I mentioned at the outset, studying this position group was the most fun I had this entire draft cycle, and that includes two other positions I loved diving into, wide receiver and cornerback. Muma was a big part of that. Watching how he plays the game, or more accurately, how he feels the game, and you cannot turn off his film. He is one of those players that, even when you have studied enough games to get a sense of who he is, you keep watching. I am very excited to see where he lands.

Comparison: Derrik Klassen of Bleacher Report went with Sean Lee, and the more I see it, the more I get it.

Quay Walker, Georgia

Height: 6’4″ (95th) Weight: 241 (68th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (90th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 31 inches (23rd)

Broad Jump: 10’2″ (77th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Quay Walker attended Crisp County High School in Cordele, Georgia, and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. As a junior in 2017, he notched 109 tackles and eight sacks, and that led to his initial decision to play for Nick Saban at Alabama. But in February of 2018, he announced he had changed his mind, and decided to stay in-state and play for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Walker played in all 14 games as a true freshman, largely in a reserve role. He took on more snaps as a sophomore, and finished the 2019 season with 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks. During the 2020 campaign, Walker recorded 43 tackles and a sack.

Last year Walker was part of one of the more impressive college defenses in recent history, and had his most productive year on campus. He recorded 65 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks on the season.

Stat to Know: Rivalry games might be his thing. Walker’s most productive game in college came this past year against Florida, where he notched 13 total tackles.

Strengths: Walker can impact the game sideline-to-sideline, is explosive when attacking downfield or pressuring the passer, and uses that athletic ability to avoid blocks whether attacking downhill or playing over the top of trash in a crowded box.

Walker also looks very comfortable playing in space. He would often align in an overhang role in 3×1 or even 4×1 situations, and showed great feel for those moments. On those occasions, you also saw that athleticism as he flowed to the football, avoided blockers along the way, and had the closing speed to track down the ball-carrier.

Walker also is active in the pre-snap phase, and his film is filled with examples of him helping align teammates, calling out formations and checks, and helping the other ten on the field get into the right call. Both he and Dean shined in this aspect of the position. This play against Michigan is a prime example of what he brings to the table from the mental perspective. You can see him active pre-snap, calling things out, and then the awareness in underneath zone coverage:

Weaknesses: Still, coverage is a bit of a mixed bag with Walker. He plays with active hands and can disrupt both throwing lanes and at the catch point. Walker shows adequate feel for zone match coverages, with the awareness to carry or collide based on the offensive formation and concept, yet he could still improve in this area. He is also aggressive in man coverage situations, and will bite on double-moves or even an initial juke from a back or tight end.

He might also be an example of “game fast” and not “track fast.” His straight-line speed was not impressive at the Combine, but his awareness and feel for the position gives him a head-start on the field. Will that continue at the next level?

Conclusion: Walker is getting a lot of buzz as the draft approaches. As recently as March he was coming off the board in the second and third round of most mock drafts. Now? Walker is inside the first round, often coming off the board at 21 to the New England Patriots. You can see this trend thanks to the highly informative MockDraftDatabase:

His feel and awareness, coupled with everyone rewatching the Georgia defense to see Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Devonte Wyatt and everyone else might have people taking a second look. At a floor, Walker looks like a solid NFL linebacker.

Comparison: I see some shades of Bobby Okereke to his game.

Damone Clark, LSU

Height: 6’3″ (77th) Weight: 239 (61st)

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (80th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 37 inches (76th)

Broad Jump: 10’7″ (94th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (46th)

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Damone Clark was born in New Orleans and lived there until 2005, when his family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. He moved to Baton Rouge, and played high school football at Southern University Laboratory School. He was graded as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, and had a number of scholarship offers on his table including from schools as Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Mississippi State.

But he stayed in Louisiana, signing to play for LSU in December of 2017.

He played in 12 games as a true freshman for the Tigers in 2018, mostly on special teams as he backed up Devin White. In 2019, Clark carved out an increased role on LSU’s national championship team, as he played in all 15 games with three starts. He tallied 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks that season.

Clark was given the honor of wearing #18 as a junior, a number reserved for the LSU player who has a record of success on and off the field, as well as demonstrating a “selfless attitude:”

It’s an Honor to be 18 Chris Curry | Damone Clark pic.twitter.com/RbY6ZPhr7O — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2020

As a junior in 2020, Clark recorded 63 tackles. He doubled that production in his final year in school, tallying 135 tackles — including 15 for a loss — and 5.5 sacks this past season.

