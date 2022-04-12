2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 interior defensive linemen

This is a fascinating draft class up front on the defensive side of the football.

While last year fans of the defensive line had to wait until the second round to see a player at that position selected, odds are there will be no such wait this season. Two players — Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt — are consistently inside the first round in mock drafts at the moment, and players such as DeMarvin Leal, Perrion Winfrey and Travis Jones are others who might sneak into the first.

Let’s take a deeper look at this class. Here are the top 11 interior defensive lineman for the 2022 NFL draft.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’6″ (98th) Weight: 341 (97th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds (94th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32 inches (77th)

Broad Jump: 10’3″ (98th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: One of the scariest biographical nuggets I have come across this draft cycle is this fact. Jordan Davis did not start playing football until his junior year in high school. Despite his late start, Davis was one of the top recruits in the country and turned down offers from schools like Clemson, Florida and Miami to play for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Davis played in 11 games as a true freshman, notching 25 tackles and earning SEC All-Freshman honors. As a sophomore in 2019, Davis tallied 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season. His most productive year in college came this past season, where Davis had 32 tackles and a pair of sacks, and he was part of a team that won the National Championship.

Stat to Know: By now you probably know that Davis ran a 4.78 40-yard dash at the Combine. That made him just the third player over 330 pounds to run a sub-five second 40-yard dash, joining Dontari Poe and Greg Robinson.

Strengths: Davis is a dominant force along the interior against the run, with perhaps some untapped potential as a pass rusher. During his time at Georgia he aligned mostly as a 3-technique defensive tackle, but also saw time as a nose tackle, usually as a shaded 1-technique.

Davis has true two-gap potential, with the ability to stand up blockers at the point of attack and control them, while reading the flow of the play and then disengaging into the appropriate gap. Against the run he is a behemoth, and his athleticism allows him to track plays down the line of scrimmage and play edge to edge as an interior defender. There are moments on film where he looks more like a linebacker using stack/track/fall back technique against zone plays, instead of a defensive lineman trying to disengage.

Where I think he can make his mark in the NFL is as a true three-down player, which gets us to that untapped potential as a pass rusher. One of the knocks against Davis is that he did not produce much in terms of attacking the quarterback, but the athleticism and traits are there. Take this play against Alabama:

Davis aligns as a shaded nose tackle on this play, and shows a little push-pull move against the blocker. That allows him to disengage quickly, and then you see the quickness as he closes down against the QB, forcing a checkdown under duress.

If he can add that to what he offers as a run blocker at the next level, watch out.

Weaknesses: Perhaps the biggest knock on Davis is whether he can rush the passer consistently at the next level. We all know that passing is king in the modern NFL, and that fact has impacted positional value when it comes to roster construction. The era of the two-down player, whether at running back, linebacker or even defensive tackle, is in the rear-view mirror. If you cannot help your team when the quarterback drops to throw, your value is going to be limited.

From where I sit, Davis can be a three-down player with the ability to rush the passer, thanks to his strength, quickness and ability to counter blockers with his hands. But it is a projection, and there are players in this class who have put more production as a pass rusher on film.

Conclusion: Maybe my projection is wrong. As I like to say, I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again. But studying Davis, I see a dominant force on the inside against the run, who can fill out his resume with what he offers as a pass rusher. Besides, something tells me that it is not a mistake to bet on a mountain of a man who can move the way he does. A tackle-to-tackle defender at 341 pounds? Sign me up.

NFL Comparison: Davis has drawn comparisons to Derrick Brown, most notably from The Draft Network, and as a fan of Davis’ game that feels accurate.

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (45th) Weight: 304 (57th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds (94th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 29 inches (40th)

Broad Jump: 9’3″ (72nd)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Graded as a three-star recruit out of Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia, Devonte Wyatt made his original commitment to play college football for South Carolina. But when the in-state Bulldogs made a late push for him, Wyatt flipped his commitment to Georgia.

However, he was then ruled academically ineligible to play at Georgia, so he began his college career at Hutchinson Community College, where he tallied 30 tackles and three sacks his freshman year. Once his academic requirements were met, he enrolled at Georgia as a sophomore.

Wyatt used the extra year of eligibility offered to college athletes due to COVID-19 and returned for a final season this past year, and helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship. This past year Wyatt was named a First-Team All-SEC performer.

