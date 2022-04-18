2022 NFL draft scouting report: Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

6-foot-4

283 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.64 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential

TL;DR scouting report

Naturally gifted big man with disruptive potential but some underachieving traits, and his positional fit is ripe for debate

The skinny

A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 10 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Leal chose the Aggies over Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State and Texas. He started seven of 13 games as a freshman, making 38 tackles (5.5 TFLs) and two sacks. In 2020, Leal started 10 games and totaled 37 tackles (seven TFLs), 2.5 sacks, a 43-yard interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one recovery. He started 12 games in 2021, logging 58 tackles (12.5 TFLs), 8.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Leal declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) gestures towards the crowd in Kyle Filed during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Upside

Quality length at 6-3 with 33 1/4-inch arms

Naturally gifted big man with some surprising little-man skills

Shows some short-area burst and quickness

Lower-body flexibility is impressive

Gets off the line in a jiffy and can stress tackles off the snap

Pass-rush feel is natural — stacks moves and flashes an effective spin

Heavy hands to help defend the run

Good ball awareness to close down passing lanes

Keen instincts on display in athletic 2020 interception vs. Alabama

Keeps head up when rushing the passer — good awareness

Has quickness and pass-rush arsenal to thrive in time as a 3-technique

Second-chance rushes get home often on slower-developing plays

Solid motor most reps

Very good stamina — played nearly 80% of Aggies' snaps in 2021

Versatile — played both sides, from nose tackle out to a 7-technique

Young (turned 21 in March) with ample upside to develop

Downside

Disappointing testing numbers, even when compared to true DTs

Could use more lower-body explosion, upper-body strength

Outflanked too often on perimeter runs

Doesn't set as hard an edge as you'd like to see

Hesitates and stalls his feet when defending read-option plays

Gets upright in his rush and provides blockers a big target zone

Technicians can give him fits and draw lots of stalemates

Mississippi State's Charles Cross, Bama's Evan Neal got better of him in back to back games

Lacks finishing ability now — far more almost sacks than sacks

Win rate drops considerably when kicking inside

Can run hot and cold — disappears for spells

Guilty of some boneheaded penalties, wiping out wins for the defense

Unclear where his best short- and long-term position fits might be

Some feel he bought into his own hype too much

Tape never quite matched his reputation, even in breakout 2021 season

Story continues

Best-suited destination

The team that drafts Leal has to know what it wants to do with him. Is he a power end in a four-man front? A 5-technique in an odd front? A do-it-all performer? Answering that question might allow an NFL team to get Leal at the optimal weight to harness his raw, natural ability. Very few true ends are athletic enough to play outside in the 280-pound range these days, and Leal isn't yet built for extensive trench duty.

In a best-case scenario, maybe he turns out to be the next Cameron Heyward or Michael Bennett, but both of those players took longer to develop into Pro Bowl-caliber defenders, and it's possible that the team drafting Leal grows impatient — and possibly invests in developing him ... for another team. We think his best chance to succeed early might be as a 5-tech in a 3-4 system, but each club seems to view him a little differently.

Did you know

Leal was named the Aggies' Defensive MVP in 2021 and also was given the team's Community Service Award at the annual team banquet.

Player comp

Dre'Mont Jones, with a shade more upside

Expected draft range

Rounds 2-3