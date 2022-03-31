2022 NFL draft scouting report: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

6-foot-2

212 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.88 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Strong-armed, undersized passer with good wheels and improved mechanics, but his college offense won't translate readily to most NFL systems

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 63 nationally) in the Class of 2018, Corral committed to the Rebels after USC's interest in him cooled. He redshirted in 2018, completing 16 of 22 passes (72.7%) for 239 yards, two TDs and one INT and ran 13 times for 83 yards and two scores in four games that season. In 2019, Corral started four of 10 games, splitting time with John Rhys Plumlee, completing 105 of 178 passes (59.0%) for 1,362 yards, six TDs and three INTs and running 57 times for 135 yards and a TD

In 2020, he started 10 games, completing 231 of 326 passes (70.9%) for 3,337 yards, 29 TDs and 14 INTs and running 112 times for 506 yards and four scores. Corral started all 13 games in 2021, completing 262 of 386 passes (67.9%) for 3,349 yards, 20 TDs and five picks, running 152 times for 614 yards and 11 TDs and catching a 19-yard pass. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was injured in the Sugar Bowl but impressed his teammates by playing in the game. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Very good athlete for the position — quick and shifty

Able to escape pressure, scramble and stress defenses as designed runner

Very good arm talent — can flick it easily and make every throw

Demonstrated better mastery of passing game, reading defenses in 2021

Makes quick decisions and gets the ball out fast

Tidy passing motion — clean and crisp and can load up surprising juice

Throws a nice, clean ball with high rpm and tight spiral

Major improvement on accuracy and placement

Stopped trying to shoot his way out of slumps, as in 2020 — less hero ball in 2021

Pocket presence impressive in 2021 — less bailing from the pocket, more standing tall

Receivers let him down with brutal drops (see Tennessee game)

Showed patience, willingness to go through his reads

Cut down on sacks, learned when to throw it away better

Undersold toughness — battled ankle injury, took some shots and kept popping back up

Gamer — gutsy efforts vs. Tennessee, LSU at less than full strength

Won over teammates for playing in Sugar Bowl when he could have opted out

Intense competitor who plays with an edge

Downside

Small frame lacking in body armor — played closer to 200 pounds last year

Suffered multiple injuries in 2021 season

Running ability in NFL could be more limited because of injury risk

Operated RPO-heavy, screen-heavy, play-action-heavy system that might not translate

Gimmicky offense with a lot of half-field, predetermined reads

Not nearly as good out of structure — process seemed to break down when improvising

5- and 6-INT games in 2020 — played way too fast and loose

Can stand to throw with a bit more touch — lots of fastballs 20 yards and in

Will need time to absorb NFL concepts, reading defenses

Has suffered from immaturity, allowed his anger boil over in the past

Admitted to battling depression

A bit on the older side at 23 years old

Best-suited destination

Corral is an interesting passer who figures to be a good ball distributor with running ability at the next level. He won't enter the NFL with realistic chances to win a Day 1 starting job, but he could settle in nicely with an offense that asks its quarterback to find open men, play within the system and occasionally make plays with his legs. We'd love to see him vie for a starting job in Year 2 at the earliest, even if most teams don't always exercise requisite patience with QBs these days.

Did you know

Corral had some bumps in the road in high school (when he got in a fight with Wayne Gretzky's son) and early in his college career, and he spoke openly about battling depression in a very candid interview with Yahoo Sports.

Player comp

How about a fun throwback name? We see some Rich Gannon in Corral's game, and it took Gannon quite a while to reach his peak.

Expected draft range

Round 2, but he could sneak into latter stages of Round 1.