2022 NFL draft: Top 10 most realistic options for the Steelers in the first round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Right now is like the Christmas season for NFL fans. With the 2022 NFL draft just over two months away, everyone is making their wish list of prospects for their favorite teams. But just like when you were a kid, you can ask for the Red Ryder BB gun but you might get a baseball glove instead.

This is how the Pittsburgh Steelers are right now with the fans. Everyone wants the top guys but at the No. 20 overall pick, it might be time to start thinking baseball glove and not Red Ryder.

We ran more than three dozen mock draft simulations to compile a list of the 10 prospects most likely to be on the board when the Steelers pick.

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wide receiver could be a top need if the Steelers chose not to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Wilson is an elite guy with true No. 1 option potential.

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not they are worth it, the quarterbacks in this draft are likely to come off the board early leaving Corral as the only legitimate option when they pick.

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Steelers have invested heavily in the inside linebacker position but are still struggling. Lloyd is a perfect fit for the Steelers 3-4 if they chose to take a shot on him.

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is another position about to get hit hard by free agency. McCreary is a sticky coverage guy with excellent size.

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh’s run defense folded last season due to a lack of strength and physicality at the point of attack. Wyatt is a powerful run defender with surprising quickness.

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If Stephon Tuitt cannot return, a high-end defensive lineman who can play inside and outside is a must. DeMarvin Leal is the exact type of guy the Steelers love to draft on the defensive line with great length and explosion.

S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Safety might not be viewed as the highest need but Michigan’s Daxton Hill could very well represent the best player available and provide a playmaker in the secondary.

IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh loves guys who can play multiple positions, and Boston College’s Zion Johnson is the best of the bunch in this class. Best of all, Johnson has all the makings of a great center which would let Kendrick Green move to guard.

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyon Green is another massive offensive lineman who would be an upgrade over Trai Turner at right guard.

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Steelers lose big offensive tackles and they don’t get any bigger than Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele. A mauling run blocker who plays with immense power.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers trade up to snag Saints’ top QB prospect in Todd McShay’s NFL mock draft

    Todd McShay's latest mock draft has the Saints picking a QB, but what's interesting is him projecting the Steelers to trade up and get who may be New Orleans' preferred passer:

  • Jim Harbaugh’s buyout begins at $3M and drops over life of new deal

    The details of the new deal that Jim Harbaugh has signed with the University of Michigan have come to light and it does not make it overly difficult for an NFL team to pry him away should there be interest in hiring him away from the Wolverines. Harbaugh’s contract shows, via Angelique Chengelis of the [more]

  • Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux drops in Todd McShay’s Mock Draft 2.0

    After his questioning of Thibodeaux's competitive fire earlier in the year, it's not a shock to see Todd McShay drop Kayvon Thibodeaux in his newest mock draft.

  • 2022 NFL mock draft: Will any QB crack the top 10?

    This year's quarterback class is weak, and might not feature a single passer among the top 10 picks

  • Joe Burrow reportedly won't need surgery for Super Bowl knee sprain

    Burrow's knee injury during the Super Bowl led to a few scary minutes, but he reportedly won't need surgery to repair it.

  • These five Patriots were among Pro Football Focus' top 101 graded players for 2021

    The Patriots had five guys make PFF's list of the top 101 graded players from the 2021 NFL season, but it's probably not the five players you'd think.

  • Carolina Panthers keep key special teams, defensive player, from NFL free agency

    The Panthers locked up linebacker Frankie Luvu, 25, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

  • Matt Corral on fighting depression and striving to be a NFL QB

    Matt Corral joins Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm for a frank discussion about his time at Ole Miss, any regrets about playing in the Sugar Bowl where he suffered an injury, fighting depression and for a starting job, his evolution as a leader and his partnership with Panini America’s #WhoDoYouCollect campaign.

  • Panthers prepared to ‘take a major swing’ at QB position

    Panthers HC Matt Rhule will be stepping back into box down 0-2 and needs a grand slam of a quarterback to dig himself out.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Zygi and Mark Wilf comment on Kevin O’Connell as Vikings head coach

    First statements from owners Mark and Zygi Wilf on the O'Connell hiring.

  • Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says DeFi Is “Up For Grabs”

