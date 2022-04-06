2022 NFL draft scouting report: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

6-foot-3

250 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.76 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Rocked-up, throwback run-game eraser and quality blitzer whose lack of coverage prowess must be covered up

The skinny

A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019, Chenal chose the Badgers and saw time as a reserve in 11 games as a freshman, making 20 tackles (two for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he started all seven games, making 46 tackles (six TFLs), three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Chenal started 11 games in 2021, with 115 tackles (18.5 TFLs), eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal is an elite run stopper and a quality blitzer. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Upside

Unusual physical specimen — great size, thickness and take-on strength

Freakishly explosive — great numbers in high, broad jumps at NFL combine

Also rare speed — clocked a 4.53 40, with a blazing 10-yard split (1.50)

3-cone drill (6.98 seconds) and short shuttle (4.24) times at pro day better than expected

Knockback power when taking on blocks — delivers the boom on contact

Plays big and maintains a stout base — rarely on the ground

Stacks and sheds with the best of them

Disruptive, strong hands — three forced fumbles past two seasons

One of the best individual run defenders in the class, regardless of position

Mugs tight ends at the line and reroutes them effectively

Great football instincts sharpened by film study — good eye discipline

Expanded his third-down footprint in 2021

Quality blitzer who flies into the backfield

Best value in pass coverage is sniffing out screens

Played on all four core special-teams units over three seasons

Tone setter for a defense — tough, instinctive and ready for action

Driven to greatness — self-motivator who lives and breathes football

Downside

Length is average — decent height but shorter arms (31 inches)

Lateral quickness, hip flexibility not indicative of testing numbers

Can be outflanked to the edge by speedy skill players

Limited in pass coverage — man technique is crude and ineffective

One INT, two PDs in his career

Lacks the range to to cover large swaths of the field

Allowed 31 of 36 college targets to be completed, per PFF

Too flat-footed in zone coverage

Can get juked by mobile QBs when spying (see Arizona State game)

Hyper-aggressiveness can lead to missed tackle attempts

Even with take-on strength, could stand to take more paths of less resistance

Wasn't asked to rush off the edge much — lot of green-dog pressures

Had a few fly-bys as a blitzer

Intense, highly physical play style could lead to shortened career

Best-suited destination

The team that utilizes Chenal's strengths the best (and minimizes his weaknesses) should have a heck of a football player in its possession. Ideally, he'd be a first- and second-down thumper in the run game and a blitzer/short zone dropper on third downs. Asking Chenal to man up backs and tight ends in coverage — at least right away — won't cut it. But he could change the makeup of any team's defense right away if used correctly.

Did you know

His brother, John Chenal, is a fullback for the Badgers who ran 32 times for 78 yards and two scores last season.

Player comp

A more juiced-up Ja'Whaun Bentley

Expected draft range

Top 75