2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 quarterbacks

When the Washington Commanders, holding the 11th-overall selection in the upcoming draft, decided to trade a pair of draft picks for Carson Wentz — taking on his entire contract in the process — it told us one thing about the upcoming draft class of passers.

The league has some questions.

This is not to say that this is a “bad class,” per se. Rather it illustrates the point that teams who needed a quarterback to start in the season opener believe that mid-level veterans are better options than the incoming rookies.

Ultimately, the question is this: Of this group, who are the players who can develop into starters in the NFL?

That is always a difficult question to answer, and one that frankly is never answered until the draft is in the rear-view mirror and we know landing spots, scheme fits, and have a better idea of the situation around these passers. Everything until that point is projection.

Or guesswork, depending on how charitable you are feeling.

As a proponent of tiering quarterbacks rather than ranking them, this might be the perfect draft class for such an exercise. After all, if you ask six different analysts who the top quarterback is this cycle, you might get six different answers. In that vein, the first six quarterbacks in this group (Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Carson Strong and Sam Howell) are the quarterbacks I am the most confident in developing into starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

The next tier (Skylar Thompson, Bailey Zappe and Kaleb Eleby) are the quarterbacks with starter-level traits, but who will need more development to reach such a role in the NFL. But they also offer potential as long-term backups in the league.

After that, Jack Coan and Dustin Crum — with E.J. Perry just on the outside looking in — are your quarterbacks who could develop but need the ideal system and environment around them to do so.

Let’s dive into this group of quarterbacks a bit more as we start the lists of Touchdown Wire’s top draft prospects by position for 2022.

Malik Willis, Liberty

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Height: 6’1″ (12th) Weight: 219 (43rd)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Malik Willis was a three-star recruit coming out of Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia. During his senior year, he led Roswell to the Georgia 7A State Championship game, and threw for 2,562 yards and 27 touchdowns while also running for 1,033 yards and ten more scores. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named Willis the 7A Region 4 Player of the Year for his efforts.

Willis originally committed to Virginia Tech, but changed his commitment to Auburn. He spent two seasons with the Tigers, but ultimately transferred to Liberty after struggling to find playing time at Auburn. His first two seasons he was used as a backup behind Jarrett Stidham, and while he managed to carve out a role in certain packages, when he lost the quarterback competition to Bo Nix he made the decision to transfer in 2019.

Willis sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but stepped into the starting job for the Flames for the 2020 campaign. Liberty finished with a 9-1 record in 2020 with him at the helm, and Willis hit on 64.2% of his passes for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns, with 6 interceptions. Last season Willis and the Flames finished with an 8-5 record, and his performance earned him an invitation to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Stat to Know: In addition to his passing production, Willis ran for 2,131 yards and 29 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Strengths: The case for Willis in this draft, and early in this draft, comes down to one word.

Upside.

Willis is a tremendous athlete with elite arm talent. He has the ability to create outside the pocket and off of structure, which is becoming almost a non-negotiable in today’s NFL. He can deliver throws to all levels of the field off of almost any platform, including deep-shot throws with his feet unsettled in the pocket:

Beyond the arm talent and athleticism, Willis displayed this past season an ability to solve problems with his mind. Take this play against Middle Tennessee State:

This is a 3rd and long situation for Liberty deep in their own territory. Willis opens to the single receiver on the right side of the formation, who is running a stop route right at the first-down marker. The defense drops the safety down at the snap as MTSU brackets that receiver. Willis immediately moves his eyes to the middle of the field and picks up the crossing route, hitting that to move the chains.

Weaknesses: Perhaps the biggest question facing Willis is this: What are the odds that the team selecting him can develop him to his fullest potential? As we will discuss in a moment, the development of Josh Allen from a raw quarterback prospect into one of the NFL’s elite passers is going to be reflected in Willis, and where he ends up coming off the board. The team that drafts him in the first round will be convinced that they can do for Willis what Brian Daboll and the Buffalo Bills did with Allen.

Will they be right?

There are also other concerns with Willis, from a ball placement standpoint and a repeated decisions standpoint. There are times when Willis misses throws, particularly when trying to put pace on the ball or when trying to layer throws near and around defenders.

Then there are the repeated mistakes. Willis threw an interception on a fake screen concept against MTSU early in the season, and followed that with an interception on the same design against Mississippi a few weeks later. These are the kinds of mistakes that he will need to eliminate at the next level.