Stat to Know: Wyatt has the ability to align almost anywhere up front. Pro Football Focus charted him with snaps anywhere from a 0-technique up front to an alignment outside on the edge.

Strengths: Wyatt wins in two ways: With his first two steps off the line, and with his ability to counter blockers with a well-rounded arsenal of moves. His explosiveness off the line is a the top of the class, and when Georgia turned him loose to slant into gaps off the snap, he was nearly unblockable. He displayed elite lateral quickness and footwork, with the ability to track outside zone running plays down from behind.

Where I was most impressed was with his ability to counter blockers. On this play against Michigan, you can see that at work as he transitions from a power-rushing move into a quick swim move to generate pressure on the quarterback:

That pass-rushing ability showed up this year as Wyatt notched four sacks, a career-high. Teams looking for a pass rusher on the inside are going to love what they see. Plus, his quickness off the snap makes him a terror on stunts and scheme games up front. There were moments on film where it looked like his job was to create pathways for linebackers and edge rushers, but he ended up getting home as well, or at least generating some pressure on the quarterback.

Weaknesses: The biggest knock on Wyatt is that when he sees blockers at the next level who can match his quickness, can he then win with power? I think that is a question he answered with his ability to counter blockers with secondary movements, but until we see it at the next level, that box is unchecked. If he adds a bit of a power game to his arsenal, he can be a force.

Conclusion: For many, Wyatt as DT1 is etched in stone. I certainly understand, and deciding between him and Davis is a tough call. Both are tremendously talented players who should come off the board in the first round…and on the early side. Wyatt is less of a projection than Davis, given what we have seen from him as a pass rusher, and if he ends up the first DT taken it will not be a surprise at all.

NFL Comparison: Derrik Klassen went with Kenny Clark for Wyatt, and that is the first comparison I’ve seen that made sense to me.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 283

40-Yard Dash: 5.00 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 8’10”

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Coming out of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, DeMarvin Leal was one of the top recruits in the 2019 recruiting cycle. 247Sports graded him as a five-star recruit, and ranked him as the 16th player in the country. As you might expect, the scholarship offers came rolling in, but Leal stayed in state to play for Texas A&M, becoming their highest-graded signing since Myles Garrett.

The expectations were high, and Leal did his best to live up to the hype. He started in seven games and played in all 13 as a true freshman, recording 38 tackles and a pair of sacks. He started all nine games in the shortened 2020 season, notching 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. This past year, Leal secured a career-high nine sacks, and was named a First-Team All-SEC player, and an All-American.

Stat to Know: In addition to what he did rushing the passer, Leal was also solid against the run. Pro Football Focus charted him with 23 run stops, ranking him 28th among his position group.

Strengths: Leal is a high-effort play who moves extremely well off the edge for a man of his size. He showed on film the ability to counter offensive tackles with a secondary plan of attack, and has a good first step to threaten blockers off the snap. He also showed good power and anchoring ability in his lower body, with the ability to hold his ground on the interior when he kicked inside, even at times against double-team blocks.

Given that he played primarily on the edge, one of his best traits in college was the ability to set the edge and kick running plays back to the inside. Here is perhaps where his effort and work rate showed the most, as Leal was often fighting and working to ensure the edge was set, and running backs were turned back to the interior help.

One of my favorite plays from him was this snap against Auburn, where his awareness created a sack for his teammate:

Leal identifies the concept immediately after the snap, and then slices to the inside of the left tackle with a nasty swim move, getting to the ball carrier for a loss on the play.

Weaknesses: So what’s the problem?

It might be one of NFL fit and role.

At his size and with what he did on film, Leal’s best role is probably as an interior defender who can attack on the inside against guards and centers. What he did off the edge was impressive on Saturdays, but moving him inside and letting him use his first step on the interior makes the most sense. His quickness showed up more when he aligned inside, rather than off the edge.

But, that is more of a projection. He spent the bulk of his time playing on the outside. Still, some of the plays highlighted here showcase what he did on the interior, and that is probably his best role.

Conclusion: There are two ways teams could use Leal as a rookie. A team could kick him inside and lean on him as a pure interior defender, and given what we have seen, that might be his best pathway to NFL success. Or teams can use him similar to how Texas A&M used him, relying on his versatility as a defender and aligning him anywhere from 0-techinque to the edge.