Stat to Know: Clark had eight double-digit tackle games this past season, including a 19-tackle performance against Mississippi.

Strengths: If I need to show the kids I coach what effort looks like on the field, I am putting together a cutup reel of Clark’s senior season and getting out of the way. Clark does not quit and the motor is always running hot. He closed out LSU’s win over Texas A&M this past season with back-to-back effort sacks on the final two plays of the game.

That was the first moment where I felt like I had seen everything necessary. But I kept watching.

LSU used him in a number of different roles, and late in the year you were as likely to see him on the edge as you were in a traditional off-ball alignment. He showed good burst and explosiveness off the edge, but also has the ability to string plays out on the outside or set the edge and turn running backs towards his help.

My favorite play of his is perhaps this snap against Alabama:

On this 3rd and 9 play, Clark aligns in the A-Gap and shows pre-snap pressure. But it looks like the Tigers are running a read/blitz concept, because as the center opens in his direction Clark pops out and tracks the screen play, and he flows to John Metchie III for the stop to force a punt.

He is a physical player who can take on lead blockers and win, getting to the ball behind them for the tackle. That still works in the NFL right?

Weaknesses: Perhaps the biggest weakness is his availability. Clark’s medical examinations at the Combine revealed a herniated disk, and he underwent spinal fusion surgery to repair the condition.

Which also illuminates this fact. Clark did this at the Combine with a HERNIATED DISK:

Damone Clark is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.74 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 57 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mFEUBPRVTI #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/tlV1xfsikQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Clark could be more consistent when tasked with underneath zone coverage, and there are moments when he was a bit too detached from the nearest threat. That is hopefully something he can clean up at the next level.

Conclusion: Far be it for me to question someone who turned in that kind of Combine performance with, as we mentioned, a herniated disk. I am a huge fan of Clark’s game. Are there things he needs to refine? Yes. But I think a smart general manager and/or defensive coordinator are going to take advantage of a medical redshirt year and be damn glad they did when he’s flourishing in 2023.

Comparison: This is more a scheme/role comparison than a true one-to-one player comparison, but Clark reminds me of later-stage Dont’a Hightower. In recent years Bill Belichick turned Hightower into more of a presence on the edge, and that is how LSU started to use him last season. That edge/SAM kind of role could be his best fit in the NFL.

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Height: 6’0″ (18th) Weight: 226 (12th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (82nd)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 37 inches (75th)

Broad Jump: 10’4″ (85th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Brian Asamoah was a three-star recruit coming out of St. Francis De Sales High School in Columbus, Ohio. Despite his high school being five miles from Ohio Stadium and Ohio State, an offer from the Buckeyes never arrived.

So Asamoah took his talents to the Big 12, and signed to play for Oklahoma. After a redshirt season in 2018, he played in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, recording 22 total tackles and a pair of sacks. During the 2020 campaign, Asamoah appeared in 11 games, and the production increased. He notched 66 tackles — including 5.5 for a loss — and an interception, the only of his college career. He also added another pair of sacks.

This past season, Asamoah tallied 80 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. He earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl and was named the Linebacker MVP.

Stat to Know: If you play linebacker in the Big 12, you are going to see a lot of coverage snaps. Asamoah had 19 coverage stops according to charting data from Pro Football Focus, fourth among linebackers a season ago.

Strengths: Play speed is Asamoah’s calling card. It was on Saturdays and it will be on Sundays. He is another player who is sideline-to-sideline in this class, and that shows up both against the run and in the passing game. He has a quick burst when he has to come downhill, and one of my favorite aspects to his game is his ability to get small and not give blockers a big target.

Take this play against Baylor, noting how he gives the blocker nothing to hit, fights through what could have been a hold, and still records the tackle for a loss:

The effort is always there, as he will track plays down from behind and fight through blockers to either get to the edge or get downhill and into a run fit.

He is also comfortable at showing pressure on the interior in a pre-snap mug look, and then popping out to pick up the #3 receiver on either side of the field. That is going to serve him well at the next level as we live in a simulated pressure world.

