2022 NFL draft: Steelers 7-round mock draft update

The 2022 NFL draft is just over two weeks away. The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has been busy on the pro day trail making sure they have the best perspective on all of the top prospects. Here is our updated seven-round mock draft with some pretty significant changes.

First round-QB Desmond Ridder, CIncinnati

I don’t know how I feel about Desmond Ridder coming off the board before Matt Corral but either of those guys in this spot would make sense from a practical standpoint. I love Ridder’s athleticism but Corral is probably a better passer at this point.

Second round-S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Jalen Pitre is a perfect replacement for Terrell Edmunds. He’s a high IQ run defender who is very coachable.

Third round-OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Pittsburgh does need depth at offensive tackle behind Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor and Abraham Lucas fits the mold of the massive right tackle Pittsburgh likes to power the run game.

Fourth round-WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Which receiver the Steelers draft here will depend on what they want. Justyn Ross is more of a slot, intermediate guy who would replace JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Sixth round-CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

USC’s Isaac Taylor-Stuart is a guy who needs and would benefit from NFL coaching who can take full advantage of his length and athleticism.

Sixth round-DT Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. is an excellent developmental defensive tackle who just needs the benefit of an NFL strength program to help in run defense.

Seventh round-EDGE Christopher Allen, Alabama

If Christopher Allen can stay healthy, and it’s a big if, this pick would be a steal as a developmental outside linebacker.

