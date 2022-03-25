2022 NFL draft scouting report: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.13 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Double-wide blocker with four-position versatility who projects to being a mauler in the run game with potential to improve as a pass blocker
The skinny
A 5-star recruit (No. 22 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Green first committed to LSU before flipping to the Aggies. He started immediately as a freshman for 13 games at right guard and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore in 2020, Green shifted to left guard and started all 10 games there, making various All-America teams, also named second-team all-SEC and A&M's Offensive MVP. In 2021, he started all 12 games — at four different positions — and was named All-SEC first team and repeated as team's Offensive MVP. Green declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Thickly built frame — double-wide trailer ready to haul the load
Immense mass and power in his lower half
Good length, too — height OK, but 34 1/8-inch arms really help
Big, strong hands to lock on and maul opponents
Excellent 10-yard split (1.76 seconds) for 323-pounder
Unusual mix of mauling strength and body control
Exceptional versatility — legitimate four-position prospect
Started at both OT and OG spots in 2021 in first six games of season
Held up in a pinch at left tackle vs. Alabama — clean sheet as a pass blocker
Power run blocker who gets into defenders' pads and drives them back
Showed nice climbing ability to reach the second level
Able to hit his marks on traps and short pulls
Efficient on "deuce" blocks — works in synch with teammates
Will be more effective in more of a gap-blocking system than what A&M ran
Has learned to sit down and anchor well
Only credited with allowing one sack in past 25 games, per PFF
Durable, reliable and valuable — showed with his hardhat on ready to go
Enough vinegar in his game to withstand brawlers
Incremental improvement each season in college
Team captain as a junior
Just turned 21 years old and has plenty of upside to continue developing
Downside
Disappointing NFL combine — sub-par testing numbers, battled slow start in OL drills
Short-shuttle time (5.12 seconds) is glacial, even compared to OGs
20 bench-press reps were lower than expected, even considering his long arms
Versatility is nice, but most scouts believe he's a guard first in the NFL
Not athletic enough to handle speed rushers consistently one on one outside
Mirroring ability is lacking — sluggish feet and reaction skills
Late recovery ability is passable at best
Lumbers when moving laterally — reach blocks are a tough ask
Quickness on mid-zone/outside-zone runs was so-so
Shoots hands too wide and loses battles almost before they start
Ducks his head on contact, especially in the run game
Seven flags (five holding penalties) in first eight games last season
Panics and gets grabby when he's beat late
Best-suited destination
Green's best outlook appears to be at guard, especially in a run-heavier offense. He could be groomed at tackle and he carries extra value on game days with his versatility, as some teams only keep seven offensive linemen active. His pass-block proficiency isn't where it needs to be right now, but playing him inside early in his career can help mask some of his minor deficiencies. Green has Day 1 starting potential at left or right guard.
Did you know
Green's father, Henry, was an offensive guard at Grambling. His mother, Shalonda, played volleyball at UCLA.
Player comp
Michael Onwenu
Expected draft range
Late first round