Conclusion: In a quarterback class that seems to have more questions than answers, sometimes you see NFL teams more willing to place the bet on upside. A few years ago, Kyler Murray rose to the top of the draft in such a class, and the same could unfold with Willis working to the top of the board because of the potential. Teams will need to be patient with him, but if an NFL organization can get him close to his full potential as a quarterback, they are going to be glad they placed such a bet.

Comparison: For Willis, a range of comparisons might make sense. At a floor a team is probably getting Tyrod Taylor, a quarterback who can make some throws under pressure and from a variety of platforms, and can be effective in the vertical passing game and with his legs. At the higher end of the outcome scale, a team that develops Willis closer to his ceiling could find themselves with their own version of Dak Prescott. If Willis lands somewhere in the middle of those outcomes, you’re looking at Jalen Hurts with a better arm.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’3″ (60th) Weight: 217 (36th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.73 seconds (66th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 34 inches (76th)

Broad Jump: 10’1″ (90th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Kenny Pickett was one of the top high school prospects coming out of New Jersey in the 2017 recruiting class, and after originally committing to Temple, he flipped his commitment to Pittsburgh, where he spent his entire collegiate career.

Pickett started the final game of the season during his true freshman year, leading Pittsburgh to an upset over Miami, who at the time was ranked the number-two team in the country. In that victory, Pickett hit on 18 of 29 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, and ran for two more scores.

Pickett would be the Panthers starting quarterback for the rest of his time on campus, and he decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes due to COVID-19 to return for one more year this past season. He is probably glad he did, as Pickett put himself into first-round contention with a season that saw him finish as a Heisman finalist. He threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, and became the school’s career leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards, eclipsing Dan Marino.

Stat to Know: Over his first four years on campus, Pickett threw 39 touchdown passes. He threw 42 in his final season.

Strengths: While the argument for Willis is one of upside and ceiling, the argument for Pickett and the quarterback we are going to discuss next is one of floor. During his time in Pittsburgh Pickett displayed the ability to attack all levels of the field, to layer in throws around defenders and over coverage, and to work through concepts and get the football where it needs to be, when it needs to be there.

Pickett can attack defenses with anticipation on throws, and take advantage of coverage with an understanding of concepts and leverage. On this completion against Duke, you see those traits as he delivers the stop route on time and in rhythm, putting the throw towards the boundary and away from the leverage of the nearest defender:

While not having the athleticism of Willis, Pickett can move well in the pocket — with a caveat to be discussed — and as we have seen, he can throw well when forced off the spot or while on the move.

Weaknesses: Much of the discussion regarding Pickett this draft cycle has focused on his hand size. To be clear, measuring in with 8.5-inch hands makes him an outlier, as the last quarterback with such a measurement was Michael Vick.

However, that measurement does need to be given context, as our own Doug Farrar did during the Combine. Are you seeing fumble issues? With 38 fumbles over four-plus years, including 26 lost fumbles, perhaps that is a big number. Then, watch him play in the elements. A few years ago Brett Rypien — a quarterback I was rather high on — faced similar concerns and you could see issues crop up when he was playing in the elements.

Pickett played his home games in Pittsburgh, and this past season you did not see issues with him losing the football in clean pockets due to weather conditions. However, in 2019 he coughed up the football in a game against Virginia Tech that was played in rainy conditions, where the ball seemed to slip out of his hands.

That was prior to him wearing a glove on his throwing hand.

However, the biggest concern, from where I sit, is how Picket handles pressure in the pocket. When he knows it is coming — and where it is coming from — he is adept at moving, sliding and creating space to extend plays. However, if the pressure comes in an unexpected manner, then his response to the pressure is a bit more erratic.

In the world of simulated pressures, where sometimes the points of pressure in the pocket come from areas you are not expecting them to, that is going to be something he must improve upon at the next level.

Conclusion: There are two teams that I think would be ideal landing spots for Pickett: Carolina and New Orleans. Both teams — with Ben McAdoo in Carolina and Pete Carmichael in New Orleans — are likely going to be rooted in West Coast passing concepts, a system that might be the ideal fit for Pickett and what he does best. Pickett is an accurate passer who throws with touch, rhythm and anticipation, things that still matter at the position. If he can clean up how he handles pressure in the pocket — or gets the chance to play behind a great offensive line — he can grow into an upper-level NFL starting quarterback.

Comparison: Joe Marino of The Draft Network went with the Andy Dalton comparison, and that seems rather accurate.

