2022 NFL draft scouting report: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
6-foot-7
325 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.44 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate-impact prospect
TL;DR scouting report
Mauling, nasty left tackle with textbook NFL frame and good athletic traits, although he dominated at the FCS level
The skinny
A 0-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Penning was completely overlooked in high school by bigger programs, including Iowa State, which was about an hour down the road. He signed with UNI and redshirted in 2017 as he transformed his body, putting on nearly 100 pounds over his time there. After getting four games of action in 2018, he earned a starting role in 2019 — the opener at right guard and the next 13 games at left tackle. He'd remain there for the 2021 spring and fall seasons, playing a combined 17 games and earning a Senior Bowl invite and being named a Walter Payton Award finalist.
Upside
Gifted specimen with great weight distribution, elite core strength and flexibility
Broad frame with tremendous length — 34 1/4-arms and 10 1/8-inch hands
Natural athlete who can move with explosive burst
Strong NFL combine workout — excellent numbers in 40 (4.89 seconds), 10-yard split (1.65), agility drills
Rag dolls defenders with leverage, power and temperament
Truly nasty play style — plays through the echo of the whistle (and sometimes beyond)
Aggravated Senior Bowl defenders, many of whom he buried, all week in practice
Comes out firing on his first snap, looking to set a tone early
Hard punch can shock defenders out of the gate
Gets low as a run blocker and sinks his hips to maximize power
Can turn defenders perpendicular to the line of scrimmage
Moves pretty well as puller and on screens — gets to where he needs to go
Great fit in man-blocking schemes
Plenty of left tackle experience — also started multiple games at right guard
Looked the part in steps up in competition — 2021 opener vs. Iowa State, Senior Bowl practices
Weight-room junkie who packed on ton of mass in college — set program squat record
Mentally tough — played through injuries and almost never missed time
Downside
Level of competition less than ideal
Opponents often flipped their worst pass rusher to his side in obvious throwing situations
Plays a little too hard at times — easy target for flags with frequent post-play kerfuffles
34 penalties over three seasons, including 16 last season — a whopping total
28-inch vertical jump was disappointing
Pass-blocking technique could use some refinement
Seldom tested in college by blazing edge-rush speed and quickness
Gets a little high in pass pro
Will mistime his hands and overshoot
Will be 23-year old rookie
Best-suited destination
Penning fits best at tackle in our minds, although he could be serviceable at guard if needed. Ideally, he'd be featured in an offense that embraces the power run game and where he could receive occasional help in pass protection as Penning adjusts to NFL edge speed. He might have some early lumps, but Penning could be a Day 1 starter who works through some issues as a rookie and is ready for primetime in Year 2.
Did you know
Penning can windmill dunk. Really.
Player comp
Penning is cut from the same cloth as Taylor Lewan, but perhaps not quite as NFL-ready Lewan was coming out
Expected draft range
Top 20, with a shot at the top 10