2022 NFL draft scouting report: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chris OlaveAmerican football wide receiver
Ohio State WR Chris Olave
6-foot
187 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.25 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Smooth operator who can stress safeties and generate instant offense, even if his play strength, YAC ability are not special
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Olave picked the Buckeyes over UCLA and Utah, among other schools. He caught 12 passes for 197 yards and three scores, plus one blocked punt, in 2018 as a freshman. In 2019, Olave started five of the final six games and caught 49 passes for 849 yards and 12 TDs. He started seven games in 2020, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and seven scores and opted to return to school for his final season. Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 TDs, turning down a Senior Bowl invitation following the season.
Upside
Possesses great vertical speed (4.39-second 40)
Revs up to top gear quickly — 10-yard split time of 1.45 seconds
Good broad-jump number at NFL combine (10-foot-4)
Shifty in his releases off the line — jab steps and bobs to make harder target
Smooth, fluid route running with very little segmenting or downshifting in his cuts
Subtle route craftsman with little wasted movement
Vertical gilder who can coast to top speed
Commands deep-safety attention
Uses head bob to get corners to bite on underneath route
Very good body control too contort body, win in air, adjust to off-target throws
Perfect back-shoulder-throw target
Operates with good sideline awareness, getting feet down cleanly
Finds soft spots in zones pretty nicely
Made surprising number of catches in traffic
Mature — four years of high level football vs. top competition
Accountable — took blame for game-ending Justin Fields INT in 2020 college playoffs
Good intangibles — finalist for Senior CLASS Award, given for excellence on and off the field
Scored touchdowns in eight straight games, nine out of 11 in 2021
Consistently productive — 40-plus yards receiving in 30 of 38 career games
Clutch blocked punts in 2018, 2019 led to TD, safety
Could be tried as NFL gunner
Downside
Naturally lean build — not likely to be able to add much more muscle readily
Lacks strength to play through contact
More of a WR2 than a true lead dog
Lacks a true superpower — very good speed but not truly elite
Goes down too easily — not a tackle breaker at all
Not a huge YAC threat — averaged only 4.1 yards after the catch in 2021
Physical CBs can stress him — can be bumped off his mark downfield
Won't be a contested-catch performer
Lacks true elusiveness with the ball in his hands, other than straight-line speed
Can do a better job coming back for the football
Might have hurt draft standing by coming back for final season
Drops tended to come over the middle — will hear footsteps
Adds nothing to speak of as run blocker
Barely used as kick/punt returner or as a runner
Best-suited destination
Ideally, Olave would be the Robin to a Batman "X" receiver in an NFL offense, helping draw safety attention, taking the tops off of defenses and offering consistent yards on short stuff where he can get a runway and go. He's never going to be a physical receiver, but his value is eminently clear. Among the teams that could be interested in Olave's services include the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.
Did you know
Olave was a three-sport athlete in high school who also excelled in basketball and track, running a 10.8 100-meter dash and long jumping 23-foot-6.
Player comp
A surer-handed, more well-rounded Will Fuller
Expected draft range
First round