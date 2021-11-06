2022 NFL Draft: Steelers scouting QBs at Liberty vs Ole Miss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among 16 NFL teams who sent representatives to the showdown between Liberty and Ole Miss. The reason is two of the top five quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft were set to square off in Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

Both players are tremendous prospects with an intriguing blend of athleticism and arm talent. On Saturday, Willis’ 2021 struggles continued while Corral got the best of him. Willis was only able to muster 173 passing yards and no touchdowns to three interceptions. Willis was able to chip in 71 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Corral, on the other hand, continues to impress this season. Relying more on his arm than his legs, he threw for an easy 324 yards and one passing touchdown against a dreadful Liberty defense en route to a 27-14 win.

Quarterback will be at or near the top of the Steelers top draft needs in 2022 as the team learns to live life without Ben Roethlisberger.