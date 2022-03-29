2022 NFL draft scouting report: Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

6-foot-2

250 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.90 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Ebiketie committed originally to Temple, redshirting in 2017 (one game played) and appearing in six games in 2018, making four tackles. In 2019, he appeared in 12 games at rush end, making 12 tackles (two for losses) with two sacks. Ebiketie broke out in 2020 for the Owls, with 42 tackles (8.5 for losses), four sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.

Ebiketie transferred to Penn State in 2021, starting every game at right outside linebacker and raising his game up another notch. He made 62 tackles (18 for losses), 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two blocked kicks. Ebiketie appeared at the Senior Bowl.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Arnold Ebiketie #17 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates while wearing the running backs chain after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Upside

Highly twitchy and athletic — excellent testing numbers in every NFL combine drill

Long arms (34 1/8 inches) and big hands (10 1/4) compensate for lack of height

Hand strength to brawl with tackles and keep their hands off him

Gets low and generates good explosion off the snap

Pass-rush repertoire expanded in a big way — wins with power, speed, misdirection

Incremental improvement in his awareness and savvy past few years

Keeps blockers guessing with his approach

Speed rush seemed to shock tackles last season

Pretty decent ability to bend and turn the corner

Will cross blockers' faces on subtle inside counter

Quality long-arm rush, a la Khalil Mack

Stays with plays — keeps battling to shake loose of blocks

Quality bull rush can put blockers on skates when arms locked out

Efforts to flush out run plays laterally

Works outside shoulder to set good edges vs. the run

Forced five fumbles past two seasons

Established special-teams value in 2021 — two blocked field goals

Downside

Undersized at a shade above 6-2 and 250 pounds

Likely maxed out — already packed on 50 pounds since start of college

Frame might not hold up for full-time trench duty

A bit stiff working down the line at times

Power rushes can be stalled early if he doesn't win leverage battle

Will stayed glued on his blocks vs. better physical specimens

Can play on his feet and in space, but not what he does best

Limited coverage responsibilities on display

Late bloomer — started playing football in high school, two-year backup at Temple

Best-suited destination

Ebiketie projects as a pass-rush specialist early in his career, with the potential to develop into a full-time starter. His game remains a bit unpolished, but he's made major strides the past three years and has the athletic profile to continue adding tricks to his bag. Ebiketie likely can fit in any type of front, but we endorse the idea of deploying him as a stand-up rusher for an odd-front defense.

Did you know

Born in Cameroon, Ebiketie immigrated with his family to the United States when he was age 13, setting in Maryland. After growing up playing soccer and giving basketball a try when he first arrived, he started playing football as a sophomore in high school.

Player comp

Josh Uche

Expected draft range

Top-50 pick