Weaknesses: There is a reason that Asamoah is so adept at block avoidance, and not giving blockers a big target area. He is an undersized linebacker, built more like a safety than a true off-ball LB. That worked on Saturdays in the Big 12, but it might limit him schematically at the next level, and it might impact the kinds of teams that are going to draft him. If you are seeing Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor — and those offensive lines — twice a season you might look in a different direction. Perhaps, say, to the next player on this list. But if you want an athletic LB that plays like a safety at times, and someone who can impact the passing game, he is your guy.

Conclusion: As we get into this area of the draft class, scheme fit and team need starts to come into focus. Asamoah is another member of this class whose NFL home is likely on the weak-side, or even as a big safety in sub packages. Teams that have such a need will love what he offers, but teams looking for an off-ball LB who can consistently stack-and-shed near the point of attack likely keep looking.

Comparison: Maybe this is the low-hanging fruit of comparisons, but I see shades of Kenneth Murray to his game.

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Height: 6’3″ (80th) Weight: 250 (90th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds (87th)

Bench Press: 34 reps

Vertical Jump: 41 inches (97th)

Broad Jump: 10’8″ (95th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: A three-star recruit out of Grantsburg High School in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, Leo Chenal took some unofficial visits, but the bulk of his recruiting timeline reads like many high school players from Wisconsin: A lot of Badger red shows up. He committed to play at Wisconsin as part of their 2019 recruiting class and enrolled in January of 2019 as an early enrollee.

Chenal played in 11 games as a true freshman, notching 20 tackles and a sack. During Wisconsin’s shortened 2020 season, Chenal took his first big step forward. He was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection after recording 46 tackles, three sacks and an interception in just seven games.

This past season, Chenal was named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year in the Big Ten, and earned All-Big Ten honors.

Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Chenal with a “run stop rate” of 16.0%, which was second-best in the nation among linebackers. Do with that what you will.

Strengths: In a way, it seems fitting that Chenal won an award named after Dick Butkus and Pat Fitzgerald. Chenal is more of a throwback linebacker, a true between the tackles thumper who does his best work crashing downhill and destroying running plays. He plays with good technique against the run, using “stack/track/fall back” technique to maintain gap integrity against zone blocking concepts.

But every once in a while you simply need to run through someone’s face, and he can check that box. Oh, can he check that box:

The range Chenal showed on this play was confirmed in Indianapolis, when he texted incredibly well for a linebacker. As you can see above, some of his numbers were in the 87th percentile and above for the position. There is also this:

Weaknesses: When you describe an off-ball linebacker as a between the tackles thumper, it comes with a certain connotation, and not a good one at that.

He is a two-down player who cannot help on third downs or against the pass.

With Chenal, there is some truth to that. The coverage parts of the game are not a strength. He could do better at reading out concepts and relating to the nearest threats when playing in zone underneath, and man coverage is not a strength of his despite the impressive athletic testing. Perhaps his best role on third downs is as an attacker downhill, letting him rush the passer rather than dropping him into coverage. Creativity and usage are going to be critical for him at the next level.

Conclusion: As we saw with other linebackers in this range of the draft, finding him the right home might be critical. Looking around the league, if he can work his way to Jacksonville and help the Jaguars with the running games they’ll face next season, that might be an ideal landing spot. Let him attack off the edges or through the interior on third downs, and you can make a three-down linebacker out of him.

Comparison: I’m reminded of Ja’Whaun Bentley when he was coming out of Purdue, another Big Ten linebacker who was viewed as a thumper, but carved out a bigger role in the NFL when turned loose as a blitzer off the edge or through the interior.

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Height: 6’4″ (94th) Weight: 243 (75th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.42 seconds (98th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (72nd)

Broad Jump: 10’8″ (95th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Troy Andersen was a quarterback and safety on the football team at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon, Montana, and grew up on his family’s cattle ranch. He also played basketball in the winter, and ran track in the spring. As a senior, Andersen was a First-Team All-State selection at both quarterback and safety, after he threw for 1,403 yards and added another 877 on the ground, scoring 30 total touchdowns. He also added 71 tackles and three interceptions on defense, and helped Beaverhead win the Class A state title.

He stayed in state and enrolled at Montana State, and saw action immediately and on both sides of the football. As a true freshman he saw time at both running back and linebacker, and was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year after running for 515 yards and five touchdowns, and notching nine tackles and a sack on defense.

