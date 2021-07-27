2022 NFL draft simulation hits big for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in their first week of NFL training camp and with the regular season just a few weeks away, it’s got us thinking about the 2022 NFL draft. College football will be starting soon and it is never too early to start looking at next year’s top prospects.

Pro Football Network has updated their mock draft simulator and we decided to run a three-round simulation and even made a couple of trades to net five total picks in three rounds. Here are the picks.

First round(30)-OT Rasheed Walker, OT Penn State

In the simulation, we traded back from 18 to 30 to get extra picks and still landed Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. Walker is a tremendous player who could have been a first-round pick last year but a third year of experience will only boost his draft stock.

Second round(50)-Matt Corral, QB Mississippi

The Steelers are going to need to address the quarterback position and Corral has a very high ceiling if he can continue to develop more consistency.

Second round(61)-Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan

With Melvin Ingram on a one-year contract, the Steelers will once again need help at edge rusher. Hutchinson is hoping to bounce back after an injury last season and at 269 pounds offers an interesting tweener option for the Steelers.

Third round(82)-Josh Jobe, CB Alabama

Pittsburgh can never have enough good cornerbacks and Jobe is going to be the next great Alabama cornerback to come to the NFL. He has ideal size and length and his physical style fits perfectly with the NFL.

Third round(94)-Zay Flowers, WR Boston College

No team is better at finding middle-round gems at wide receiver than the Steelers. Zay Flowers is a little undersized but one of the most explosive players in the draft.

