2022 NFL draft scouting report: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

6-foot-4

290 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.73 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Penetrating 3-technique who was a bit miscast in OU's defense, and his strong Senior Bowl week showed what he could become in time

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 6 overall in juco) in the Class of 2020 at Iowa Western Community College, Winfrey chose to the Sooners Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Texas and others. He started eight of 11 games in 2020, with 19 tackles (six for losses), half a sack, three pass breakups and a blocked field goal. Winfrey started 12 games in 2021, making 23 tackles (11 for losses), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He opted out of OU's Alamo Bowl game and played in the Senior Bowl.

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Upside

Good length for the position — 6-foot-3 5/8, with 35 1/4-inch arms

Terrific burst and explosiveness — gets upfield in a jiffy

Quality speed-to-power rush can disrupt blocking schemes inside

Strong hands at point of attack

Uses his length to lock out blockers and give him space to move

Consistent penetration led to high TFL rate in 2021

Asked to play a bit out of position at nose tackle by OU staff

Moved up and down the line (from 0- to 5-technique)

Senior Bowl Defensive MVP (two sacks, three TFLs)

Also had strong week in Senior Bowls practices — won high rate of one-on-ones

Rescued eventual 4-OT win over rival Texas with late blocked FG

Plays with energy and urgency — fights and scraps through whistle

Downside

Lateral-movement skills don't stand out on tape

As quick as he is, there are times he's the last man out of his stance

Pops straight up at times and exposes his chest to blockers

Better as a penetrator than as a gap occupier

Gets moved too readily in the run game

Lackluster impact on stunts and twists — more of a straight-ahead rusher

Gap integrity suffers when he freelances

Wasn't a high-volume performer — averaged fewer than 40 snaps/game at OU

Low tackle totals over two seasons

Streaky performer — goes through hot and cold waves in his play

Unable to perform lateral-agility drills at combine, pro day — nagging left hamstring pull

College versatility might not translate — looks like primarily like a 3-technique

Questioned former coaching staff's usage in recent podcast

Best-suited destination

We think Winfrey profiles best in a slanting, gap-shooting front as a 3-technique. He can kick down to nose in passing situations, or out to a 5-technique for teams running odd fronts. But we believe he would be best-served playing between the guard and center, likely as a rotational rusher to start out. In time, Winfrey has the physical tools to be a starter, but he must learn better discipline and play more assignment football.

Did you know

Winfrey's blocked field-goal try against Texas might have come as a result of his quick thinking. He told SI that before the kick he noticed Texas' Junior Angilau was "breathing heavy, and he was tired." So Winfrey asked OU teammate Isaiah Thomas to switch places with him on the FG block unit and "just bull-rushed and put my hands up and made a play."

The gamble worked. Winfrey got a hand on Cameron Dicker's kick, and though Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brcic missed his ensuing FG try, the Sooners won in the next OT period.

Player comp

A longer, leaner Trysten Hill

Expected draft range

Day 2