What’s that expression? The more you can do for a team, the more valuable you are? That might be what leads to Leal coming off the board earlier than we are seeing right now in mock drafts.

NFL Comparison: The player that most comes to mind studying him is Trey Flowers.

Travis Jones, Connecticut

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ (81st) Weight: 325 (91st)

40-Yard Dash: 4.92 seconds (75th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 29 inches (34th)

Broad Jump: 9’2″ (66th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.33 seconds (81st)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.58 seconds (56th)

Bio: Travis Jones was a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, and played both offensive and defensive line at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Connecticut. Jones received a number of scholarship offers from teams including Temple and Boston College, and originally committed to play college football at Rutgers. In the summer of 2017, however, he decommitted from Rutgers and a few weeks later announced he announced his commitment to Connecticut.

Jones was an immediate contributor for the Huskies defense as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games and notching 46 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. While he did not play during 2020 when Connecticut canceled the football season, he returned last year and had his most productive season in college, recording 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks. His play at Connecticut earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he more than proved he belongs on the big stage.

Stat to Know: One of the knocks on Jones is that he did not put up big pressure and sack numbers. This is one of those moments where context is key. During his time on campus Jones and the Huskies won five games. There were not a lot of moments where he could simply pin his ears back and get after the quarterback.

Strengths: Connecticut used Jones in a few different ways up front, as he was most often aligned as a 3-technique and even saw a few snaps at edge, but at the next level Jones is a nose tackle. He has the power and lower-body anchor to consistently reset the line of scrimmage against the run, and even when he was seeing double teams due to the level of talent around him, Jones found ways to impact the running game. On this play against Vanderbilt he does just that:

While the production as a pass rusher was not there this season — likely due to the context outline above — the effort was there. On this play against Clemson Jones keeps fighting until the whistle, working through multiple blockers to get pressure on the quarterback:

Conclusion: The bottom line is this: While at Connecticut, Jones still found ways to produce when he was the likely focus for the opposing offensive line during the entire week of practice leading up to the game. When he got to Mobile for the Senior Bowl, for example, he showed that he belonged on the big stage. Getting to play on an NFL roster with top talent around him is going to fully unlock what he can be on the football field.

NFL Comparison: Johnathan Hankins is a popular comparison, with both Joe Marino and Lance Zierlein using that in their profiles. Hard for me to argue.

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’4″ (66th) Weight: 290 (27th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.89 seconds (80th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Perrion Winfrey’s path to the Oklahoma Sooners brought him through Iowa Western Community College. He was graded as a three-star recruit out of Lake Park High School in Maywood, Illinois, but when it became clear that he would not qualify academically, coaches at Iowa State pointed him in the direction of IWCC.

Winfrey spent two years in Council Bluffs, and while sorting out the academic piece of the puzzle he was dominant on the field. During those two seasons Winfrey tallied 55 tackles — including 23 for a loss — and 9.5 sacks. He was eventually viewed as the top Junior College prospect in the nation according to 247Sports, and the offers came rolling in.

Winfrey chose to play for the Sooners, and was a starter by the time his first year on campus drew to a close. This past season, Winfrey notched six sacks and seven tackles for a loss, and his play earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he was at times unblockable.

Stat to Know: Winfrey is a long player on the interior, as his arm length of 35.25 inches put him in the 98th percentile in that measurement. That length showed up on film as well.

Strengths: Winfrey is an athletic interior defender who showed the ability to play sideline-to-sideline, both against the run and in chasing down quarterbacks. He paired that athleticism with some power up top and in his hands, with the ability to drive interior blockers into the backfield and blow up running plays and pass protection schemes.

When you hear his name called, whether late in the first round or early in the second, expect to see this play against Oklahoma State featured as part of the highlight package:

Winfrey is part of an interior pressure package along with linebacker Brian Asaomah. The two meet at the quarterback, with Winfrey running through both the center and the guard along the way, combining for the sack.

