2022 NFL draft scouting report: Virginia TE Jelani Woods

Virginia TE Jelani Woods

6-foot-7

259 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.83 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Ascending talent with rare size and athleticism but still developing the finer points of the position

The skinny

A 3-star Rivals recruit as a dual-threat QB in the Class of 2017, Woods committed to Oklahoma State out of high school and redshirted his first year, moving from QB to tight end prior to the bowl game. In 2018, he played in 11 games (seven starts) and caught seven passes for 120 yards and two TDs. Woods caught 16 passes for 112 yards and one TD in 13 games (12 starts) in 2019 and eight passes for 129 yards and a TD in 2020, plus a 5-yard run.

Woods transferred to Virginia in 2021, catching 44 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs in 11 games (10 starts). He performed at the East-West Shrine Game.

Virginia TE Jelani Woods was a breakout star for the Cavaliers in 2021. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Upside

Rare physical specimen — not too many tight ends with his size, athleticism

Incredible length — legit 6-foot-7 with 34 1/2-inch arms, 82-inch wingspan

Ran blazing 4.61 40-yard dash, plus terrific numbers in broad (10-foot-9), vertical (37.5) jumps

Really nice short-area quickness — displayed in hot 3-cone drill time (6.95 seconds)

Impressive upper-body strength — 24 bench-press reps with his arm length?

Athletic enough to line up wide and catch fade passes

Seals off defenders with massive frame, provides huge target

Surprisingly natural hands catcher

High win percentage on contested catches — more 70-30 than 50-50 balls

Dangerous seam threat — tough cover between the hashes

Play strength to muscle through tackle attempts after the catch

Long strider who can rip off yards after the catch (see Illinois, Georgia Tech games)

Red-zone weapon — TDs in eight in 10 games in 2021

Blocking effort typically is respectable

Former QB who has some trick-play/direct-snap potential

Strong week at East-West Shrine Game — looked the part

Exciting talent who is just starting to realize his own potential

Downside

Lower-body strength an area of focus for NFL strength staff

Surprisingly small hands for his size — 9 1/2 inches

Occasional yips catching the ball (see Wake Forest game)

Looked far better as blocker at OSU than at Virginia

Needs to sink into his blocks but lacks lower-body strength

Must improve hand placement, leverage at point of attack

A bit clunky and segmented with sharper route cuts

Only one year of receiving production

Not much of a threat past 20 yards downfield

Still raw and not ready for TE1 duties in Year 1

Limited special-teams value outside of kick blocking

Older prospect — turns 24 years old in October

Best-suited destination

Woods really came on in his one year with the Cavaliers, consistently winning on slants, shallow crossers, hitches and seam routes, and that's how we see him winning in the NFL. He's likely going to be a TE2 early in his NFL career while he improves his blocking efficiency and route-running craft. Woods is a little older than some teams might like, but tight end has proven to be a position where later bloomers really can shine.

Did you know

Woods was Rivals' 12th-rated dual-threat QB in the 2017 recruiting class. He led Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) to a state title with a 13-2 record as a senior, throwing for 2,316 yards and 26 touchdowns. Michigan also offered Woods, but he committed to play for the Cowboys — and never threw a pass in his college career.

Player comp

Logan Thomas

Expected draft range

It wouldn't be shocking if Woods cracked the top 40 picks.