2022 NFL draft scouting report: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

6-foot-3

217 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.08 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Highly experienced, confident passer whose game took a big leap in 2021, even if there's a question of whether he'll ever be a top-tier NFL starter

The skinny

A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Pickett committed to the Panthers and saw action in four games as a freshman, leading them to a shocking victory over No. 2 Miami in his one start. On the season, he completed 39 of 66 passes (59%) for 509 yards, one TD and one INT, also rushing for 93 yards on 26 carries with two TDs. In 2018, he completed 180 of 310 passes (58%) for 1,969 yards, 12 TDs and six INTs and rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 117 carries in 14 starts. Pickett 289 of 469 passes for 3,098 yards, 13 TDs and nine INTs in 12 starts in 2019, also rushing for 110 yards and two scores. In 2020, he completed 203 of 332 passes (61%) for 2,408 yards, 13 TDs and nine INTs, rushing for 145 yards and eight scores in nine starts. Pickett chose to return for a fifth season in 2021, starting the first 13 games and completing 334 of 497 passes for 4,319 yards, 42 TDs and seven INTs; he also ran for 233 yards and five scores. He opted out of the team's bowl game but attended the Senior Bowl.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett goes through passing drills during the school's pro day. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Upside

Better athletic traits than he's given credit for

Arm talent is above-average — can make all the throws on three levels

Mostly very clean fundamentals — efficient throwing motion and good base

Improved ball placement throughout his career

Willing and more than able to attack the middle of a defense

Improved timing, touch on deep balls in 2021

Receivers dropped more than 7% of his career passes (nearly 9% in 2020)

Works around pressure and able to make off-platform throws and buy time with legs

Keeps eyes downfield awaiting late-breaking receivers while escaping pressure

Efficient, smart scrambler who can catch defenses napping

Didn't move well to his left early in career, vastly improved in that area

Smart decision returning in 2021 — was Day 3 prospect entering season

Surgeon with clean pockets — ate up drop-eight defenses and weaker pass rushes

Eye manipulation became a strength by final season

Highly experienced — 52 college appearances, four years of starting experience

Quality football IQ that evolved with each passing season

Pitt coaches say he showed good instincts vs. unscouted looks when thrown at him

Made coverage reads, showed pocket presence in NFL-style pass game with true progressions

Can start Day 1 for an NFL franchise — handled spotlight very well last season

Mature, confident, likable personality — a player teammates will rally around

Downside

Doesn't possess a truly special athletic element

Hand size (8 5/8 inches) is as small as you'll see on a QB

Ball-handling concerns with larger NFL football — fumbled 38 times in college career

Uses glove on throwing hand, a la Teddy Bridgewater

Appeared to battle elements in rainy late vs. North Carolina, at Senior Bowl practice

Really a one-year wonder, production-wise — more TDs in 2021 than four previous years combined

Gets jittery at times vs. pressure and can be guilty of some panic plays

Took an absolute beating behind poor OLs earlier in his career (sacked 123 times total)

Lets the rush get up on him and takes too many sacks

Still will bail from some clean pockets

Clock needs speeding up, and anticipation can be a tick slow

Injuries caused him to miss games in multiple seasons

Late-game mistakes against Miami, UNC and Virginia raise concerns about clutch gene

Ball doesn't exactly explode off his hand

Deep-ball accuracy solid but needs to get better

Will force some throws into tight windows

Turns 24 years old in June — two months older than Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Best-suited destination

Pickett has the moxie and experience to step right in as a starter immediately if needed. However, even with what looks like a good floor as a prospect, the question is whether he can be special in the NFL. Although he saw a huge uptick in his game in 2021, it would be unwise to assume he can make a similar jump at some point in the league. Still, Pickett's variety of respectable traits figure to make him a solid to very good quarterback at some stage in his career. He'd fit well on a team with a good pass-protecting O-line and a defense that occasionally can carry the team in games.

Did you know

It has been 38 years since a Pitt quarterback was drafted in Round 1. That would be Dan Marino, whose passing records Pickett broke with the Panthers.

Player comp

He has some of the same traits Joe Burrow does, but his career projection might be closer to Kirk Cousins.

Expected draft range

Top-20 pick