Resources: For a deeper dive on Pickett, you can watch this extensive breakdown of him put together by myself and Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio:

You can also watch this dive into Pickett and the mental perspective:

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Height: 6’1″ (12th) Weight: 211 (18th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds (95th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 36 inches (95th)

Broad Jump: 10’7″ (99th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.15 seconds (40th)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.29 (60th)

Bio: In last year’s draft five quarterbacks found their way into the first round. Desmond Ridder was mentioned early in the process as a passer who could sneak in as the sixth, but he decided to return to campus for one final season with Cincinnati.

He is probably glad he did, as he and the Bearcats earned a berth in the College Football Playoff. While Cincinnati lost to Alabama in the semifinals, Ridder leaves school as one of the most accomplished players in Bearcats history. He was twice named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year, and threw for 87 touchdowns and over 10,000 yards during his time on campus. Ridder also ran for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns while with the Bearcats.

Stat to Know: Ridder’s progression as a passer is reflected in his NFL passer rating from season to season. What was an 82.5 mark during the 2019 campaign became a 105.2 mark in 2020, and 108.9 last season.

Strengths: Similar to Pickett, Ridder’s experience makes him ready for the NFL game from a mental perspective. One of the better games to study for him is his outing against Houston in the AAC Championship Game. The Houston Cougars did a lot that night in terms of moving and rotating their safeties at the snap, but Ridder consistently made the right decisions with the football, either getting to his single-receiver matchups when the Cougars spun into single-high coverage, or working through concepts as necessary when Houston rotated into two-high looks.

Another area that stands out is how well Ridder works through reads in the pocket, getting to that all-important backside dig route that has become almost a non-negotiable in the modern game. On this play against UCF, Ridder opens to the left first, and seeing the concept covered he gets his eyes then to the middle of the field, and finally to his fourth read, the backside dig route:

With his processing ability and athleticism, Ridder offers a strong foundation and floor as a passer while still offering room for growth and development.

Weaknesses: The biggest knock on Ridder is accuracy and ball placement. This is something that shows up both on film, and in advanced metrics and charting. Pro Football Focus charted Ridder with an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 73.9%, which was 33rd among quarterbacks in the college game last season.

There are two caveats to this discussion. First, Ridder’s ball placement issues seem to pop up early in games, and settle down over the course of the contest. This could be something that works out over time, as there is not a mechanical issue with his throwing motion that is to blame. Football players are human, after all (huge if true) and perhaps Ridder is working through some early jitters or excitement and just needs time to settle into games.

Second, Ridder did show improvement in this area during his time on campus. On film there were more misses in 2019 and 2020 where the football was not where it needed to be, than there were on 2021. That growth is, in my opinion, a good sign for his development at the next level.

Conclusion: Ridder offers an NFL team what you want to see from a mental perspective, with some athleticism to boot. You put those two traits together, and you have a very strong foundation for an NFL quarterback. His growth as a passer during his time on campus should not be ignored, and in the right offensive system you could see Ridder being a solid starting quarterback early in his career, with an opportunity to become more.

Comparison: At the Combine, Ridder told the media that he modeled his game after Ryan Tannehill, and you can certainly see that on film. You also see shades of Marcus Mariota as well. When you start connecting dots, you might be led to the Atlanta Falcons, perhaps with their pick at the top of the second round…

Resources: For more on Ridder you can dive into how his athletic ability will translate on Sundays in this video breakdown:

You can also look at some of those spun safety looks he saw against the Houston Cougars in this breakdown:

Matt Corral, Mississippi

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’2″ (25th) Weight: 212 (21st)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Matt Corral was graded as the sixth-highest pocket passer in the 2018 recruiting class according to ESPN.com, and he played in the 2018 Army All-American Bowl. Corral’s recruiting journey took a few turns, as he originally decided to stay close to home and play for the University of Southern California. Corral then switched to Florida, before finally settling on Mississippi.

After appearing in a handful of games as a freshman in 2018, Corral was named the team’s starting quarterback in 2019. Mississippi struggled and limped to a 4-8 record, and Lane Kiffin was hired to take over the coaching duties following that season.

Under Kiffin, Corral began to thrive. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Corral threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions. 11 of those turnovers, however, came in just two games as Corral threw six interceptions in a loss to Arkansas early in the year, and five interceptions in a loss to LSU late in the season.

This past season, Corral led Mississippi to a ten-win year, and it was his most efficient and productive season while on campus. Corral completed 67.7% of his passes for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. He also added 614 yards on 152 carries, both of which were career-high marks as a runner. Corral decided to play in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, but suffered an injury early in the game.

