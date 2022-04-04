2022 NFL draft scouting report: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

6-foot-1

194 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.82 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

High-volume, big-play perimeter receiver who can attack every part of the field, even if he lacks ideal size, blazing speed and rare twitch

The skinny

A 0-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Tolbert chose the Jaguars over Vanderbilt, UMass and a slew of FCS offers. He suffered an injury in fall camp his first year and redshirted. In 2018, Tolbert appeared in all 12 games as a reserve, catching five passes for 60 yards. He caught 27 passes for 521 yards and six TDs in 12 starts in 2019.

In 2020, Tolbert started all 11 games and set school program records with 64 catches, 1,085 yards and eight TDs. He came back in 2021 to break or tie those records, with 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight TDs in 12 games, and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Tolbert competed at the Senior Bowl.

MOBILE, AL - OCTOBER 24: South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the South Alabama Jaguars game versus the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on October 24, 2020, at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Good length — 6-foot-1 with 32 1/4-inch arm length

Big hands (10 inches)

Nice testing numbers at NFL combine — almost everything above average to very good

Speed shows up on tape, too — ran away from entire Tennessee secondary

Accelerates with ease — able to hit a second gear and house it

Good flexibility

Smooth route runner — a true glider

Makes great adjustments on back-shoulder throws, underthrown balls downfield

High-point specialist who times his jumps well at catch point

Three-level threat who was fed the ball over every yard of the field

Ventured more into the slot in 2021

Was the focus of every opposing defense the past two seasons

Consistent receiving production — 60-plus yards in 22 of past 25 college games

Adjusted well to QB, coaching changes — produced no matter who was with him

Clear career ascension — made tangible strides every year

Self-made player with humble, workmanlike approach — the anti-diva

Downside

Lean frame — won't be able to muscle DBs easily in NFL

Will get bumped off his routes downfield at times

Speed is not an instant burn off the line — more of the gear-up variety

Not super twitchy or sudden when attempting sharp cuts

Footwork can look clunky getting away from press

Occasional hiccup drops on catchable balls (see Tennessee game)

Faced lesser slate of competition past few years

Run blocking can be meh

Lacks a true superpower skill

Best-suited destination

Tolbert profiles as a do-it-all WR2 or WR3 in a diverse passing game, able to line up inside or out (though better suited as a "Z" receiver, we believe) and add some juice with his speed. He might never be a true burner downfield but has a way of lulling DBs to sleep before he gains a step on them. Tolbert has the look of a Rams, Bengals, Packers or Vikings type of receiver but would fit in well with just about any club.

Did you know

Tolbert considered declaring for the 2021 NFL draft but stayed another year in school after it was announced that former South Carolina/Utah QB Jake Bentley transferred to USA. Tolbert and Bentley had worked together with the same trainer previously.

Player comp

Van Jefferson

Expected draft range

Top 75 pick