Weaknesses: Winfrey can guess at times, and take himself out of plays or out of the run fit up front. He will need to clean that up as he transitions to the next level. That might also be due to the fact that Oklahoma used him all over the defensive front, anywhere from a 1-technique shaded on the center to a 4- or 5-technique over the tackle. That versatility is a nice club to have in the bag, but consistency with his position might allow for him to refine his game and technique. There are also moments, even on the above play against Oklahoma State, where he can be slow off the football. He was able to make up for that late start on Saturdays, but can he do the same on Sundays?

Conclusion: Consistency might not be a strength, but to draw a parallel to the baseball diamond, home run hitters strike out a lot and are not consistent hitters.

They also hit home runs.

Perhaps right now, Winfrey is more of a home run hitter than someone who hits for average. He might guess at times and take himself out of a play, but then on the next drive he’ll explode through the line and destroy the offensive backfield and everyone in its path. There is always room for a home-run hitter along the defensive line.

NFL Comparison: Jonathan Bullard is a comparison that I’ve seen, most notably from Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen, and that feels apt.

Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 297

40-Yard Dash: 5.00 seconds

Bench Press: 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 9’4″

3-Cone Drill: 7.89 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.81 seconds

Bio: Matthew Butler was a three-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class, and ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of North Carolina. Offers came in from a number of schools, including Kentucky, West Virginia and Texas A&M, but Butler chose to play his college football at Tennessee.

He played in a reserve role as a true freshman in 2017, and saw a bit more action during the 2018 season, but saw his role with the Volunteers increase in 2019. That year he started four games and tallied 45 tackles with 2.5 sacks. During 2020, Butler started all ten of Tennessee’s games, notching 43 tackles and another two sacks. He decided to return to campus for his “super” senior season, and had his most productive year at Tennessee, posting 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Butler graduated in December of 2020 with a degree in political science — maintaining a 3.63 GPA along the way — and plans on a career in criminal justice when his playing days are over.

Stat to Know: While some members of this interior defensive line class are facing questions about work rate and conditioning, those go out the window when talking about Butler. He played 726 snaps last season, most among SEC players on the defensive line.

Strengths: Every year as the draft approaches, Doug Farrar and myself write about the guys we are willing to bang the proverbial table for at some point in the draft.

My version this year likely has Butler near the top of the list.

Butler is a productive pass rusher on the interior with suddenness to his penetration plan and the effort to play through the whistle. He relies on a number of moves as a pass rusher, whether a cross/chop, a dip and rip, a push/pull or more. He is not the longest defender, but he has moments on film where he can lock out blockers, track the ball-carrier and get himself to the football.

Tennessee used Butler on the edge in passing situations, and in some three-man front packages, and that is where you saw some ability to attack off the edge. Then you see plays like this sack against Georgia working against the left guard, and you an imagine a path to NFL success:

Butler hits the guard with a power move off the snap, but then quickly transitions into the rip move on the inside, working past the blocker for a sack.

Weaknesses: One question with Butler is whether last season was a mirage, or he is a late-developing prospect who can continue this growth as he moves to the NFL. He is at his best when allowed to attack as a one-gap defender, and while he could add some mass and play in a two-gap role, I think he’s probably better suited to the one-gap life.

Conclusion: The potential is there for Butler to carve out an effective role early for an NFL team as a situational player, thanks to what he offers as a pass rusher. He can draw upon a well-rounded tool kit of moves to combat blockers and disrupt plays on the interior. He was also used by Tennessee on some stunts and twists, and that could be a way to incorporate him into the gameplan as an NFL rookie. Combined with his effort, you could see him put together some big plays early in his career.

NFL Comparison: It is not just the name, I swear, but I see shades of Adam Butler in Matthew Butler’s game.

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Height: 6’4″ (80th) Weight: 310 (72nd)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 24 inches (2nd)

Broad Jump: 9’1″ (60th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds (7th)

Bio: A four-star recruit in the 2017 class, Phidarian Mathis turned down TCU and the in-state LSU Tigers to play for Nick Saban at Alabama. Mathis redshirted his freshman season for the Crimson Tide, but stepped into the lineup as a redshirt freshman for the 2018 campaign. He was named to the All-Freshman All-SEC team for what he did that year, as he notched 18 tackles for the Crimson Tide.

This past year was Mathis’ most productive on campus, as he tallied 53 tackles — including 10.5 for a loss — and an impressive nine sacks for an interior pass rusher.