But when starting quarterback Chris Murray was ruled academically ineligible for the 2018 season, Andersen moved back to quarterback. He threw for 1,195 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another 1,412 yards and a school-record 21 scores. He was named a First-Team All-Big Sky selection for his efforts.

During his junior year, Andersen moved back to LB and added fullback to his resume. He was a First-Team All-Big Sky selection at linebacker, after recording 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. But he suffered an injury near the end of the year which required surgery, and he missed the entire 2020 campaign and took a redshirt season.

He returned to the field this past year and was named an FCS All-American, as well as the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, after recording 150 tackles, fifth-most in school history.

He leaves campus with a number of school records, including single-game rushing yards by a quarterback (211), points in a single-season (128), single-season rushing touchdowns (21) and yards per rush in a season (6.85 in 2018).

And he’ll enter the NFL as a linebacker.

Stat to Know: Against Idaho in 2018 he averaged 11.4 yards per carry. His statistics, on both sides of the football, are mind-blowing.

Strengths: Andersen might be the most versatile player in the entire draft, regardless of position. His background as a quarterback and running back could see an NFL team carve out a package of plays for him on offense, but what he did as a linebacker is going to get him drafted and onto the field on the defensive side of the football. He is a great athlete, as we saw both on film and at the Combine where he posted a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, and left Indianapolis after turning in one of the most impressive performance from a linebacker in Combine history:

Troy Andersen is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Fv81WZG6dE #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/s6g8AHkT4J — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Now, I know this is supposed to be a write-up on a linebacker, but I cannot help myself. Here he is on a QB draw:

TROY ANDERSEN QB DRAW pic.twitter.com/ULfyxPSdqs — cristian DRAFT (@Cristianspfc_) April 6, 2022

Yes, as the quarterback.

As we will discuss in a moment, he is still learning the position. But the foundation is there, including the ability to run through faces:

Drilling the back on 2nd and 10 to force 3rd and 9, and knocking your own helmet off in the process? That’s All-Madden Team kind of stuff right there. Speaking of which, a good rule of thumb for players is asking this question: Would John Madden have loved this guy?

Madden would have loved Andersen.

Weaknesses: The downside is two-fold, in a way. He needs more time and reps to learn linebacker. There are moments on film where you can see him trying to piece it all together, whether with run fits up front, zone coverage responsibilities or even in man coverage situations. When he can just react and/or attack, he’s good, but processing and diagnosis is not a strength.

But the allure of what he offers in other roles, even on offense, might take away from that learning process. He is in many ways a work in progress, but the potential is there.

Conclusion: Andersen might be the most intriguing player in the entire draft. A team that has a stable group at linebacker who can be patient and carve out some sub package roles for him as he develops could be the ideal landing spot. Let him attack early in his career when he is on the field, and grow him into a complete linebacker by the time his first contract is drawing to a close.

Comparison: I get some real Zaven Collins vibes watching him, but like with Collins, the key will be defining a role for him on the defensive side of the football and letting him develop.

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Height: 6’2″ (60th) Weight: 230 (24th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds (95th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 42 inches (100th)

Broad Jump: 10’9″ (96th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Channing Tindall attended Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina, where he played football in the fall and threw the shot and the discus for the track team in the spring. He was graded as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and ranked as the fifth-best outside linebacker prospect in his recruiting class. He had a number of offers from SEC schools, but decided to play at Georgia.

Tanning saw time immediately as a true freshman, playing in all 14 games in 2018 and recording 17 total tackles. He remained in a reserve role until this past season, when he had his most productive during his time in Athens. Tanning was a Second-Team All-SEC selection, after recording 67 total tackles, third-most on the Bulldogs. He had a career-high eight total tackles in the win over Alabama in the National Championship game, and also recorded a sack and five quarterback pressures, another career-high mark.

Stat to Know: Tanning was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his three-sack performance against Tennessee this past season.

Strengths: Tindall’s evaluation is a case study in asking “what can this player do?” Tindall answers that with his production as a pass rusher. His ability to explode off the edge and attack the quarterback is among the best in this group of off-ball linebackers. He is also effective as an interior blitzer through the A-Gaps, and his pass-rushing prowess was on display during the college football playoffs.

This play against Alabama is certainly one you will see when he is drafted in a few weeks:

Again, Tindall is spying the quarterback and once he sees an opportunity, he crashes downhill for the big sack, forcing a fumble that the offense manages to recover.

