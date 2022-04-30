2022 NFL draft: Steelers Day 3 mock draft

Day three of the 2022 NFL draft is here and the Steelers still have four more picks to make. Pittsburgh already chose quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in the first two days. Here is our updated mock draft for the final four rounds.

Fourth round-RB Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota State

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Pierre Strong’s speed steals the headlines but he is more than just one of the fastest backs in the draft. Strong’s speed and elusiveness make him a perfect pairing with Najee Harris in the backfield.

Sixth round-EDGE Christopher Allen, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If not for two serious injuries, Christopher Allen is likely a much more highly-rated prospect. but losing two seasons has put his development behind and he is very much a project player with some incredible physical gifts.

Seventh round-TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers don’t draft Connor Heyward so he can play with his older brother, there is no justice in the world.

Seventh round-CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Williams showed up at the combine and supported the option that he’s got the size and talent to compete in the NFL despite being a small-school prospect.

