2022 NFL draft scouting report: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.76 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Rocked-up, throwback run-game eraser and quality blitzer whose lack of coverage prowess must be covered up
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019, Chenal chose the Badgers and saw time as a reserve in 11 games as a freshman, making 20 tackles (two for losses), one sack and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he started all seven games, making 46 tackles (six TFLs), three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Chenal started 11 games in 2021, with 115 tackles (18.5 TFLs), eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Unusual physical specimen — great size, thickness and take-on strength
Freakishly explosive — great numbers in high, broad jumps at NFL combine
Also rare speed — clocked a 4.53 40, with a blazing 10-yard split (1.50)
3-cone drill (6.98 seconds) and short shuttle (4.24) times at pro day better than expected
Knockback power when taking on blocks — delivers the boom on contact
Plays big and maintains a stout base — rarely on the ground
Stacks and sheds with the best of them
Disruptive, strong hands — three forced fumbles past two seasons
One of the best individual run defenders in the class, regardless of position
Mugs tight ends at the line and reroutes them effectively
Great football instincts sharpened by film study — good eye discipline
Expanded his third-down footprint in 2021
Quality blitzer who flies into the backfield
Best value in pass coverage is sniffing out screens
Played on all four core special-teams units over three seasons
Tone setter for a defense — tough, instinctive and ready for action
Driven to greatness — self-motivator who lives and breathes football
Downside
Length is average — decent height but shorter arms (31 inches)
Lateral quickness, hip flexibility not indicative of testing numbers
Can be outflanked to the edge by speedy skill players
Limited in pass coverage — man technique is crude and ineffective
One INT, two PDs in his career
Lacks the range to to cover large swaths of the field
Allowed 31 of 36 college targets to be completed, per PFF
Too flat-footed in zone coverage
Can get juked by mobile QBs when spying (see Arizona State game)
Hyper-aggressiveness can lead to missed tackle attempts
Even with take-on strength, could stand to take more paths of less resistance
Wasn't asked to rush off the edge much — lot of green-dog pressures
Had a few fly-bys as a blitzer
Intense, highly physical play style could lead to shortened career
Best-suited destination
The team that utilizes Chenal's strengths the best (and minimizes his weaknesses) should have a heck of a football player in its possession. Ideally, he'd be a first- and second-down thumper in the run game and a blitzer/short zone dropper on third downs. Asking Chenal to man up backs and tight ends in coverage — at least right away — won't cut it. But he could change the makeup of any team's defense right away if used correctly.
Did you know
His brother, John Chenal, is a fullback for the Badgers who ran 32 times for 78 yards and two scores last season.
Player comp
A more juiced-up Ja'Whaun Bentley
Expected draft range
Top 75