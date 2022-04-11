2022 NFL draft scouting report: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

USC EDGE Drake Jackson

6-foot-3

265 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.69 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 38 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Jackson picked the Trojans and enrolled early. He started all 11 games he played (missing two with injury) at defensive end and made 46 tackles (11.5 for losses), 5.5 sacks, three passes defended, a forced fumble and a safety in 2019. In 2020, he started all six games at outside linebacker, with 20 tackles (5.5 TFLs), two sacks and an interception.

Jackson started nine of 11 games he played in 2021, totaling 37 tackles (eight TFLs), five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and one pass defended. He opted out of the California game and declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

The skinny

Fascinating rush talent with athleticism and bend to be a star, but first he needs to strengthen up and improve vs. the run

USC EDGE Drake Jackson isn't the tpo-10 project he appeared to be as a freshman but has good upside to develop. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Long frame ideal for edge play — 34-inch arms, 82 5/8-inch wingspan

Very good flexibility and bend, especially for his size

Explosiveness, lateral quickness evident on tape and in NFL combine, pro-day workouts

Decent quickness off the snap to tax more wooden tackles

Surprisingly slippery and hard to maintain contact against

Plays with good pad level and can get underneath block attempts

Great long-arm rush can put blockers on skates

Speed rush package includes tempo shifts and quick-reaction skills

Runs down plays laterally well — good playmaking range to flush ball carriers out

Asked to play multiple roles each season — coachable and willing to help the team

Development likely was stalled with major 2020 weight loss

Appeared to be a future top-10 pick following freshman year

Expanded coverage duties with each season, making 2 INTs on only 12 career targets

Adept at sniffing out screens — see San Jose State game

High-effort performer who makes a lot of second-chance plays

Young (21 in April) with strong upside to groom — high-ceiling prospect

Downside

Played too heavy early in career and was 273 pounds at pro day (254 at combine)

Was at 240 range in 2020 and lost some of his strength — finding sweet spot is key

More core strength and lower-body development likely needed

Moved too easily in the run game

Relies on gap shooting to make plays vs. run, must improve take-on strength

Not a fully refined hand battler

Doesn't generate speed to power the way he should be able to

Pass-rush success too reliant on quick first step and speed

Runs out of ideas at times when initially rush is foiled

Inconsistent career production year to year

Didn't always maximize his immense talent at USC

Has been bit by minor injuries past three seasons

Best-suited destination

Perhaps flying a bit below the national radar, Jackson's up-and-down college career makes him a trickier study, but there's no denying the talent. After a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program, he might be a candidate to be a second-year breakout performer. Jackson simply is too talented not to show out in some way if he's used properly.

We see him as capable of filling an edge role, either as a three-point or stand-up rusher in both odd and even fronts. His NFL team will need to have a clear vision of his role and playing weight, and there will be some incubation time that must be baked into his evaluation. But Jackson can be a quality rusher in the NFL eventually — and potentially a very good all-around player if he gets stronger.

Did you know

Jackson's father, Dennis, is a high-school football coach and owns a training facility in Southern California. And he bred Drake to be a star football player — quite literally from birth. On Drake's birth certificate, Dennis wrote the following information on April 12, 2001, the day he was delivered:

“Drake Jackson, University of Southern California, outside linebacker, 265 pounds.”

Dad wasn't too far off, amazingly.

Player comp

A twitchier Charles Harris

Expected draft range

Top 75