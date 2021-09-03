2022 NFL draft simulation for the Steelers before the regular season

The NFL regular season is just a week away and so we decided before the chaos of the season kicks in, we would do a 2022 NFL draft simulation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once again we used the Pro Football Network simulator and we once again worked a couple of trades to help the Steelers land some extra picks.

PFN had the Steelers picking No. 14 overall and we first traded down to No. 19 with the Philadelphia Eagles, netting the No. 52 pick in the process. Then when the Steelers went on the clock at No. 19, the Houston Texans made an offer to give Pittsburgh the No. 33, No. 65 and a 2023 fourth-round pick and we took it.

Here is how the picks shook out in the first three rounds.

1st round-OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Pittsburgh is looking to start the season with a rookie at left tackle and Rasheed Wallce would give them a prototypical bookend tackle to pair with Dan Moore.

2nd round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

If Desmond Ridder has a big season, he could find himself in the mix to be a first-round pick.

2nd round-OG Ed Ingram, LSU

With guard Trai Turner on a one-year contract, Pittsburgh could be in the market for a starting guard in a hurry.

3rd round-CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is a smallish, physical cornerback with a strong NFL future at slot cornerback. He could be the team's next Mike Hilton.

3rd round-WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Steelers love explosive receivers like Zay Flower and no team is better at taking a middle-round player and turning them into a star.