Stat to Know: As we will discussion, scheme fit and transition to the NFL are going to be questions. According to Pro Football Focus charting, Corral used play-action on over 60% of his dropback throws last season, the highest among passers in the FBS.

Strengths: Corral is an athletic quarterback with the mobility to not only extend plays in the pocket, but to be a true weapon with his legs. Mechanically, Corral shows a crisp, quick release with a compact throwing motion and a release point just by his ear, allowing him to snap off throws early in the down.

Kiffin’s offense did him many favors, but one of the things that it did for Corral was create opportunities for him to manipulate defenders. As such, Corral is one of the more efficient manipulators in this quarterback class, with an array of pump fakes, shoulder shrugs and eye manipulation at his disposal to get defenders out of position and to attack downfield.

Footwork in the pocket and working through reads is another area that stands out with Corral. You can see moments on tape where his eyes and his feet are right in sync with each other, as he works from his first read to his last on a given play. Take this example as Corral works full-field, right to left:

Corral has the athletic ability and reaction skills to evade unexpected pressure in the pocket, and still get off throws like this under pressure.

Weaknesses: The biggest questions facing Corral center on his development and transition from Kiffin’s offense to what life will be like in the NFL. As outlined, the Mississippi offense relied heavily on both play-action and RPO concepts. There are some offenses in the NFL that will provide him a similar opportunity, but likely not to the same extent. Corral will need to make plays consistently from the pocket at the next level, or at least with more frequency than he was asked to do in college.

Corral also has the ability to attack the middle of the field, and to layer throws between the numbers, but this is not something he did a ton while playing on Saturdays.

There are also moments on film where you can see how Kiffin dialed up a vertical shot play and Corral insisted on taking that throw, passing up opportunities for an easier completion near the line of scrimmage. Sometimes you have to pass up the three and settle for the layup.

Conclusion: Corral is one of the tougher evaluations in this class, and his evaluation has shades of Justin Herbert’s. Like Herbert, most of what Corral was asked to do things in college are things that do not provide a clean and easy evaluation for life in the Sunday game. Corral’s offense relied heavily on RPO and play-action concepts, with lots of screens and concepts attacking along the boundaries.

The flashes of layered throws, progression reads and concepts attacking between the numbers are there, but there might not be enough exposures of those concepts and moments for teams to feel confident that those flashes will be repeated on a consistent basis in the NFL. Which is eerily similar to the Herbert evaluation. The moments were there, but you had to really look to find them, and even still, betting on small sample sizes — particularly early in the draft — is something teams do not always do.

Comparison: One of the more interesting comparisons I have come across this draft cycle is the comparison PFF had for Corral: Jim McMahon. It is hard to top that, but watching Corral and seeing how he was used at Mississippi — and how he might be used in the NFL, at least early — provides shades of Tua Tagovailoa.

Resources: For more on Corral, you can watch this deep dive into his game put together by myself and Matt Waldman:

There is also this dive into his game against Mississippi State, with a focus on the elements to his game that will translate to Sundays:

Carson Strong, Nevada

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Height: 6’3″ (63rd) Weight: 226 (71st)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Carson Strong was a three-star recruit coming out of Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, California. He threw for 2,732 yards and 26 touchdowns his junior season, but did not play as a senior due to a knee injury. He had just one FBS scholarship offer, and agreed to enroll at Nevada as a result.

Strong redshirted his first year on campus, but was named the starting quarterback for the 2019 campaign. He threw for 2,335 yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. In 2020, Strong remained the starter and led the Wolf Pack to a 7-2 record and a win over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Strong threw for 2,858 yards and 27 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, and he was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

Last season, Strong repeated as the MWC Offensive Player of the Year, as he completed 70.2% of his passes — a career-high percentage — for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns, against 8 interceptions. He did this despite playing with a right knee injury that remains a topic of discussion…

Stat to Know: Strong’s arm talent is reflected in what he did on film. Pro Football Focus charted him with five 50-plus air yard completions this past season, the most among FBS passers.

Strengths: Strong’s strength as a passer is his right arm. In terms of pure arm talent, he is up there with any quarterback in this class. He has the ability to attack all levels of the field consistently, and can shape throws around defender and layer the football in the middle of the field.

Mechanically, Strong is a consistent thrower with a quick release, who has the arm talent to attack and beat even the tightest of throwing lanes:

If we ranked quarterbacks in a similar fashion to how it is done during college recruitment season, Strong might be the top-ranked pocket passer surrounded by a host of dual-threat quarterbacks. However, with the NFL trending towards the dual threats, where does that leave him?

