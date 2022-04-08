2022 NFL draft: Tariq Woolen scouting report

A former receiver who recently flipped to corner, UTSA’s Tariq Woolen brings a rare blend of physical traits and limitless potential to the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Roadrunners’ promising defensive back:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.26

Strengths

When you watch Woolen’s tape, it doesn’t take long to see the rare physical traits that will make NFL coaches swoon. There aren’t many corners who are 6-4 with 4.2 speed. It’s clear he’s still learning the position, but the ability to develop into something special is certainly there. He might have the highest ceiling of any player in the draft, period.

In coverage, Woolen has fluid hips that consistently flip on vertical routes, his elite speed allows him to keep up with the fastest receives, or recover when needed. His long arms allow a lot of wiggle room in both zone and man coverage for breaking up passes, and he was effective at striking at the football even when he was back in space. He closes very quickly in both zone and man.

In the run game, when he does decide to to close on a ball carrier in space, Woolen is quick to get there and lays himself out for the hit. There were a few times on tape that he laid a nice pop on the ball carrier that left you wanting to see more of it.

Weaknesses

Woolen is extremely raw as a corner, and he shouldn’t be counted on to start right away in the NFL, as his game needs a ton of molding and refinement from top-level coaches. Too often in coverage, he gets entirely lost on the route, with eyes down the field trying to mentally trail a receiver instead of having a more natural feel for his responsibilities. His eyes almost never looked towards the quarterback, and that lead to a lot of reaching and diving at the receiver.

He can get burned on routes right away, getting lost in his own footwork, as well as further down the route, where he doesn’t have adequate instincts to adjust on the fly. It seems like he’s often chasing when receivers burst inside the numbers. His elite closing speed made this less of an issue in college, but he’ll get taken advantage of often at the next level if he doesn’t develop a better feel for the route tree.

Woolen seems hesitant at times to run up and engage in the run game, not wanting to mix it up with offensive lineman. His tackling overall is lacking, and needs some serious coaching up to refine the basics of his technique.

He dropped a lot of interceptions, as well, which isn’t something you’d expect from a converted wide receiver.

Projection

Woolen is a clear project, but teams will see the potential for a shutdown corner, thanks to his rare physical traits. If he’s able to refine his technique and hone his instincts, he could definitely hit that lofty ceiling if given time and patience. That being the case, it’s hard to imagine a team investing a premium pick in a player who might be two years away from being a full-time starter, but that size/speed/athleticism/length combo will get someone to bite sooner than later.

Projection: Day 2

