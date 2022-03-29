2022 NFL draft scouting report: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Washington CB Kyler Gordon

5-foot-11 1/2

194 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.95 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Flexible, physical and athletically gifted corner project with tons of upside but mixed results to this point of his development

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Gordon chose the Huskies over several other programs and kept his redshirt status his first year, appearing in four games late in the season (mostly on special teams) and making two tackles. In 2019, he started five of 13 games and made 32 tackles (one for a loss), four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Gordon started one of his four games in 2020, making 18 tackles (one for a loss), one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He started all 12 games in 2021, with 46 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble. Gordon declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Upside

Solid length and physical traits for the position

Very good overall athletic portfolio

Outstanding combination of flexibility, strength and explosiveness

10-yard split (important metric for corners) a respectable 1.56 seconds

Has turned in sub-4.0 short shuttle, sub-6.6 three-cone in years past

39.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-8 broad at pro day are elite numbers

Good spatial awareness and feel in zone coverage

Well-versed in press and off-man

Respected coverage ability — several games where QBs ignored his side of the field

Allowed only 20 catches (on 40 targets) in 2021

Plays the ball well in the air and can joust with taller receivers

Decent wrap tackler — typically gets the man to the ground

Made a few touchdown-saving tackles last season

Shifted inside to slot a few times when needed and held his own

Only two penalties over his final 23 college games

Groomed in Huskies program that has been an NFL DB factory in recent years

Showed some grit in his play in 2021 despite lack of team success, coaching change

Downside

Surprisingly ordinary 40-yard time (4.52 seconds) at NFL combine

Not a full-time starter until 2021 season

Still needs play reps — about 1,300 snaps over parts of four seasons

Not much playmaking in first two-plus seasons

Press technique falters when he doesn't win at the line

Can lose a step at receiver's break point

Tries to bait quarterbacks and will give too much cushion

Instincts and processing skills remain a work in progress

Career consistency underwhelming — more potential than proof positive

Likely fits best as an outside corner

Might need a year of patience from NFL DB coach

Best-suited destination

Gordon has a high ceiling as a scheme-diverse cover corner, but he's an unfinished product for now. His athletic traits and steady improvement in college suggest that jump is quite possible. But for immediate returns, Gordon likely will have to contribute on special teams and be willing to learn through his mistakes if he's thrust into extensive defensive action early. We think he's worth keeping outside, but his 2021 slot performance was encouraging enough to give him a shot there if needed.

Did you know

Before he tried football, Gordon was accomplished in dancing and Kung Fu. He even spent time as a dancer for the WNBA's Seattle Storm at age 9. For that, Gordon earned the nickname “Mr. Spotlight.”

Player comp

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Expected draft range

Early to mid second round. Gordon's upside could push him into Round 1, but cornerback is a stopwatch position, and his 40 time could be a slight hindrance.