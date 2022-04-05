2022 NFL draft scouting report: Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

5-foot-10

195 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.80 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Shifty, ankle-breaking slot receiver with surprising thickness, but his development at receiver remains in the earlier stages

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019 as a cornerback, Moore chose the Broncos over Holy Cross and Rice, among other schools. He was shifted to wide receiver and started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman, catching 51 passes for 802 yards (15.73) and three TDs, running once for a 2-yard TD and returning one punt for 13 yards. In 2020, he caught 25 passes for 388 yards and three TDs in five games.

In 2021, Moore caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs, also rushing once for 10 yards. He declared early for the 2021 NFL draft.

Western Michigan's Skyy Moore is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Upside

Thick build for his height — well-developed frame with no extra weight

Good play strength to fight through contact like a smaller RB

Huge hands (10 1/4 inches) and decent arm length (31 inches)

Dangerous when he gets a free release

Outstanding quickness, twitchiness and creativity — several Houdini acts on tape

Averaged more than two broken tackles per game, per PFF

Rare ankle flexion to carve some tight corners

Disguises routes well and uses subtle head-and-shoulder fakes to shake coverage

Toughness to patrol middle of the field

Great ball-tracking ability to snag it over either shoulder — or his head, Willie Mays style

Track record of clutch catches and tough grabs

Tremendous ascension after transitioning to wide receiver at WMU

High-school quarterback with good, natural feel for passing-game concepts

Plays full tilt — doesn't take plays off

Extremely smart — recruited by Ivy League schools, made honor rolll

Downside

Size will limit his role to a degree

Limited catch radius despite arm length, jumping ability

Good testing speed but not a true vertical burner

Doesn't consistently gain major separation

Still learning his craft — selling routes, finding soft spots underneath

Racked up big stats against some lower-ranked defenses

Locked up against Michigan (2-22-0 receiving)

Wasn't used often on special teams

Ceiling might be as a WR2 at best

Best-suited destination

Moore has inside-outside flexibility, but we suspect his best NFL work will be done in the slot. He has skills and toughness that can't be taught, and spending a year with a mentor or a good WR coach could maximize his impact. It's possible Moore could be tried as a punt returner, but he hasn't done it to date, which does limit his value to a degree. He looks like the kind of receiver the Patriots used to look for, but he'll have several teams interested in his services, including the Packers, Chiefs, Titans, Falcons, Cardinals and Bears, among others.

Did you know

Moore threw and ran for more than 1,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons of high school, but he also played cornerback — the position he thought he'd play for the Broncos. After switching to receiver, he made an immediate splash in his first college game vs. Monmouth, breaking up a pass (on a botched punt) on the opening series, recovering a teammate's fumble in the red zone and catching a TD pass.

Player comp

Christian Kirk

Expected draft range

Top 50