Stat to Know: Mathis aligned all over the defensive line for the Crimson Tide. Per Pro Football Focus charting data, he saw over 100 snaps in the A-Gap, 329 in the B-Gap, and another 107 over the tackle.

Strengths: Mathis is an experienced, accomplished and productive defensive lineman who has done it in the SEC under Saban.

There you go. Thanks for reading, but do not forget to check out the rest of the great content we have for you this draft season at Touchdown Wire.

Joking aside, Mathis is a technically sound defensive lineman with power in his hands and great awareness and feel for the position. He has an array of hand moves at his disposal, and I saw swipes, swats, cross chops and a few rip moves while studying his game. He shows good feel for when double-teams or combination blocks are coming his way, and can anchor at the point of attack very well. He is another member of this class with two-gap ability, and he showed that both on the inside or on those occasions where he was working against offensive tackles.

If there is one play that sums up Mathis, it is this snap against Georgia in the National Championship. he aligns on the inside shoulder of the left guard:

Off the snap, Mathis gets the combination block from the center and the guard. But he drops his hips, and gets the leverage advantage on the center with the lower center of gravity. As they say, low man wins. As the guard climbs to take on the linebacker, Mathis works himself off the center, and gets to the running back to stop this for a gain of a yard.

That will work.

Weaknesses: A knock that I’ve seen on Mathis is that he is not an explosive athlete. The testing numbers back that up in some regards. That might be true with respect to his lateral movement skills, as there are players in this class that have tackle-to-tackle ability — or even more in the case of players like Wyatt — but in terms of getting north/south, Mathis can give you that. He might not have the explosive first steps that Wyatt offers, but he can get upfield pretty quickly too.

Conclusion: One of the toughest aspects to player evaluation is recency bias. Watch order matters when studying players, and Mathis served as a great reminder for me of that fact this draft cycle. I studied him very early in the process, and as I began working through other players, Mathis slowly started dropping down this position group.

Then I took another look, and was reminded of all the things he does well. He is a versatile defensive lineman who can get upfield in a hurry, can play in a few different roles up front, offers both one- and two-gap ability along the defensive line, and has the anchor and leverage you want from a defensive lineman despite his height. A team is going to get a very, very good player when they turn the card in with his name on it.

NFL Comparison: Pro Football Focus went with Lawrence Guy and as a New England Patriots fan who is a believer in Guy, I could not think of a more apt comparison.

Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 289

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: 22 reps

Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9’11”

3-Cone Drill: 7.16 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.22 seconds

Bio: Matt Henningsen was a multi-sport athlete at Menomonee Falls High School in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. He played along both the offensive and defensive lines in the fall, was a captain on the basketball team in the winter, and then participated on the school’s track and field team in the spring. He was named both the Greater Metro Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year during his senior season.

After high school, Henningsen stayed in-state, enrolling at Wisconsin as a walk-on. He redshirted his freshman season, but played in all 13 games — with 10 starts — as a redshirt freshman in 2018. That year he made 32 tackles, notched his first career sack, and earned his scholarship.

While Henningsen played in just two games in the shortened 2020 season, due to a season-ending arm injury, he returned to the lineup for this past campaign and put together another productive season. He notched 34 tackles — including six for a loss — and 3.5 sacks. He also graduated in December of 2020 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and is pursuing a master’s degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering, specializing in machine learning and signal processing.

Stat to Know: Henningsen scored two touchdowns during his time in Madison, recovering a pair of fumbles during the 2019 season for scores.

Strengths: Henningsen started at defensive end for the Badgers, and his best role in the NFL is as a defensive end in an odd front who can kick inside on passing downs or in sub packages. His motor is always running, and if he cannot get to the quarterback or the running back on a given play it is not for a lack of effort. He is not the most explosive defensive lineman in the class, but what is impressive is his balance. He has the ability to evade cut blocks up front and stay upright, keeping his legs clean in the process.

Similar to other players in this class, what he might lack in athleticism he makes up for with power. When he strikes first, he can rock blockers into the backfield and reset the line of scrimmage right after the snap. He also has the lower-body strength to anchor against blockers and against double teams.

That power showed up on this play against Minnesota, as he drives the left guard deep into the backfield off the snap:

Anytime you put the guard into the running back’s path, and force a cut in the backfield, you are doing your job up front.

