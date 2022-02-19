2022 NFL draft: Seahawks met with Georgia State OL prospect

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
The Seahawks didn’t have much to look forward to heading into the 2021 NFL draft. Armed with only three picks, they just didn’t have enough resources to address their most pressing roster needs.

It’s a different story going into 2022. While Seattle doesn’t have a first-round pick again, the franchise does currently has six selections, beginning in the second round at No. 41 overall. In round three they pick at No. 72, followed by a fourth-round pick they got from the Jets in the Jamal Adams trade (No. 107 overall), then another fourth-rounder at No. 114, then No. 152 in the fifth and No. 227 in round seven.

One of the areas that Pete Carroll and John Schneider might try to address is their interior offensive line depth – and there’s at least one on their radar.

According to a report by Justin Melo at the Draft Network, the Seahawks were among the teams that met with Georgia State left guard Shamarious Gilmore at the College Gridiron Showcase.

Seattle already has a decent starting left guard in Damien Lewis. However, top LG backup Phil Haynes is about to become a free agent, as is C/LG Ethan Pocic.

Gilmore (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) has five years of experience and was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt lineman.