    Watch IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson's full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about Cardano’s plans for its smart contracts ecosystem, how a regulatory compliant DeFi community will shape out, the flaws and hopes on non-fungible tokens (NFT), Hoskinson’s top 5 smart contract use cases, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 02:22 Behind-the-scenes on the Alonzo hard fork 06:22 How Cardano and ADA are functioning in the market space 18:43 Growth of the DeFi space and how Cardano fits in the ecosystem 22:35 Next phase of DeFi for institutions 28:55 Criticism of Cardano UTXO 33:50 The NFT boom and Cardano's vision 39:11 Future of NFTs and regulations 44:14 Top 5 cases for smart contracts --- STORY Cardano’s highly anticipated Alonzo hard fork finally greeted the eager community to start a new era of smart contracts on the blockchain. The proof of stake platform is now capable of hosting decentralized applications (dapps) in smart contracts ecosystems such as the competitive decentralized finance (DeFi) space. But the unregulated party in the Wild West of DeFi recently received some significant noise complaints from the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler, who told the Wall Street Journal that DeFi projects are not exempt from regulations. “We will see over the next few months to years, some form of a crackdown,” IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson told Forkast.News in a video interview. “[That] means that the next generation of DeFi is up for grabs.” Hoskinson compares the upcoming “regulatory surge” in DeFi to the ICO revolution of 2017, in which global crackdowns delivered new financing models which led to this modern generation of trendy projects such as ICP and Solana. “The winners of the future in the DeFi space are going to have liquidity and interoperability, the ability to move multi-chain,” Hoskinson said. “And finally, cost predictability is such an important thing,” he added. “It’s so bizarre how we just tolerate massive swings in the price of doing business.” Cardano did not have received a party invitation to the first wave of DeFi which generated superstars such as Uniswap, MakerDAO and many more. Even so, Hoskinson says that DeFi’s current “bubble” state doesn’t change his bullish outlook on DeFi. Cardano’s eyes have been focused on the second wave of DeFi all along. “We need governance, we need certification, we need insurance, we need regulation on these things, metadata identity… at the same time, you need to decentralize,” Hoskinson said. “The next wave of [DeFi] will do that with a straight face and will be significantly harder to regulate in a traditional sense. The way we constructed Cardano was for that second wave.” --- HIGHLIGHTS DeFi in a ‘bubble’ “I think DeFi is in a bubble and it's always what happens — NFT and DeFi are the latest. It was the ICO revolution in 2017, it was the same situation. But just because it's in a bubble doesn't necessarily mean that's a bad situation. It just means that people recognize there's value, but the market's having a very hard time pricing that value. What are the indications of the bubble? You have new projects that have very small development teams, not a lot of liquidity, and they come out worth a billion dollars. We used to call those unicorns in Silicon Valley. ‘Wow, a unicorn. My God, you did that in five years? That's so incredible. It's like, ‘Well, we do it in five weeks now.’ So there's something fundamentally wrong with those valuations. So it's an indication that there's going to be a regression in DeFi.” What DeFi needs “First off, you need to have a dapp store. It just blows my mind that we don't have a canonical dapp store for the industry. I have Google Play and we have the iOS store. I know people have been trying to do this, but you need to have some coherent way of curating dapps so that you know that the code's been checked and certified, you know, the author information is right, the life cycle is great. Because we've already trained a whole generation of people using computing devices that this is the model.” Dirty laundry in NFTs “There's also money laundering considerations that are occurring. So there's a lot of evidence the Treasury Department's been tracking where people are basically using NFTs as a mechanism to legitimize unlawful funds. So just create an NFT, you buy it from yourself, you say it came from someone else. ‘Oh, look, this picture of a stone sold for $5 million and I just made it out of nowhere. I have no idea who the counterparty is.’ Actually, it was you. This kind of stuff happens. So all that's getting sorted and the way we constructed Cardano is we have a lot of stuff. The same things that make RealFi work really well are going to be really great for NFT curation creation.” --- #Crypto #Blockchain #BlockchainTechnology #DigitalAssets #Cryptocurrency #DeFi #CharlesHoskinson #Cardano #ADA #IOHK #NFT #Alonzo #SmartContracts #UTXO #DApps

  • Cardinals land Senior Bowl standout pass rusher in latest Todd McShay mock draft

    McShay has the Cardinals taking Jermaine Johnson, the standout pass rusher from the Senior Bowl.

  • The highest Bengals salary cap hits in 2022

    These Bengals are the biggest cap hits on the team next season (for now).

  • 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fill huge need in Todd McShay's latest projections

    ESPN expert Todd McShay's latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Patriots addressing a roster weakness on defense.

  • Comparing COVID-19 cases at schools with and without mask mandates

    Here’s how case rates compared in 20 mid-Michigan school districts with and without mask mandates.

  • Most new car buyers paying over sticker price, especially on some brands: See the list

    GM and Ford have warned dealers against charging big surcharges on certain new cars, but dealers across brands are topping MSRPs. Here's a look at the numbers.

  • 'And Just Like That': Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Samantha and Carrie's Falling Out

    Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by Bravo’s 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on Monday and opened up about Carrie and Samantha's falling out on HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' revival series, 'And Just Like That.' This comes after Kim Cattrall, the actress who played Samantha in the original series, decided not to reprise her role.

  • Police Update: Man armed with rifle inside mini-van shot by officer in Fairfax County: police

    Authorities say an armed gunman who was living in a minivan parked on a residential Fairfax County street was shot by an officer who had been called to the neighborhood to investigate the vehicle.

  • Panthers reportedly not one of two teams on Deshaun Watson’s radar

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers aren't one of the two teams legally-embattled QB Deshaun Watson has in the middle of his radar.