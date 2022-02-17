2022 NFL draft: Top 10 most realistic options for the Steelers in the first round

Forkast News Videos

Watch IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson's full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about Cardano's plans for its smart contracts ecosystem, how a regulatory compliant DeFi community will shape out, the flaws and hopes on non-fungible tokens (NFT), Hoskinson's top 5 smart contract use cases, and much more. 00:00 Introduction 02:22 Behind-the-scenes on the Alonzo hard fork 06:22 How Cardano and ADA are functioning in the market space 18:43 Growth of the DeFi space and how Cardano fits in the ecosystem 22:35 Next phase of DeFi for institutions 28:55 Criticism of Cardano UTXO 33:50 The NFT boom and Cardano's vision 39:11 Future of NFTs and regulations 44:14 Top 5 cases for smart contracts --- STORY Cardano's highly anticipated Alonzo hard fork finally greeted the eager community to start a new era of smart contracts on the blockchain. The proof of stake platform is now capable of hosting decentralized applications (dapps) in smart contracts ecosystems such as the competitive decentralized finance (DeFi) space. But the unregulated party in the Wild West of DeFi recently received some significant noise complaints from the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler, who told the Wall Street Journal that DeFi projects are not exempt from regulations. "We will see over the next few months to years, some form of a crackdown," IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson told Forkast.News in a video interview. "[That] means that the next generation of DeFi is up for grabs." Hoskinson compares the upcoming "regulatory surge" in DeFi to the ICO revolution of 2017, in which global crackdowns delivered new financing models which led to this modern generation of trendy projects such as ICP and Solana. "The winners of the future in the DeFi space are going to have liquidity and interoperability, the ability to move multi-chain," Hoskinson said. "And finally, cost predictability is such an important thing," he added. "It's so bizarre how we just tolerate massive swings in the price of doing business." Cardano did not have received a party invitation to the first wave of DeFi which generated superstars such as Uniswap, MakerDAO and many more. Even so, Hoskinson says that DeFi's current "bubble" state doesn't change his bullish outlook on DeFi. Cardano's eyes have been focused on the second wave of DeFi all along. "We need governance, we need certification, we need insurance, we need regulation on these things, metadata identity… at the same time, you need to decentralize," Hoskinson said. "The next wave of [DeFi] will do that with a straight face and will be significantly harder to regulate in a traditional sense. The way we constructed Cardano was for that second wave." --- HIGHLIGHTS DeFi in a 'bubble' "I think DeFi is in a bubble and it's always what happens — NFT and DeFi are the latest. It was the ICO revolution in 2017, it was the same situation. But just because it's in a bubble doesn't necessarily mean that's a bad situation. It just means that people recognize there's value, but the market's having a very hard time pricing that value. What are the indications of the bubble? You have new projects that have very small development teams, not a lot of liquidity, and they come out worth a billion dollars. We used to call those unicorns in Silicon Valley. 'Wow, a unicorn. My God, you did that in five years? That's so incredible. It's like, 'Well, we do it in five weeks now.' So there's something fundamentally wrong with those valuations. So it's an indication that there's going to be a regression in DeFi." What DeFi needs "First off, you need to have a dapp store. It just blows my mind that we don't have a canonical dapp store for the industry. I have Google Play and we have the iOS store. I know people have been trying to do this, but you need to have some coherent way of curating dapps so that you know that the code's been checked and certified, you know, the author information is right, the life cycle is great. Because we've already trained a whole generation of people using computing devices that this is the model." Dirty laundry in NFTs "There's also money laundering considerations that are occurring. So there's a lot of evidence the Treasury Department's been tracking where people are basically using NFTs as a mechanism to legitimize unlawful funds. So just create an NFT, you buy it from yourself, you say it came from someone else. 'Oh, look, this picture of a stone sold for $5 million and I just made it out of nowhere. I have no idea who the counterparty is.' Actually, it was you. This kind of stuff happens. So all that's getting sorted and the way we constructed Cardano is we have a lot of stuff. The same things that make RealFi work really well are going to be really great for NFT curation creation."