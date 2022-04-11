2022 NFL draft scouting report: Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

6-foot-5

327 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.70 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Massive, raw prospect with some elite traits to develop, such as his power and aggressiveness, but there's work needed

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit as an offensive guard in the Class of 2019, Smith committed to the Golden Hurricane and redshirted as a freshman, although he did appear in four games that year, starting two down the stretch. He earned a full-time starting role at left tackle in 2020 in nine games, earning some Freshman All-America mentions. Smith started 12 games (missing the opener vs. UC Davis) at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, before declaring early for the 2022 NFL draft.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Tyler Smith #OL48 of Tulsa runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Upside

Ideal tackle length (34-inch arms), mass and wingspan (83 1/4 inches)

Impressive burst on 40-yard dash (5.03 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.70) at 324 pounds

Naturally light feet allow him to move well in short spaces

Nice flexibility on tape — good back bend and loose hips

Delivers power on contact with big, stout hands at point of attack

Churns his legs on contact and rolls downhill with ease

Locks out big arms and can drive block defenders into the bench at times

Run-game bully who can cave in defenders and open gaping holes

Cut down on penalties down the stretch — clean sheets in final 3 games

Used to playing in up-tempo system

Played his best ball in the second half of 2021 — light really seemed to come on

Nasty demeanor — seeks to dominate his opponent

Young with big upside — just turned 21 and is relatively new to the OL

Engaging personality and plus book smarts

Downside

Weight could require close maintenance — was too heavy early on

So-so numbers on the explosion drills (jumps) at NFL combine

Not at all a refined technician at this stage of his development

Pass-pro technique needs a major carwash with a patient OL coach

Panicky reactions when beat with initial quickness

Grabber and hugger who is an easy mark for referees

Hands don't get inside readily enough

19 flags last season (only three declined/offsetting) — 11 holding calls

Over-agressive at times and will whiff trying to kill people

Dose of subtlety required in his technique development

Might be a better fit, at least early on, inside or at right tackle

Almost exclusively a tackle in college — only handful of snaps at guard

Might be a two-year project — rookie expectations must be mitigated

Story continues

Best-suited destination

Smith is a fascinating project whose best football might be a year or two away. Will he play left tackle in the NFL? Not every team will see it that way, especially in terms of trust in pass blocking. Smith's power, flexibility and nastiness will appeal to just about every team, but his development must be planned smartly. A move inside or to right tackle certainly is possible, and his first-year contributions will depend on the need of the team that drafts him.

Did you know

Smith was asked which person, dead or alive, he'd most like to meet. His choice? Hannibal, the Carthaginian general — and sworn enemy of Rome — who became known as one of the world's greatest military commanders during the Second Punic War in the 3rd century BC.

Player comp

Could end up developing as a Brandon Brooks type of guard or a Donovan Smith type of tackle in time

Expected draft range

Top 50