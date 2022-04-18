2022 NFL draft scouting report: Wyoming LB Chad Muma
6-foot-3
242 pounds
5.67 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Highly instinctive, athletic tackling machine and quality pass defender who can stand to take on blocks better
The skinny
A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Muma chose the Cowboys, where his father and grandfather played. He saw time in 12 games in 2018, mostly on special teams, making two tackles. In 2019, Muma played in 13 games (two starts) and made 51 tackles (three TFLs), one sack and one pass defended.
Muma became a full-time starter after the graduation of 2020 draft picks Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, making 72 tackles (eight TFLs), three sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defended in six games. In 2021, he made 142 tackles (eight for losses), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions (two run back for TDs), four passes defended and one blocked field goal. Muma appeared at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Upside
Terrific all-around athletic profile — impressive testing numbers
Shocking explosion seen in 40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-9 broad
Insane two-year tackle production — averaged 11.3 stops per game
Multiple 17-tackle games on his ledger
Built-in GPS system — always seems to find his way to the ball
Takes good angles to the ball, squares and wraps up — doesn't whiff much
Three 2021 INTs (two pick-sixes) were all impressive — outstanding instincts on display
Reads quarterbacks' eyes in zone coverage and pounces
All-around, three-down performer — heavy blitz usage and coverage experience
Coach's dream — intense, committed and consistent
Detail-oriented defender with good study habits and refined instincts
Quality special-teams impact his first two years of college
Downside
High-cut frame with thinner legs
Lack of ideal length — 6-2 3/4 with 31 5/8-inch arms
A little bit of lower-body stiffness
Athleticism watered down when working to the perimeter — average range
Comes in hot but not a knock-back tackler — lack of pop in pads
Block deconstruction is below-average
Might not be true inside, stack-and-shed LB
Too easily chopped down by cut blocks
Can do more with his blitz attempts — more pressures than finishes
Zero Power Five opponents the past two seasons
Best-suited destination
Muma has become one of the best Group of Five defenders in college football the past two seasons, and though he had zero opportunities to face top competition for the Cowboys, he looked the part at the Senior Bowl and should be able to contribute to an NFL defense (and special teams) immediately. He might be a sub-package linebacker to start with, but in time we feel he can develop as a "Mike" or "Will" linebacker for a read-and-react system — provided he's kept clean of blocks or learn better how to take them on.
Did you know
Muma taught himself how to play piano as a kid by watching YouTube videos.
Player comp
Pete Werner
Expected draft range
Rounds 2-3