Weaknesses: The biggest question facing Strong begins with his injury history. The phrase “suffered a knee injury in high school” does not quite do this justice:

An MRI revealed an osteochondritis dissecans lesion. Strong’s lateral femoral condyle bone showed 70 percent detachment, an ailment he had unknowingly had since he was 12. If the bone broke, it would almost certainly end his athletic career. Instead, he had eight biodegradable nails put in to mend the crack.

Strong has undergone multiple procedures to that knee since then, having surgery after the 2020 season to clean up some cartilage, another surgery last August to clean up scar tissue, and multiple procedures to drain the knee. In fact, Strong indicated at the Combine that both his doctors — and his father — wanted him to sit out last season, but he wanted to play one more year with his teammates.

How teams feel about him from a medical standpoint, and how his evaluations went at the Combine, is going to play a huge role in his evaluation.

Beyond the injury, is his mobility. Perhaps it is a result of the injury history but Strong is more of a battleship in the pocket right now, and with the way the NFL is played, is a throwback, pocket passer the answer at the position? Let’s phrase it this way: My comparison for him is Drew Bledsoe, which is high praise coming from someone who has a Bledsoe jersey hanging in his closet to this day. Still, is Bledsoe coming off the board first overall in the current landscape?

Conclusion: If a team is satisfied with Strong from a medical perspective — and has the kind of offensive line that can keep him clean and limit what he needs to do from a mobility perspective — Strong could be a lottery pick on Day Two that cashes in big-time. The arm talent is there, but the team that drafts him will need to be satisfied by their doctors, and their offensive line coach, that he can be in the best environment to succeed.

Comparison: Bledsoe. Trust me when I say that I make this comparison with love.

Resources: For more on Strong you can dive into this breakdown from myself and Matt Waldman:

Sam Howell, North Carolina

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ (12th) Weight: 218 (40th)

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Sam Howell was one of the most coveted football recruits in the state of North Carolina, throwing for 13,415 yards and rushing for another 3,621 during his career at Sun Valley High School. Graded as a four-star recruit, Howell originally committed to Florida State, but decided in the end to stay close to home and play for the Tar Heels.

Howell has been UNC’s starting quarterback since setting foot on campus, throwing for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019. In 2020, Howell was able to play with NFL talent around in in Dyami Brown, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, and he enjoyed another solid year, completing 68.1% of his passes for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns, against 7 interceptions.

Last year, that talent departed for the NFL, but Howell adjusted. His passing numbers tracked downward, as he hit on 62.5% of his passes for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns, but he relied on his legs much more in UNC’s offense. Howerll ran for 828 yards on 183 carries, and was the Tar Heel’s second-leading rusher.

Stat to Know: Howell leaves campus having thrown at least one touchdown in every game he started.

Strengths: Howell’s combination of deep-ball prowess and the athleticism we saw from him last season is often a solid starting point for NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. Howell has both the velocity to stretch defenses downfield and the touch to drop throws in the bucket on nine routes. Throws like this touchdown against Georgia State are a prime example:

This is your prototypical “Sunday throw,” delivered with timing and anticipation from one side of the field to another, with enough velocity to prevent the cornerback from driving on the football and making a play at the catch point.

Then there is also the added element of what Howell showed this year as a runner. He became a weapon for the North Carolina offense with the football in his hands, leading to increased usage on designed runs:

Then there was the final offensive play of the game where Howell did this on second down, in a one-score game:

He’ll need to be better with the football at the next level.

Conclusion: That Virginia Tech game, and what happened in the weeks and months after, is a perfect encapsulation of the draft cycle of a quarterback prospect. Howell entered the 2021 college football season as either QB1 or QB2, along with Spencer Rattler. But after that three-interception outing against Virginia Tech, the evaluation community quietly moved on. In the interim, Howell became more of a threat as a runner while continuing to drop in bucket throws in the vertical passing game. He might need more of the ideal scheme fit than others in this class, but in some systems he could truly be the top option at the position this draft cycle.

Comparison: Baker Mayfield is a name often associated with Howell when it comes to a comparison. But his deep passing skills coupled with what he showcased as a runner this year reminds me of Jalen Hurts when he was coming out of college, but with a bit more velocity on throws.

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 217

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Skylar Thompson was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015, as he led his high school team to a state championship. He signed with Kansas State and redshirted his first season, but was named the co-winner of the Wildcats’ top scout team player award.

