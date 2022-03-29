2022 NFL draft scouting report: Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Arnold EbiketieAmerican football player
Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
6-foot-2
250 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.90 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Xxxx
The skinny
A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Ebiketie committed originally to Temple, redshirting in 2017 (one game played) and appearing in six games in 2018, making four tackles. In 2019, he appeared in 12 games at rush end, making 12 tackles (two for losses) with two sacks. Ebiketie broke out in 2020 for the Owls, with 42 tackles (8.5 for losses), four sacks, three forced fumbles and one recovery.
Ebiketie transferred to Penn State in 2021, starting every game at right outside linebacker and raising his game up another notch. He made 62 tackles (18 for losses), 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two blocked kicks. Ebiketie appeared at the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Highly twitchy and athletic — excellent testing numbers in every NFL combine drill
Long arms (34 1/8 inches) and big hands (10 1/4) compensate for lack of height
Hand strength to brawl with tackles and keep their hands off him
Gets low and generates good explosion off the snap
Pass-rush repertoire expanded in a big way — wins with power, speed, misdirection
Incremental improvement in his awareness and savvy past few years
Keeps blockers guessing with his approach
Speed rush seemed to shock tackles last season
Pretty decent ability to bend and turn the corner
Will cross blockers' faces on subtle inside counter
Quality long-arm rush, a la Khalil Mack
Stays with plays — keeps battling to shake loose of blocks
Quality bull rush can put blockers on skates when arms locked out
Efforts to flush out run plays laterally
Works outside shoulder to set good edges vs. the run
Forced five fumbles past two seasons
Established special-teams value in 2021 — two blocked field goals
Downside
Undersized at a shade above 6-2 and 250 pounds
Likely maxed out — already packed on 50 pounds since start of college
Frame might not hold up for full-time trench duty
A bit stiff working down the line at times
Power rushes can be stalled early if he doesn't win leverage battle
Will stayed glued on his blocks vs. better physical specimens
Can play on his feet and in space, but not what he does best
Limited coverage responsibilities on display
Late bloomer — started playing football in high school, two-year backup at Temple
Best-suited destination
Ebiketie projects as a pass-rush specialist early in his career, with the potential to develop into a full-time starter. His game remains a bit unpolished, but he's made major strides the past three years and has the athletic profile to continue adding tricks to his bag. Ebiketie likely can fit in any type of front, but we endorse the idea of deploying him as a stand-up rusher for an odd-front defense.
Did you know
Born in Cameroon, Ebiketie immigrated with his family to the United States when he was age 13, setting in Maryland. After growing up playing soccer and giving basketball a try when he first arrived, he started playing football as a sophomore in high school.
Player comp
Expected draft range
Top-50 pick