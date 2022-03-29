2022 NFL draft scouting report: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jaquan BriskerAmerican football player
- John BriskerAmerican basketball player
Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
6-foot-2
206 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.91 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Feisty, instinctive playmaker with good versatility, but is he too lean to be featured often in the box?
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019, Brisker spent two years at Lackawanna Community College before committing to the Nittany Lions. He didn't start but played extensively in 13 games, making 32 tackles (one for loss) with two interceptions and three pass breakups. Brisker started nine games in 2020, with 57 tackles (three for losses), one interception and seven pass breakups. In 2021, he started 12 games and made 64 tackles (5.5 for losses), two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Upside
Strong testing performance at NFL combine — above average to excellent in every drill
Nice length — nearly 6-foot 2 with nearly 32-inch arms
Very good strength and lower-body explosion
Crashes in hard to stop the run — sacrifices body to make stops
Fights ferociously through blocks, even by tight ends and offensive linemen
Versatile performer — lined up at deep safety, in box, in slot, as blitzer
Handled variety of coverage roles well
Knack for clutch plays — game-sealing INT vs. Wisconsin, TD-saving tackle vs. OSU
Strong instincts in coverage — good nose for the ball, feel for route running
Playmaking ability — five INTs, 19 PDs in 970 coverage snaps
Threat with the ball in his hands — averaged 18 yards per INT return
Can quickly wheel around and make plays the other direction
Tough — played 2021 season with nagging shoulder injury
Zero penalties in final 26 college games
Decent special-teams experience — nearly 250 snaps over three seasons
Took big strides in mental processing last season
High-effort player — cares about his craft
Downside
Lean build that could use more armor
Will be hard to make hay as box safety below 200 pounds
Might require clever coordinator to maximize his NFL effectiveness
Still inconsistent as tackler — too many poor-form attempts
Can bite hard on run action from deep safety alignment
Eyes glued to QB in zone coverage — can lose phase with receivers
Stung a few times in coverage by Ohio State with clever concepts
Can lose physical battles in coverage to tight ends
Not a lot of true one-on-one coverage battles on tape in man
Slightly older prospect — turns 23 years old in April
Best-suited destination
Brisker is a tricky study. He's instinctive, with a nose for the ball, and his athletic traits appear ideal for the safety position on the surface. But playing him in a deep safety role might not get the most out of his playmaking ability, and thrusting him up close to the line of scrimmage could be asking a lot for a sub-200-pounder. Any team that can find a hybrid role for Brisker and suit it best to his strengths could be getting a heck of a performer in time.
Did you know
His grandfather, John Brisker, played college basketball at Toledo and in the ABA and NBA with the Pittsburgh Pipers, Pittsburgh Condors and Seattle SuperSonics. He was known as one of 1970s professional basketball's toughest customers, ejected from games frequently and nicknamed "the heavyweight champion of the ABA."
After his basketball days were over, Brisker is believed to have traveled to Africa to start an import-export business. But after calling his girlfriend one day in 1978, he was reportedly never seen or heard from again, eventually declared legally deceased in 1985. But to this day, there are some who question the nature of Brisker's disappearance — and wonder whether he really died then.
Player comp
Shades of Jimmie Ward or Julian
Expected draft range
Top 50 pick