Thompson stepped into the 2017 season as a backup, but started the final four games of the season. He started ten games in 2018, completing 58.7% of his passes for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns, along with four interceptions. In 13 games during the 2019 season, Thompson completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns, against just 5 interceptions.

Thompson played in only three games during the 2020 campaign, as he was dealing with an upper-body injury. He managed to complete 62.5% of his passes in those three starts for four touchdowns, without throwing an interception. He returned for one final season with Kansas State this past year, starting ten games while dealing with a knee injury. In those starts Thompson completed 69.5% of his passes — a career-high — while hitting for 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Stat to Know: In his injury-shortened 2020 campaign, Thompson posted an Adjusted Yards per Attempt of 11.0.

Strengths: Similar to Strong, Thompson is an impressive pocket passer. He has the ability to work through reads in the pocket and go sideline-to-sideline on concepts, finding the right receiver based on the coverage and the concept. Thompson also moves efficiently in the pocket, resetting his feet and sliding to create space, only becoming more sudden with his movements when necessary or responding to multiple points of pressure.

This play is perhaps a good illustration of Thompson at his best:

Thompson also operated what many would consider more of an NFL passing game, with play-action concepts where he turned his back to the defense, and is comfortable operating under center in the downfield passing game.

Weaknesses: In talking to other evaluators regarding Thompson, perhaps the biggest question about his is his overall body of work, and the lack of exposures. Given the time he has missed over his career, there might not be enough on film to view him as a top prospect, given the experience that other draft quarterbacks bring to the table. He did start 40 games, but over his career with the Wildcats he attempted 885 passes.

Bailey Zappe almost threw as many passes this season alone.

Then there is the production component. Thompson did not exactly put up huge numbers while at Kansas State over those 40 starts. Quarterbacks with average levels of production and an injury history spanning multiple seasons, who will also be on the older side as a rookie (Thompson will be 25 when training camp rolls around) often do not move the needle for teams.

Then there are some mechanical components. Thompson tends to sail throws when driving the football, often due to an overstride which can impact his release point. Thompson is also more of a “see it, throw it” passer right now who would benefit from improved anticipation on throws.

Conclusion: After the consensus “top six” of this draft class, we are drifting into lottery pick territory. Despite the negatives outlined above, if there is a lottery ticket I’m willing to buy on Day Three, it is Thompson. His pocket movement is among the best in the class, and he has the arm talent to deliver on splash throws, particularly in the vertical passing game. His throw against LSU in the Texas Bowl, on a deep over route dropped into three defenders along the sideline, is arguably one of the best throws any of the quarterbacks in this class made last year. He might be a long-shot, but he is one of the later-round options that does have starter potential.

Resources: Matt Waldman and I did a deep dive on Thompson’s game which you can watch here:

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Bailey Zappe

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ (10th) Weight: 215 (30th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds (33rd)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 30 inches (33rd)

Broad Jump: 9’1″ (32nd)

3-Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds (34th

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.40 seconds (38th)

Bio: Bailey Zappe put up big numbers for Victoria East High School in Texas, throwing for 3,770 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior. However, that translated to just one scholarship offer, and he enrolled at Houston Baptist where he spent his first four collegiate years.

After redshirting as a freshman, Zappe took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, throwing for 2,822 yards and 23 touchdowns that year. Zappe improved on those numbers in 2019, throwing for 3,811 yards and 35 touchdowns. During the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, Zappe hit on 65.6% of his throws for 15 touchdowns and just a single interception, in only four games of action.

When offensive coordinator Zach Kittley took the same job with Western Kentucky, Zappe followed him as a graduate transfer. What resulted was one of the most prolific seasons from a passer in FBS history, as Zappe completed 69.3% of his passes for 5,697 yards and 62 touchdowns. He was named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player at the end of the season.

Stat to Know: Zappe’s passing yards and touchdowns set FBS records, with the 62 passing touchdowns eclipsing a mark set by Joe Burrow in 2019.

Strengths: If you believe in the idea that the more reps one has in college translates well to NFL success, then Zappe might be your QB1. Over the course of his college career Zappe attempted nearly 2,000 passes, as he attempted 687 last season alone and 1,897 over his career. Zappe brings a wealth of in-game action to the table as a prospect.

Zappe is a creative passer, who finds ways to solve problems post-snap with touch, trajectory and placement. As someone who believes that the ability to diagnose and throw against leverage is a must in the modern NFL game, Zappe checks that box with flying colors. Take this throw from last season:

WKU dials up a vertical concept on this play, and Zappe targets the wheel route from the inside receiver. But he also knows that the safety is lurking to the inside, so he turns this into more of a back-shoulder throw, giving his receiver a chance to protect himself while securing the throw.

