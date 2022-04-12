2022 NFL draft scouting report: Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto
6-foot-3
248 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.64 — possible third— or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Smallish edge rusher supplies consistent pressure with athletic juice and a wicked spin move, but his strength just isn't great
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Bonitto committed to the Sooners over Texas and Alabama, taking a redshirt as a freshman (three tackles in three games). In 2019, Bonitto played in all 14 games (starting the final seven) and made 43 tackles (6.5 TFLs), 3.5 sacks, one interception and five pass breakups. He started all 10 games in 2020, totaling 32 tackles (10.5 TFLs), eight sacks and two pass breakups.
Bonitto started the first 12 games in 2021, racking up 39 tackles (15.0 TFLs), seven sacks, one forced fumble, three recoveries (including a 70-yard return) and one pass breakup. He opted out of OU's bowl game and declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Decent length to make up for lack of bulk
Pro day, combine testing reveals a top-tier athlete, across the board
40 time (4.54 seconds) puts him near top of his position
Twitchy, light-footed and balanced
Elite get-off — great first step can stress most tackles
Long strider who can arrive at the ball in a jiffy
Able to slant into gaps effectively and cross blockers' faces
Effective looping inside on line games and beating guards with quickness
Reads tackles' pass sets and varies his approach
Deep bag of pass-rush tricks — diverse array of moves and counters
Doesn't overuse spin move and will make blockers grab at air
High pressure rate — gets home quite often when rushing
Versatile enough to drop in short zones and spy athletic QBs
Nose for the ball, instincts have developed — 3 forced fumbles in 2021
Ran back fumble 70 yards vs. Kansas State
Decent special-teams value if you dig in on his sophomore tape
Has matured since freshman year and grown into leader
Downside
On the smaller end, size-wise, for the position
Underdeveloped lower body — lacks ideal strength
Struggles to detach from longer, stronger blockers — some tight ends can lock him out
Too easily washed out of run plays
Has to be able to set harder edges
Not in on a lot of tackles
Lacks a power element in his pass rush
Will run too wide an arc trying to win with speed outside
Not a true three-down linebacker skill set — best going forward
Doesn't offer much in terms of one-on-one coverage
Best-suited destination
Bonitto won't be a fit in every defensive system, likely best-served rushing from a two-point stance as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He could be weaponized as a pass-rush specialist for even-front defenses, but he likely will be drafted high enough where such a fit would be a bit rich, value-wise. Ideally, Bonitto would land with a team that understands he must add weight and strength and could be a breakout player in Year 2.
Did you know
Bonitto was a star at football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., also seeing time at QB briefly. He also was a star on the basketball team, receiving recruiting interest from some mid- and high-major programs, including some offers to play two sports.
Player comp
Expected draft range
Top 75