2022 NFL draft scouting report: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
6-foot-1
194 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.82 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
High-volume, big-play perimeter receiver who can attack every part of the field, even if he lacks ideal size, blazing speed and rare twitch
The skinny
A 0-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Tolbert chose the Jaguars over Vanderbilt, UMass and a slew of FCS offers. He suffered an injury in fall camp his first year and redshirted. In 2018, Tolbert appeared in all 12 games as a reserve, catching five passes for 60 yards. He caught 27 passes for 521 yards and six TDs in 12 starts in 2019.
In 2020, Tolbert started all 11 games and set school program records with 64 catches, 1,085 yards and eight TDs. He came back in 2021 to break or tie those records, with 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight TDs in 12 games, and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Tolbert competed at the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Good length — 6-foot-1 with 32 1/4-inch arm length
Big hands (10 inches)
Nice testing numbers at NFL combine — almost everything above average to very good
Speed shows up on tape, too — ran away from entire Tennessee secondary
Accelerates with ease — able to hit a second gear and house it
Good flexibility
Smooth route runner — a true glider
Makes great adjustments on back-shoulder throws, underthrown balls downfield
High-point specialist who times his jumps well at catch point
Three-level threat who was fed the ball over every yard of the field
Ventured more into the slot in 2021
Was the focus of every opposing defense the past two seasons
Consistent receiving production — 60-plus yards in 22 of past 25 college games
Adjusted well to QB, coaching changes — produced no matter who was with him
Clear career ascension — made tangible strides every year
Self-made player with humble, workmanlike approach — the anti-diva
Downside
Lean frame — won't be able to muscle DBs easily in NFL
Will get bumped off his routes downfield at times
Speed is not an instant burn off the line — more of the gear-up variety
Not super twitchy or sudden when attempting sharp cuts
Footwork can look clunky getting away from press
Occasional hiccup drops on catchable balls (see Tennessee game)
Faced lesser slate of competition past few years
Run blocking can be meh
Lacks a true superpower skill
Best-suited destination
Tolbert profiles as a do-it-all WR2 or WR3 in a diverse passing game, able to line up inside or out (though better suited as a "Z" receiver, we believe) and add some juice with his speed. He might never be a true burner downfield but has a way of lulling DBs to sleep before he gains a step on them. Tolbert has the look of a Rams, Bengals, Packers or Vikings type of receiver but would fit in well with just about any club.
Did you know
Tolbert considered declaring for the 2021 NFL draft but stayed another year in school after it was announced that former South Carolina/Utah QB Jake Bentley transferred to USA. Tolbert and Bentley had worked together with the same trainer previously.
Player comp
Expected draft range
Top 75 pick