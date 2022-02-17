2022 NFL draft: Top 10 most realistic options for the Steelers in the first round
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Pittsburgh SteelersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Right now is like the Christmas season for NFL fans. With the 2022 NFL draft just over two months away, everyone is making their wish list of prospects for their favorite teams. But just like when you were a kid, you can ask for the Red Ryder BB gun but you might get a baseball glove instead.
This is how the Pittsburgh Steelers are right now with the fans. Everyone wants the top guys but at the No. 20 overall pick, it might be time to start thinking baseball glove and not Red Ryder.
We ran more than three dozen mock draft simulations to compile a list of the 10 prospects most likely to be on the board when the Steelers pick.
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Wide receiver could be a top need if the Steelers chose not to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Wilson is an elite guy with true No. 1 option potential.
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss.
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Whether or not they are worth it, the quarterbacks in this draft are likely to come off the board early leaving Corral as the only legitimate option when they pick.
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
The Steelers have invested heavily in the inside linebacker position but are still struggling. Lloyd is a perfect fit for the Steelers 3-4 if they chose to take a shot on him.
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerback is another position about to get hit hard by free agency. McCreary is a sticky coverage guy with excellent size.
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh’s run defense folded last season due to a lack of strength and physicality at the point of attack. Wyatt is a powerful run defender with surprising quickness.
DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
If Stephon Tuitt cannot return, a high-end defensive lineman who can play inside and outside is a must. DeMarvin Leal is the exact type of guy the Steelers love to draft on the defensive line with great length and explosion.
S Daxton Hill, Michigan
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Safety might not be viewed as the highest need but Michigan’s Daxton Hill could very well represent the best player available and provide a playmaker in the secondary.
IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh loves guys who can play multiple positions, and Boston College’s Zion Johnson is the best of the bunch in this class. Best of all, Johnson has all the makings of a great center which would let Kendrick Green move to guard.
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Kenyon Green is another massive offensive lineman who would be an upgrade over Trai Turner at right guard.
OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The Steelers lose big offensive tackles and they don’t get any bigger than Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele. A mauling run blocker who plays with immense power.
1
1