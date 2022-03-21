2022 NFL draft scouting report: USC WR Drake London

USC WR Drake London

6-foot-4

219 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.47 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Long, highly athletic target who attacked all three levels of the field and is still developing at age 20

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 229 nationally) in the Class of 2019 — see more below in "Did You Know" section — London chose football over basketball and picked the Trojans over a host of suitors. As a true freshman in 2019, he started 9 of 13 games, catching 39 receptions for 567 yards with five TDs. In 2020, London caught 33 passes for 502 yards with three TDs in six starts. London finished off his career with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores, plus a 2-yard run. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury vs. Cal and later declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

USC WR Drake London could be one of the first wideouts drafted in 2022. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Terrific size and length — ideal dimensions, along with 33-inch arms

Uses his big frame to box out smaller defenders on contested catches

Springy, basketball-type athleticism to play above the rim

Surprising shake in his step — unusual wiggle for a receiver his size

Adept at making first man miss after the catch, especially on quick hitters

Outstanding catch radius and body control over the middle, near the sideline

Shows great concentration on tough catches in traffic — takes a hit and hangs on

Works back to the ball and gives friendly target zone

Sits down nicely in zones but also licks chops vs. man

Terrific ball skills that will translate to NFL

Caught passes from four different starting QBs in three seasons

Absurd volume in 2021 — averaged 14.9 targets, 11 catches per game

Saw nearly 25% target share in 2021

Became highly trusted security blanket for true freshman QB

True three-level weapon, attacking all parts of the field

Used as kick-out blocker on some run plays

Won't turn 21 years old until training camp — massive upside left to mine

Broke out at age 18, portending better chances to make NFL impact

Used as "Hail Mary" defender in end-of-half situations

Said to be a good worker, focused and driven

Downside

Did not work out at NFL combine

Speed appears to be more of the gear-up variety

Below-average hand size (9 3/8 inches)

Suffered season-ending ankle injury after eight games in 2021

Almost never lined up wide on right side of field

Too many concentration drops, mostly on quick hitters

Played lot as "big slot" first two years — majority of his exterior snaps came in 2021

Average distance of target was less than 10 yards two of three seasons

Inconsistent run blocker — some decent reps, some half-hearted ones

Only 22 college games — still relatively inexperienced

Best-suited destination

We view London as an "X" or "big slot" receiver capable of usage similar to what he saw in college: plenty of quick-hitting stuff, attacking the sidelines and middle of the field and occasional deep shots. He still has some tools to add to his bag, and London's development could be aided if he was not thrust into a WR1 role immediately. But we believe he'll eventually get there. London is too gifted to fail without extenuating circumstances

Did you know

London was a two-sport star at Moorpark High School — football and basketball. In addition to being a 4-star recruit in football, he also was a 4-star basketball recruit who averaged 29.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a senior and drew attention from the likes of Virginia and Georgetown. London chose football with the Trojans ... but ate his cake, too. After his freshman year in football was finished, he joined the hoops team, playing two games (six minutes) in conference play.

Player comp

He's been compared to his former USC teammate, Michael Pittman Jr., but we see a lot of Courtland Sutton in London's game.

Expected draft range

First-round pick, perhaps top 20 overall