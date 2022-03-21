2022 NFL draft scouting report: USC WR Drake London
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Drake LondonCollege basketball player (2020–2020) Southern California
USC WR Drake London
6-foot-4
219 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.47 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Long, highly athletic target who attacked all three levels of the field and is still developing at age 20
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 229 nationally) in the Class of 2019 — see more below in "Did You Know" section — London chose football over basketball and picked the Trojans over a host of suitors. As a true freshman in 2019, he started 9 of 13 games, catching 39 receptions for 567 yards with five TDs. In 2020, London caught 33 passes for 502 yards with three TDs in six starts. London finished off his career with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores, plus a 2-yard run. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury vs. Cal and later declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Terrific size and length — ideal dimensions, along with 33-inch arms
Uses his big frame to box out smaller defenders on contested catches
Springy, basketball-type athleticism to play above the rim
Surprising shake in his step — unusual wiggle for a receiver his size
Adept at making first man miss after the catch, especially on quick hitters
Outstanding catch radius and body control over the middle, near the sideline
Shows great concentration on tough catches in traffic — takes a hit and hangs on
Works back to the ball and gives friendly target zone
Sits down nicely in zones but also licks chops vs. man
Terrific ball skills that will translate to NFL
Caught passes from four different starting QBs in three seasons
Absurd volume in 2021 — averaged 14.9 targets, 11 catches per game
Saw nearly 25% target share in 2021
Became highly trusted security blanket for true freshman QB
True three-level weapon, attacking all parts of the field
Used as kick-out blocker on some run plays
Won't turn 21 years old until training camp — massive upside left to mine
Broke out at age 18, portending better chances to make NFL impact
Used as "Hail Mary" defender in end-of-half situations
Said to be a good worker, focused and driven
Downside
Did not work out at NFL combine
Speed appears to be more of the gear-up variety
Below-average hand size (9 3/8 inches)
Suffered season-ending ankle injury after eight games in 2021
Almost never lined up wide on right side of field
Too many concentration drops, mostly on quick hitters
Played lot as "big slot" first two years — majority of his exterior snaps came in 2021
Average distance of target was less than 10 yards two of three seasons
Inconsistent run blocker — some decent reps, some half-hearted ones
Only 22 college games — still relatively inexperienced
Best-suited destination
We view London as an "X" or "big slot" receiver capable of usage similar to what he saw in college: plenty of quick-hitting stuff, attacking the sidelines and middle of the field and occasional deep shots. He still has some tools to add to his bag, and London's development could be aided if he was not thrust into a WR1 role immediately. But we believe he'll eventually get there. London is too gifted to fail without extenuating circumstances
Did you know
London was a two-sport star at Moorpark High School — football and basketball. In addition to being a 4-star recruit in football, he also was a 4-star basketball recruit who averaged 29.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a senior and drew attention from the likes of Virginia and Georgetown. London chose football with the Trojans ... but ate his cake, too. After his freshman year in football was finished, he joined the hoops team, playing two games (six minutes) in conference play.
Player comp
He's been compared to his former USC teammate, Michael Pittman Jr., but we see a lot of Courtland Sutton in London's game.
Expected draft range
First-round pick, perhaps top 20 overall