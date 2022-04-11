2022 NFL draft scouting report: Tulsa OT Tyler Smith
Tulsa OT Tyler Smith
6-foot-5
327 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.70 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Massive, raw prospect with some elite traits to develop, such as his power and aggressiveness, but there's work needed
The skinny
A 2-star Rivals recruit as an offensive guard in the Class of 2019, Smith committed to the Golden Hurricane and redshirted as a freshman, although he did appear in four games that year, starting two down the stretch. He earned a full-time starting role at left tackle in 2020 in nine games, earning some Freshman All-America mentions. Smith started 12 games (missing the opener vs. UC Davis) at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, before declaring early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Ideal tackle length (34-inch arms), mass and wingspan (83 1/4 inches)
Impressive burst on 40-yard dash (5.03 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.70) at 324 pounds
Naturally light feet allow him to move well in short spaces
Nice flexibility on tape — good back bend and loose hips
Delivers power on contact with big, stout hands at point of attack
Churns his legs on contact and rolls downhill with ease
Locks out big arms and can drive block defenders into the bench at times
Run-game bully who can cave in defenders and open gaping holes
Cut down on penalties down the stretch — clean sheets in final 3 games
Used to playing in up-tempo system
Played his best ball in the second half of 2021 — light really seemed to come on
Nasty demeanor — seeks to dominate his opponent
Young with big upside — just turned 21 and is relatively new to the OL
Engaging personality and plus book smarts
Downside
Weight could require close maintenance — was too heavy early on
So-so numbers on the explosion drills (jumps) at NFL combine
Not at all a refined technician at this stage of his development
Pass-pro technique needs a major carwash with a patient OL coach
Panicky reactions when beat with initial quickness
Grabber and hugger who is an easy mark for referees
Hands don't get inside readily enough
19 flags last season (only three declined/offsetting) — 11 holding calls
Over-agressive at times and will whiff trying to kill people
Dose of subtlety required in his technique development
Might be a better fit, at least early on, inside or at right tackle
Almost exclusively a tackle in college — only handful of snaps at guard
Might be a two-year project — rookie expectations must be mitigated
Best-suited destination
Smith is a fascinating project whose best football might be a year or two away. Will he play left tackle in the NFL? Not every team will see it that way, especially in terms of trust in pass blocking. Smith's power, flexibility and nastiness will appeal to just about every team, but his development must be planned smartly. A move inside or to right tackle certainly is possible, and his first-year contributions will depend on the need of the team that drafts him.
Did you know
Smith was asked which person, dead or alive, he'd most like to meet. His choice? Hannibal, the Carthaginian general — and sworn enemy of Rome — who became known as one of the world's greatest military commanders during the Second Punic War in the 3rd century BC.
Player comp
Could end up developing as a Brandon Brooks type of guard or a Donovan Smith type of tackle in time
Expected draft range
Top 50