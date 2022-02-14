2022 NFL draft: Steelers full mock draft update, post Super Bowl edition

Now that the Super Bowl is in the books, it’s time for another update of our full seven-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No quarterback for us this time around as things just didn’t work out that way. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

First round-OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Steelers need to bring the edge back to the offensive line and there aren’t many offensive tackles who play with more of a nasty streak than Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.

Second round-WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With the potential loss of three wide receivers, adding a dynamic weapon like North Dakota State’s Christian Watson makes perfect sense.

Third round-LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has invested heavily in the inside linebacker position but is still lacking in terms of run stopping. Muma is a bigtime box linebacker who is smart and physical at the point of attack.

Fourth round-DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Speaking of stopping the run, not many guys do it better than big nose tackle John Ridgeway from Arkansas. Massive with a strong base, Ridgeway does a great job eating up blockers and freeing up guys behind him to make plays.

Seventh round-OL Nick Ford, Utah

l Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah’s Nick Ford would be a real steal this late in the draft. He has the disposition and physicality to develop into a solid starting center.

Seventh round-CB Jermaine Walker, Virginia Tech

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Walker is a nice developmental prospect with some physical tools and a solid amount of experience.

