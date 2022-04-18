2022 NFL draft scouting report: Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

6-foot-3

242 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.67 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential

TL;DR scouting report

Highly instinctive, athletic tackling machine and quality pass defender who can stand to take on blocks better

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Muma chose the Cowboys, where his father and grandfather played. He saw time in 12 games in 2018, mostly on special teams, making two tackles. In 2019, Muma played in 13 games (two starts) and made 51 tackles (three TFLs), one sack and one pass defended.

Muma became a full-time starter after the graduation of 2020 draft picks Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, making 72 tackles (eight TFLs), three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defended in six games. In 2021, he made 142 tackles (eight for losses), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions (two run back for TDs), four passes defended and one blocked field goal. Muma appeared at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming (48) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Terrific all-around athletic profile — impressive testing numbers

Shocking explosion seen in 40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-9 broad

Insane two-year tackle production — averaged 11.3 stops per game

Multiple 17-tackle games on his ledger

Built-in GPS system — always seems to find his way to the ball

Takes good angles to the ball, squares and wraps up — doesn't whiff much

Three 2021 INTs (two pick-sixes) were all impressive — outstanding instincts on display

Reads quarterbacks' eyes in zone coverage and pounces

All-around, three-down performer — heavy blitz usage and coverage experience

Coach's dream — intense, committed and consistent

Detail-oriented defender with good study habits and refined instincts

Quality special-teams impact his first two years of college

Downside

High-cut frame with thinner legs

Lack of ideal length — 6-2 3/4 with 31 5/8-inch arms

A little bit of lower-body stiffness

Athleticism watered down when working to the perimeter — average range

Comes in hot but not a knock-back tackler — lack of pop in pads

Block deconstruction is below-average

Might not be true inside, stack-and-shed LB

Too easily chopped down by cut blocks

Can do more with his blitz attempts — more pressures than finishes

Zero Power Five opponents the past two seasons

Story continues

Best-suited destination

Muma has become one of the best Group of Five defenders in college football the past two seasons, and though he had zero opportunities to face top competition for the Cowboys, he looked the part at the Senior Bowl and should be able to contribute to an NFL defense (and special teams) immediately. He might be a sub-package linebacker to start with, but in time we feel he can develop as a "Mike" or "Will" linebacker for a read-and-react system — provided he's kept clean of blocks or learn better how to take them on.

Did you know

Muma taught himself how to play piano as a kid by watching YouTube videos.

Player comp

Pete Werner

Expected draft range

Rounds 2-3