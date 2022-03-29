2022 NFL draft scouting report: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kyler GordonAmerican football player
Washington CB Kyler Gordon
5-foot-11 1/2
194 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.95 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Flexible, physical and athletically gifted corner project with tons of upside but mixed results to this point of his development
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Gordon chose the Huskies over several other programs and kept his redshirt status his first year, appearing in four games late in the season (mostly on special teams) and making two tackles. In 2019, he started five of 13 games and made 32 tackles (one for a loss), four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Gordon started one of his four games in 2020, making 18 tackles (one for a loss), one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He started all 12 games in 2021, with 46 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble. Gordon declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Solid length and physical traits for the position
Very good overall athletic portfolio
Outstanding combination of flexibility, strength and explosiveness
10-yard split (important metric for corners) a respectable 1.56 seconds
Has turned in sub-4.0 short shuttle, sub-6.6 three-cone in years past
39.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-8 broad at pro day are elite numbers
Good spatial awareness and feel in zone coverage
Well-versed in press and off-man
Respected coverage ability — several games where QBs ignored his side of the field
Allowed only 20 catches (on 40 targets) in 2021
Plays the ball well in the air and can joust with taller receivers
Decent wrap tackler — typically gets the man to the ground
Made a few touchdown-saving tackles last season
Shifted inside to slot a few times when needed and held his own
Only two penalties over his final 23 college games
Groomed in Huskies program that has been an NFL DB factory in recent years
Showed some grit in his play in 2021 despite lack of team success, coaching change
Downside
Surprisingly ordinary 40-yard time (4.52 seconds) at NFL combine
Not a full-time starter until 2021 season
Still needs play reps — about 1,300 snaps over parts of four seasons
Not much playmaking in first two-plus seasons
Press technique falters when he doesn't win at the line
Can lose a step at receiver's break point
Tries to bait quarterbacks and will give too much cushion
Instincts and processing skills remain a work in progress
Career consistency underwhelming — more potential than proof positive
Likely fits best as an outside corner
Might need a year of patience from NFL DB coach
Best-suited destination
Gordon has a high ceiling as a scheme-diverse cover corner, but he's an unfinished product for now. His athletic traits and steady improvement in college suggest that jump is quite possible. But for immediate returns, Gordon likely will have to contribute on special teams and be willing to learn through his mistakes if he's thrust into extensive defensive action early. We think he's worth keeping outside, but his 2021 slot performance was encouraging enough to give him a shot there if needed.
Did you know
Before he tried football, Gordon was accomplished in dancing and Kung Fu. He even spent time as a dancer for the WNBA's Seattle Storm at age 9. For that, Gordon earned the nickname “Mr. Spotlight.”
Player comp
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Expected draft range
Early to mid second round. Gordon's upside could push him into Round 1, but cornerback is a stopwatch position, and his 40 time could be a slight hindrance.