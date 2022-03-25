2022 NFL draft scouting report: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kenyon Green
    American football offensive guard

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

6-foot-4
323 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.13 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Double-wide blocker with four-position versatility who projects to being a mauler in the run game with potential to improve as a pass blocker

The skinny

A 5-star recruit (No. 22 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Green first committed to LSU before flipping to the Aggies. He started immediately as a freshman for 13 games at right guard and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore in 2020, Green shifted to left guard and started all 10 games there, making various All-America teams, also named second-team all-SEC and A&M's Offensive MVP. In 2021, he started all 12 games — at four different positions — and was named All-SEC first team and repeated as team's Offensive MVP. Green declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green started at four different positiions last season. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green started at four different positiions last season. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

  • Thickly built frame — double-wide trailer ready to haul the load

  • Immense mass and power in his lower half

  • Good length, too — height OK, but 34 1/8-inch arms really help

  • Big, strong hands to lock on and maul opponents

  • Excellent 10-yard split (1.76 seconds) for 323-pounder

  • Unusual mix of mauling strength and body control

  • Exceptional versatility — legitimate four-position prospect

  • Started at both OT and OG spots in 2021 in first six games of season

  • Held up in a pinch at left tackle vs. Alabama — clean sheet as a pass blocker

  • Power run blocker who gets into defenders' pads and drives them back

  • Showed nice climbing ability to reach the second level

  • Able to hit his marks on traps and short pulls

  • Efficient on "deuce" blocks — works in synch with teammates

  • Will be more effective in more of a gap-blocking system than what A&M ran

  • Has learned to sit down and anchor well

  • Only credited with allowing one sack in past 25 games, per PFF

  • Durable, reliable and valuable — showed with his hardhat on ready to go

  • Enough vinegar in his game to withstand brawlers

  • Incremental improvement each season in college

  • Team captain as a junior

  • Just turned 21 years old and has plenty of upside to continue developing

Downside

  • Disappointing NFL combine — sub-par testing numbers, battled slow start in OL drills

  • Short-shuttle time (5.12 seconds) is glacial, even compared to OGs

  • 20 bench-press reps were lower than expected, even considering his long arms

  • Versatility is nice, but most scouts believe he's a guard first in the NFL

  • Not athletic enough to handle speed rushers consistently one on one outside

  • Mirroring ability is lacking — sluggish feet and reaction skills

  • Late recovery ability is passable at best

  • Lumbers when moving laterally — reach blocks are a tough ask

  • Quickness on mid-zone/outside-zone runs was so-so

  • Shoots hands too wide and loses battles almost before they start

  • Ducks his head on contact, especially in the run game

  • Seven flags (five holding penalties) in first eight games last season

  • Panics and gets grabby when he's beat late

Best-suited destination

Green's best outlook appears to be at guard, especially in a run-heavier offense. He could be groomed at tackle and he carries extra value on game days with his versatility, as some teams only keep seven offensive linemen active. His pass-block proficiency isn't where it needs to be right now, but playing him inside early in his career can help mask some of his minor deficiencies. Green has Day 1 starting potential at left or right guard.

Did you know

Green's father, Henry, was an offensive guard at Grambling. His mother, Shalonda, played volleyball at UCLA.

Player comp

Michael Onwenu

Expected draft range

Late first round

Recommended Stories