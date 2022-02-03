2022 NFL draft: Steelers full mock draft, Senior Bowl edition

This week the bulk of the NFL is clustered in Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl. It’s teams’ first and best opportunity for NFL draft evaluations of the top prospects for 2022. We decided with that info in mind we would update our full seven-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First round-OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Going with North Iowa’s Trevor Penning in the first round is a smart, safe pick. Penning is a guy who should be able to flourish as a run-blocking offensive tackle. I hate the idea of drafting the seventh offensive lineman of the round with the 20th overall pick. But it feels like a Steelers move.

Second round-QB Malik Willis, Liberty

The Steelers have made their interest in Liberty’s Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl no secret. With the right coaching, Willis has all the tools to be a special player in this league and the player to bring the Steelers offense up to speed with the modern NFL.

Third round-WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Pittsburgh stands to lose as many as three of its top five receivers to free agency so a wide receiver here makes sense. Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore is the type of speed receiver the Steelers lack and would pair perfectly with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Fourth round-CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Cornerback is another positional unit that could be hit hard in free agency. Evans is a strong developmental prospect who plays with a ton of confidence and is particularly good in man coverage.

Seventh round-C Nick Ford, Utah

If somehow Utah’s Nick Ford lasts this long, there’s no way the Steelers can pass him up. Ford has started at all five positions on the offensive line but his natural position is center. Ford brings a level of nastiness and intensity to his run blocking which is just what the Steelers need.

Seventh round-DT MarQuan McCall, Kentucky

Rounding out this draft is huge Kentucky nose tackle MarQuan McCall. McCall is a throwback player who is built to come in on run downs and just swallow up blockers. He’s a tremendous value pick this late in the draft for a team with a depleted defensive line and questionable run defense.

Summary

Aside from the Penning pick, it’s hard to not love this draft. And if Penning turns out to be as good as his ceiling, then he is a bargain. Willis is the perfect developmental quarterback for the modern NFL and Moore is the type of deep threat every team wants. The only thing really missing here are linebackers. Pittsburgh needs help on the inside and an edge rusher but there are only so many picks this year.