He also tested very well:

Matt Henningsen is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.3 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 97 out of 1378 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/4mtlIYPCFL #RAS pic.twitter.com/bpfPw4BBYK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

Weaknesses: Henningsen’s evaluation is similar to John Ridgeway’s, who we will see in a moment. Like the Arkansas defender, Henningsen relies more on power than finesse, which worked for him on Saturdays but is an area of potential refinement as he prepares for Sundays. Hand usage, a pass-rushing plan and the ability to counter blockers should be at the top of his to-do list once he is done preparing for the draft.

There are also moments where he is a bit late off the snap, and as I wrote down in my notes: “If he’s late, he’s dead, and sometimes he’s late.”

Conclusion: The more I think about Henningsen and Ridgeway, the more they are similar players despite being used in much different roles in college. Both have the potential to play on the end and kick inside, and while Ridgeway has the floor of a two-gap nose tackle given his usage at Arkansas, what he can do as a pass rusher on the edge is more of a projection. Henningsen, however, has been used on the edge his entire career, and requires less of a projection. That ability to offer pass rushing off the edge on Day One, while being able to kick inside, makes Henningsen an intriguing prospect.

NFL Comparison: I like this one from Ben Fennell:

Matt Henningsen is one of those dudes that might not always find the ball or make tackles – but he wants to destroy the guy in front of him and drive him backwards Has some Matt Ioannidis vibes pic.twitter.com/7Grsc5O41d — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 6, 2022

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’5″ Weight: 321

40-Yard Dash: 5.30 seconds

Bench Press: 25 reps

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 8’5″

3-Cone Drill: 7.90 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.73 seconds

Bio: At Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Illinois, John Ridgeway was a multi-sport athlete. He played on the offensive and defensive lines for the football team in the fall, wrestled in the winter and threw shot and discus in the spring for the track and field team.

Ridgeway started his college football career at Illinois State, and redshirted as a freshman. Despite being recruited to play on the offensive line, he switched his focus to the defensive line for his redshirt freshman season, and it paid off during his redshirt freshman season. That year he recorded 30 tackles and a sack, and was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team.

After his redshirt junior year, Ridgeway entered the transfer portal. He considered offers from Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan and USC, but chose to play at Arkansas. Despite missing the season opener due to an appendectomy, he still managed 39 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss.

Stat to Know: Ridgeway was a four-year letter-winner as a wrestler, and won the state heavyweight championship in 2017.

Strengths: That background as a wrestler pays off on the football field, as Ridgeway shows tremendous leverage and anchor in the interior. He is a true nose tackle, who played nearly 90% of his snaps last season on or shaded to the center. He is a powerful defender on the inside, with good pop with his hands off the ball and the ability to control blockers and then disengage.

Ridgeway has true two-gap ability, and that showed on this play against LSU from last season:

Weaknesses: Ridgeway relies on leverage and power coming off the line and during the play, but as described by Lance Zierlein, he is more “mauler than technician.” On film there is not much evidence of a penetration plan with his hands, and there is scant evidence of an ability to counter blockers with a secondary approach. He is a bruiser, not an artist. But if he adds some art to his arsenal…

Conclusion: Maybe it is the old, failed, washed-up quarterback in me, but I appreciate a nose tackle with the power and pop to put the center in the QB’s lap immediately after the snap. As a floor, Ridgeway looks every bit the part of a nose tackle in three-man fronts, who can handle two-gap responsibilities out of the box. Some, like Zierlein, have made the case that his size and length could translate to an odd front defensive end role, and if he offers that versatility at the next level, Ridgeway could be a steal later in the draft.

NFL Comparison: Harrison Phillips, as outlined by Derrik Klassen, is a great comparison.

Zachary Carter, Florida

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 282

40-Yard Dash: 4.99 seconds

Bench Press: 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 9’2″

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Coming out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Zachary Carter graded as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, and was the third-ranked strong-side defensive end in the 2017 recruiting class and the 130rd prospect overall. He had no shortage of offers, including from Alabama, but decided to stay in-state and play for the Gators.

Carter redshirted his true freshman year, and saw action in just five games during his redshirt freshman season in 2018. But the production started the following year. In 2019 he played in 13 games for the Gators, notching 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks. After considering sitting out due to COVID in 2020, Carter decided to take the field, and recorded another five sacks that season.