Now, an NFL team might just draft him as a means of spying the quarterback and neutralizing the athletic passers we see in today’s NFL, but he does bring more to the table. He can take on blockers between the tackles and help against the run, and his athleticism helps him in coverage situations. He is another member of this draft class at the linebacker position that gives you sideline-to-sideline ability.

Weaknesses: Awareness and recognition are not strengths at the moment. He can lose track of plays, and often has to fight his instincts as a downhill attacker. You can see him try and be patient at times, as he wants to attack forward as much as possible. That could be a problem in the next level as offensive coordinators try and target him with play-action and RPO concepts.

Conclusion: Tindall is another member of this class where my thought process is simple. Draft him, let him wreck things, and get out of the way. It was a tongue-in-cheek comment a moment ago, when I wrote that a team might not draft a defender to simply spy a quarterback on a third down and get to him if possible when he breaks the pocket. But when you step back and think about the athleticism we see from the quarterback position every Sunday, you realize that it is not too far-fetched an idea. NFL coaches and general managers tell us all the time that the league is a matchup-based sport. Well, maybe a linebacker who can match the athleticism we are seeing from today’s crop of quarterbacks is not a bad idea.

Comparison: I know I draw on a lot of Patriots-based comparisons, particularly when it comes to the linebacker position, but I get a Jamie Collins vibe watching Tindall.

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Height: 6’1″ (48th) Weight: 228 (18th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (67th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 35 inches (54th)

Broad Jump: 9’11” (58th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: JoJo Domann played his high school football in Colorado, at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs. He was a wide receiver and safety, and during his senior year in high school he was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the state of Colorado. That season he averaged 11 yards per carry as he gained 404 yards on 37 rushing attempts, and he also caught 33 passes for 674 yards and nine touchdowns. During his career at Pine Creek, the school won two state titles in Class 4, although Pine Creek lost in the state semifinals during his senior year.

Domann played primarily on special teams during his freshman year in 2016 for Nebraska, and sat out his sophomore year in 2017 after suffering an injury in spring practices. He returned to the lineup in 2018 and saw time at both safety and linebacker, making two starts at outside linebacker.

He made the full-time switch to outside linebacker for the 2019 season, starting six games and recording 52 tackles that season. During the shortened 2020 season, Domann was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He led the Cornhuskers with 58 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss.

Domann took advantage of the chance to return for a “super” senior year, and make the most of it. He was named a Second-Team All-American, despite a hand surgery which ended his season after ten games. He posted 72 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and nine tackles for a loss.

Stat to Know: In addition to what he did as a safety and wide receiver in high school, Domann was also the team’s kicker and punter. As a junior he made 59 of 60 extra point attempts and was seven for eight on field goals. He averaged 43 yards per punt his senior year. Emergency kicker potential at the NFL?

Strengths: Domann settled into a space role for Nebraska over the past few seasons, playing as an outside linebacker on paper but spending most of his time in the slot as an overhang defender. That makes him ready to step into an NFL defense and play in space, and help his professional team against the pass. Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote that Domann could help a team matchup better against 12 personnel packages, as he would give an NFL defense the ability to stay in “base” in such situations while having a linebacker with the ability to play in space and offer coverage skills.

Domann also has great body control and change of direction skills. His game against Ohio State this past season is a must-watch if you want to get a flavor of what he can do against elite talent. On this play Domann matches a wheel route from a wide receiver with good change-of-direction skills, breaks back to the football and pulls in the interception along the sideline:

We talk about it all the time: The NFL is a matchup-based league. There is a need for Domann’s coverage ability at the position in the Sunday game.

Weaknesses: If you are looking for a tackle-to-tackle, off-ball linebacker who can deconstruct a lead blocker and get to the running back, keep looking. That is not Domann’s game. Now, what he does do well is more of a match for the state of the modern NFL, but it might limit him in terms of landing spots. We have mentioned teams that are facing Derrick Henry twice a season already in this breakdown of prospects as landing spots for one type of linebacker. Teams that are facing offenses that keep the football in the air, however, are those that will be looking at Domann come late April.

Conclusion: A linebacker for the modern game, Domann’s coverage skills make him a fit for teams looking for prospects who can play in space, flip their hips in coverage and handle zone coverage responsibilities well.

Comparison: His coverage ability brings to mind Cory Littleton, and the role he eventually carved out at the next level.

