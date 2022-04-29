2022 NFL draft: Seahawks go QB, EDGE in this Round 2 mock

The Seahawks didn’t get cute with their first-round pick for a change. No hare-brained trades for a “star” like Jimmy Graham. They didn’t select a running back or an off-ball linebacker or a nose tackle. They didn’t reach for a quarterback or anybody else, either. By settling for Mississippi State OT Charles Cross at No. 9, they took the safest, smartest path – giving them a potential Week 1 starter to replace Duane Brown at left tackle.

That solid pick puts them on good footing to build a quality draft class from for the first time since 2015. What will come next? According to Mark Schofield’s round-two mock draft the Cross pick won’t be a fluke. He has them also targeting two more high-value positions in Round 2.

Pick No. 40: Liberty QB Malik Willis

“They add Malik Willis, taking advantage of his slide out of the first round. In a way, this could be a perfect scenario for the quarterback, as the organization can take their time with him and not feel the pressure to play him early that would exist had they drafted him inside the top ten.”

After taking their potential franchise QB of the future, the Seahawks move to address their hole on the EDGE with the next pick.

Pick No. 41: Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal

“For many, Josh Paschal is one of the more intriguing options off the edge in the draft. He has some power behind those hands, and even flashed some quickness off the edge for the Wildcats last season. His size, power and experience will allow Seattle to use him in a few different ways next season.”

Targeting three premium positions with your top-three picks? What is this, sorcery? Is this even allowed?

While we’d love to see something like this, we’re still pretty sure Pete Carroll and John Schneider will revert to their old instincts and do something silly today like reach for a run-blocking TE. We’re open to being pleasantly-surprised again though.

