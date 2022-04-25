2022 NFL draft: Seahawks taking ‘hard look’ at Georgia DT Jordan Davis

According to a report by Todd McShay at ESPN, the Seahawks are interested in Georgia’s interior defensive line stud Jordan Davis.

“I’m hearing a lot of noise about the Seahawks taking a hard look at Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis here. The massive run-stopper had a legendary combine workout, and he has been sneaking up boards ever since — and Seattle could take him in the top 10.”

There’s a ton of obfuscation and smokescreens this time a year designed to hide a team’s true intentions, so who knows if this is actually a real thing.

That said, being keen on Davis would be very-much on brand for this organization. Even though Seattle has already invested serious resources at defensive tackle this offseason, taking an interior lineman with a top-10 pick is exactly the kind of galaxy-brained thinking that has kept this team out of the conference championship the last seven years.

To recap, the Seahawks have already acquired Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade and he’s one of the league’s most underrated DL. They also re-signed veteran Al Woods and brought back Quinton Jefferson in free agency. Poona Ford is also still under contract for one more year. Add it all up and DT is perhaps their least-important position heading into this draft.

Hopefully if Seattle is really interested in Davis the idea is to trade down and target him in the teens rather than pass up on blue-chip skill players or elite left tackles at No. 9 overall.

