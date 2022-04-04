2022 NFL draft scouting report: Virginia TE Jelani Woods
Virginia TE Jelani Woods
6-foot-7
259 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.83 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Ascending talent with rare size and athleticism but still developing the finer points of the position
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit as a dual-threat QB in the Class of 2017, Woods committed to Oklahoma State out of high school and redshirted his first year, moving from QB to tight end prior to the bowl game. In 2018, he played in 11 games (seven starts) and caught seven passes for 120 yards and two TDs. Woods caught 16 passes for 112 yards and one TD in 13 games (12 starts) in 2019 and eight passes for 129 yards and a TD in 2020, plus a 5-yard run.
Woods transferred to Virginia in 2021, catching 44 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs in 11 games (10 starts). He performed at the East-West Shrine Game.
Upside
Rare physical specimen — not too many tight ends with his size, athleticism
Incredible length — legit 6-foot-7 with 34 1/2-inch arms, 82-inch wingspan
Ran blazing 4.61 40-yard dash, plus terrific numbers in broad (10-foot-9), vertical (37.5) jumps
Really nice short-area quickness — displayed in hot 3-cone drill time (6.95 seconds)
Impressive upper-body strength — 24 bench-press reps with his arm length?
Athletic enough to line up wide and catch fade passes
Seals off defenders with massive frame, provides huge target
Surprisingly natural hands catcher
High win percentage on contested catches — more 70-30 than 50-50 balls
Dangerous seam threat — tough cover between the hashes
Play strength to muscle through tackle attempts after the catch
Long strider who can rip off yards after the catch (see Illinois, Georgia Tech games)
Red-zone weapon — TDs in eight in 10 games in 2021
Blocking effort typically is respectable
Former QB who has some trick-play/direct-snap potential
Strong week at East-West Shrine Game — looked the part
Exciting talent who is just starting to realize his own potential
Downside
Lower-body strength an area of focus for NFL strength staff
Surprisingly small hands for his size — 9 1/2 inches
Occasional yips catching the ball (see Wake Forest game)
Looked far better as blocker at OSU than at Virginia
Needs to sink into his blocks but lacks lower-body strength
Must improve hand placement, leverage at point of attack
A bit clunky and segmented with sharper route cuts
Only one year of receiving production
Not much of a threat past 20 yards downfield
Still raw and not ready for TE1 duties in Year 1
Limited special-teams value outside of kick blocking
Older prospect — turns 24 years old in October
Best-suited destination
Woods really came on in his one year with the Cavaliers, consistently winning on slants, shallow crossers, hitches and seam routes, and that's how we see him winning in the NFL. He's likely going to be a TE2 early in his NFL career while he improves his blocking efficiency and route-running craft. Woods is a little older than some teams might like, but tight end has proven to be a position where later bloomers really can shine.
Did you know
Woods was Rivals' 12th-rated dual-threat QB in the 2017 recruiting class. He led Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) to a state title with a 13-2 record as a senior, throwing for 2,316 yards and 26 touchdowns. Michigan also offered Woods, but he committed to play for the Cowboys — and never threw a pass in his college career.
Player comp
Logan Thomas
Expected draft range
It wouldn't be shocking if Woods cracked the top 40 picks.