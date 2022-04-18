2022 NFL draft scouting report: Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DeMarvin LealAmerican football defensive end
Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal
6-foot-4
283 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.64 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Naturally gifted big man with disruptive potential but some underachieving traits, and his positional fit is ripe for debate
The skinny
A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 10 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Leal chose the Aggies over Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State and Texas. He started seven of 13 games as a freshman, making 38 tackles (5.5 TFLs) and two sacks. In 2020, Leal started 10 games and totaled 37 tackles (seven TFLs), 2.5 sacks, a 43-yard interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one recovery. He started 12 games in 2021, logging 58 tackles (12.5 TFLs), 8.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Leal declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Quality length at 6-3 with 33 1/4-inch arms
Naturally gifted big man with some surprising little-man skills
Shows some short-area burst and quickness
Lower-body flexibility is impressive
Gets off the line in a jiffy and can stress tackles off the snap
Pass-rush feel is natural — stacks moves and flashes an effective spin
Heavy hands to help defend the run
Good ball awareness to close down passing lanes
Keen instincts on display in athletic 2020 interception vs. Alabama
Keeps head up when rushing the passer — good awareness
Has quickness and pass-rush arsenal to thrive in time as a 3-technique
Second-chance rushes get home often on slower-developing plays
Solid motor most reps
Very good stamina — played nearly 80% of Aggies' snaps in 2021
Versatile — played both sides, from nose tackle out to a 7-technique
Young (turned 21 in March) with ample upside to develop
Downside
Disappointing testing numbers, even when compared to true DTs
Could use more lower-body explosion, upper-body strength
Outflanked too often on perimeter runs
Doesn't set as hard an edge as you'd like to see
Hesitates and stalls his feet when defending read-option plays
Gets upright in his rush and provides blockers a big target zone
Technicians can give him fits and draw lots of stalemates
Mississippi State's Charles Cross, Bama's Evan Neal got better of him in back to back games
Lacks finishing ability now — far more almost sacks than sacks
Win rate drops considerably when kicking inside
Can run hot and cold — disappears for spells
Guilty of some boneheaded penalties, wiping out wins for the defense
Unclear where his best short- and long-term position fits might be
Some feel he bought into his own hype too much
Tape never quite matched his reputation, even in breakout 2021 season
Best-suited destination
The team that drafts Leal has to know what it wants to do with him. Is he a power end in a four-man front? A 5-technique in an odd front? A do-it-all performer? Answering that question might allow an NFL team to get Leal at the optimal weight to harness his raw, natural ability. Very few true ends are athletic enough to play outside in the 280-pound range these days, and Leal isn't yet built for extensive trench duty.
In a best-case scenario, maybe he turns out to be the next Cameron Heyward or Michael Bennett, but both of those players took longer to develop into Pro Bowl-caliber defenders, and it's possible that the team drafting Leal grows impatient — and possibly invests in developing him ... for another team. We think his best chance to succeed early might be as a 5-tech in a 3-4 system, but each club seems to view him a little differently.
Did you know
Leal was named the Aggies' Defensive MVP in 2021 and also was given the team's Community Service Award at the annual team banquet.
Player comp
Dre'Mont Jones, with a shade more upside
Expected draft range
Rounds 2-3