2022 NFL draft scouting report: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey
6-foot-4
290 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.73 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Penetrating 3-technique who was a bit miscast in OU's defense, and his strong Senior Bowl week showed what he could become in time
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 6 overall in juco) in the Class of 2020 at Iowa Western Community College, Winfrey chose to the Sooners Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Texas and others. He started eight of 11 games in 2020, with 19 tackles (six for losses), half a sack, three pass breakups and a blocked field goal. Winfrey started 12 games in 2021, making 23 tackles (11 for losses), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He opted out of OU's Alamo Bowl game and played in the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Good length for the position — 6-foot-3 5/8, with 35 1/4-inch arms
Terrific burst and explosiveness — gets upfield in a jiffy
Quality speed-to-power rush can disrupt blocking schemes inside
Strong hands at point of attack
Uses his length to lock out blockers and give him space to move
Consistent penetration led to high TFL rate in 2021
Asked to play a bit out of position at nose tackle by OU staff
Moved up and down the line (from 0- to 5-technique)
Senior Bowl Defensive MVP (two sacks, three TFLs)
Also had strong week in Senior Bowls practices — won high rate of one-on-ones
Rescued eventual 4-OT win over rival Texas with late blocked FG
Plays with energy and urgency — fights and scraps through whistle
Downside
Lateral-movement skills don't stand out on tape
As quick as he is, there are times he's the last man out of his stance
Pops straight up at times and exposes his chest to blockers
Better as a penetrator than as a gap occupier
Gets moved too readily in the run game
Lackluster impact on stunts and twists — more of a straight-ahead rusher
Gap integrity suffers when he freelances
Wasn't a high-volume performer — averaged fewer than 40 snaps/game at OU
Low tackle totals over two seasons
Streaky performer — goes through hot and cold waves in his play
Unable to perform lateral-agility drills at combine, pro day — nagging left hamstring pull
College versatility might not translate — looks like primarily like a 3-technique
Questioned former coaching staff's usage in recent podcast
Best-suited destination
We think Winfrey profiles best in a slanting, gap-shooting front as a 3-technique. He can kick down to nose in passing situations, or out to a 5-technique for teams running odd fronts. But we believe he would be best-served playing between the guard and center, likely as a rotational rusher to start out. In time, Winfrey has the physical tools to be a starter, but he must learn better discipline and play more assignment football.
Did you know
Winfrey's blocked field-goal try against Texas might have come as a result of his quick thinking. He told SI that before the kick he noticed Texas' Junior Angilau was "breathing heavy, and he was tired." So Winfrey asked OU teammate Isaiah Thomas to switch places with him on the FG block unit and "just bull-rushed and put my hands up and made a play."
The gamble worked. Winfrey got a hand on Cameron Dicker's kick, and though Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brcic missed his ensuing FG try, the Sooners won in the next OT period.
Player comp
A longer, leaner Trysten Hill
Expected draft range
Day 2