This past year, Carter played in 12 games for Florida and had his most productive year as a pass rusher, tallying 7.5 sacks to go with his 31 total tackles.

Stat to Know: Carter is another versatile defensive lineman in this class. Pro Football Focus charted him with 320 snaps outside the tackle, 147 over the tackle, and another 137 in the B-Gap.

Strengths: This defensive line class has offered a few different parallels between players, such as Matt Henningsen and John Ridgeway earlier. This brings us to another, as the evaluation and NFL prospects of DeMarvin Leal and Carter mirror each other as well. Like Leal, Carter played more on the edge in college, but likely has a future in the NFL playing on the inside as a 3-technique defensive tackle.

Carter is a powerful player, with upper-body strength and solid hand technique. He can stun blockers off the snap, and that showed up on this play against Florida State:

This is a great example of a pass rusher “threatening the edges of a pass blocker.” Carter aligns over the right guard, and stresses his outside shoulder before cutting to the inside, using a swat move with his right arm. He then bursts pasts the running back on his way to the QB, and forces a throw under duress which falls incomplete.

Weaknesses: The concern with Carter is that his NFL role requires a little bit of projection, and perhaps some added weight to his frame. If he truly spends more time on the inside, then he’ll need to add some mass so he can handle the double-teams and combination blocks he will see on a more consistent basis. If he does that, will that impact what we saw on film from him the past few seasons?

Also, while his hands are powerful, he’ll need to refine his technique as he develops in the NFL. Adding some counter moves and filling out his pass-rushing plan would be a smart off-season project for him.

Conclusion: Carter’s production in college rushing the passer, and potential to continue that in the NFL, is going to get him in the door. Interior pressure is often a death knell for passing plays, as that throws off the timing of concepts and forces a quarterback into survival mode early in the down. If Carter can bring to the NFL that ability, and recreate plays like the above against Vanderbilt on Sundays, the team that drafts him is going to be quite happy.

NFL Comparison: Studying Carter brought me back to studying Carlos Basham Jr. a season ago.

Thomas Booker, Stanford

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 301

40-Yard Dash: 4.95 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: 9’2″

3-Cone Drill: 7.33 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Bio: Thomas Booker was graded as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, and the seventh-best recruit out of the state of Maryland according to ESPN and Rivals. He played his high school football at the Gilman School, a private high school in Baltimore. Booker had a number of offers, including from SEC schools like Tennessee and Mississippi State, but went west to play for Stanford.

Booker was an immediate contributor for the Cardinal, playing in all 13 games and making three starts. Booker tallied 28 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, and was named the Most Valuable Lineman of the Sun Bowl after recording five tackles in a win over Pittsburgh. As a sophomore in 2019, Booker was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, after he recorded 50 tackles and four sacks.

He was a captain at Stanford his final two years, and the coaches named him to the All-Pac-12 Second Team each of his final two years on campus.

Stat to Know: UCLA might be glad to see him leave school. His best game this past season came against the Bruins, as he notched a career-high ten tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Strengths: Booker is an experienced and versatile defender, who aligned anywhere for the Cardinal over his four-year career up front. You might see him as a shaded nose tackle on one down, and then see him aligned in a wide-9 alignment the next. That versatility is going to have a lot of defensive line coaches — and defensive coordinators — banging the table for him on the third day of the draft.

Booker is a solid athlete for his size, with lateral movement skills to handle responsibilities against zone blocking schemes, but also the ability to get north/south in a hurry and create penetration after the snap. He brings a great motor to the table, and consistently plays from snap to whistle. Booker has also seen it all over his career, and that awareness shows up as he sniffs out screens, draws and other misdirection plays.

Weaknesses: Booker is not the powerful lineman that other members of this class are, and can get bullied at the point of attack. There were also moments on film where, working on the edge, quicker and more explosive tackles were able to get into his frame and control him through the play. He also needs to add to his tool kit, as the film did not illustrate a ton of counters and secondary pass-rushing moves.

Conclusion: Teams are going to love his awareness, experience and versatility. The fact that he lined up everywhere for the Cardinal gives him a shot at a rotational role as a rookie, likely as a situational pass rusher on the inside as he rounds out his technique.

NFL Comparison: Derek Wolfe is a fair comparison from a size and athleticism standpoint.