Weaknesses: Zappe does not have an elite arm, and throws towards the boundaries and deep downfield often require more loft, or need to be delivered with upper-tier anticipation. Zappe also played in near-perfect conditions, as the Western Kentucky offensive line protected him rather well. According to charting data, Zappe was pressured on just 12.5% of his plays last year.

Where this comes into view is on the plays where he was pressured, and how he handled them. When facing pressure in the pocket, whether through the interior or off the edges, Zappe’s footwork and accuracy suffered. If he can clean this up, he stands a better chance at success in the face of the pressure NFL defenses will bring to bear.

Conclusion: If nothing else, as we get into this portion of the draft class Zappe offers that “long-term backup/spot starter” profile that teams value on Day Three. Every draft cycle has at least one or two of those players, and this year it is Zappe who fits that billing. Teams with an entrenched starting quarterback, but looking to upgrade behind him, will look in his direction as Day Three unfolds.

Comparison: Watching Zappe reminds me of Taylor Heinicke, a comparison that has been common this draft cycle.

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Height: 6’0″ Weight: 208

40-Yard Dash: 4.91 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9’3″

3-Cone Drill: 7.57 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

Bio: 247Sports.com graded Kaleb Eleby as a three-star recruit out of Maryland Heights, Missouri. He attended Pattonville High School, and threw for nearly 10,000 yards and 95 touchdowns during his time in high school.

Eleby entertained offers from schools such as Toledo, Ball State and Illinois State, but enrolled at Western Michigan in 2018 after signing his letter of intent the previous winter.

He began his college career as a backup in 2018, but started the final five games of the season for the Broncos when starting quarterback Jon Wassink suffered an injury. He completed 62.6% of his throws for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns, along with three interceptions, in his time under center as a true freshman.

After redshirting in 2019, Eleby returned to the field for the shortened season in 2020. In six games, he hit on 64.5% of his passes for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns, throwing only a pair of interceptions. He posted a whopping 11.2 Yards per Attempt that season, as the Broncos finished with a 4-2 record.

Last season, Western Michigan earned a berth in the Quick Lane Bowl as they finished with a 7-5 record in the regular season, with one of those losses to Michigan in the season-opener. Eleby posted perhaps his best year as a starter, completing 63.5% of his passes for 3,277 yards and 23 touchdowns, against six interceptions.

Stat to Know: Eleby leaves campus having thrown 45 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

Strengths: Eleby is a mechanically-sound passer with a crisp release and a quick throwing motion. He moves well in the pocket and while not an elite athlete, he can create space with his feet and is tougher to bring down in the pocket than you might expect. Western Michigan relied heavily on RPO concepts, and he was able to navigate those effectively while keeping his feet underneath him, snapping in position to make quick and accurate throws even when forced to open away from his throwing hand.

While he does not have what scouts would describe as a “plus” arm, he can be effective in the downfield passing game by relying on touch and timing. On this throw against Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl, you can see that touch as he delivers on a corner route:

The best part of this throw is how Eleby solves the problem post-snap. He leads the receiver away from the leverage of the underneath defender, putting this in a perfect spot given the coverage and the concept.

Weaknesses: As with other quarterbacks in this class, Eleby will face a transition to the pro game away from an offense that relied heavily on RPO concepts, with him often throwing glance routes in reaction to underneath defenders. My notes, particularly from Western Michigan’s win over Pittsburgh, are replete with phrases such as “RPO glance” and “Tua insurance.”

Read into those what you will.

While Eleby moves well in the pocket, he is not the elite athlete at the position that others are in this class, and as such his mobility at the next level might be more limited to “space creator” than “explosive threat.” Still, there is enough athleticism to his game that teams could feel comfortable using him on designed roll-outs or boot-action concepts, and he throws well on the move in those situations.

Conclusion: Similar to Thompson, Eleby is another developmental quarterback in this class who in the right situation and environment could become a starting quarterback in the league. The landing spot will be critical, as his NFL offense will need to be heavy in the RPO game given his experience and body of work while on campus. Still, as you get into Day Three, he is worth the lottery pick if you have the time and coaching staff that can bring the best out of a young quarterback.

Resources: Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network compared Eleby to Trace McSorley, and this is a comparison that holds a lot of water in my view.

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 218

40-Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 9’7″

3-Cone Drill: 6.95 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

Bio: Jack Coan began his college football journey at Wisconsin, after finishing a high school career that saw him named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Sayville High School. He played sparingly as a freshman early, but when Alex Hornibrook suffered an injury late in the year, Coan took over as the starting quarterback, and got the nod in the Badgers’ bowl game that season in a win over Miami.

He was the full-time starter for Wisconsin in 2019, completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns along with just five interceptions. But a broken foot in preseason cost him the entire 2020 campaign, after which he announced he would transfer to Notre Dame.

As the starter last year with the Fighting Irish, Coan hit on 65.5% of his throws for 25 touchdowns, along with seven interceptions.

Stat to Know: Over his college career, Coan threw 48 touchdowns against just 15 interceptions.

Strengths: Coan is more of your prototypical pocket passer, who relies on footwork to create space in the pocket rather than athleticism to evade pressure. He can click and climb in the pocket, and does a good job at keeping his eyes downfield while doing so.

At Notre Dame, Coan was involved with setting protections at the line of scrimmage, something that will prepare him for life in an NFL offense. He also showed more aggression in the passing game during his time in South Bend, and it showed up on plays like this one against Stanford where he showed no fear delivering the post route over the playside safety:

Coan also demonstrated the ability to work full-field progressions, and is comfortable getting to the backside of concepts or checking the football down when necessary.

Weaknesses: Defenses were able to bait Coan into mistakes, particularly on throws along the outside. Trap coverages and other rotations got him into trouble, and he will need to learn how to diagnose those coverages better as he will see a lot more of them at the next level.

Coan also lacks elite arm talent, as passes do dip when he tries to challenge downfield, and sometimes that leads defenders to the football. Coan could also stand to speed up his decision-making, as there were concepts that he missed on or failed to connect on because he was just as step late with his decision and throw from the spot.

Conclusion: There are aspects to his game that coaches are going like, particularly his growth in a new offense last season, as that illustrates his ability to take to coaching and improve upon his foundation as a quarterback. He finished his college career on a high note, hitting on 38 of 68 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. If what we saw in 2021 was the start of an upward trend, perhaps an NFL team is goin to get their hands on him at just the right time.

Comparison: There are a few quarterbacks that come to mind watching him, including James Morgan as outlined by Kyle Crabbs. At his best, we could be seeing a Mason Rudolph 2.0, a passer with starter potential but needing the right environment to unlock his potential.

Dustin Crum, Kent State

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 210

40-Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Bio: Dustin Crum was a multi-sport athlete at Midview High School in Grafton, Ohio, playing baseball, basketball and football. He completed 173 of 279 passes for 2,615 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior, and added another 1,557 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. For his efforts that year, he was named First-Team All-Ohio at the Division II level and was a finalist for Mr. Ohio Football.

Still, he did not receive a ton of scholarship offers, and committed to Kent State. He saw time early as a freshman, appearing in ten games and completing 16 of 30 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He took over as the starting quarterback early in the 2019 season, completing 69.3% of his passes for 2,625 yards and 20 touchdowns with just a pair of interceptions.

He started all four of Kent State’s games during the shortened 2020 season, completing 73.5% of his throws for 1,181 yards and 12 touchdowns, against just a pair of interceptions. Last year was his most productive in college, as he completed 64% of his passes for 3,187 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with six interceptions. he was named the MAC Player of the Year while leading Kent State to its first conference championship game in almost ten years.

Stat to Know: Crum leaves school with an impressive TD:INT ratio of 55 to 12.

Strengths: Crum is an experienced quarterback with three years as a starter under his belt, who has taken care of the football and not made many mistakes as a passer. He does a good job working through concepts from the pocket, and has demonstrated the ability to freeze or move defenders with his eyes, creating opportunities for downfield plays in the passing game. On this play against Wyoming from the Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl Game, Crum opens to the left and moves the safety, before climbing in the pocket to deliver the deep shot along the right side for the touchdown:

Weaknesses: Crum does not have an elite arm, and that issue is exacerbated by his throwing motion. He has a bit of a dip and a loop to his motion, and that longer release coupled with the lack of elite velocity posed issues for him on Saturdays, and will do so on Sundays as well. Crum was also inconsistent with ball placement, despite the lack of turnovers and his solid completion percentage while in college.

Conclusion: Crum’s athleticism and ability as a runner will give him a chance, but how he develops as a passer will ultimately determine his NFL future. If he tightens up his mechanics and adds a bit of velocity to his throws, he could carve out a career in that long-term backup/spot starter mold.

Comparison: Sam Ehlinger, the Texas passer who heard his name called late in last year’s draft.

