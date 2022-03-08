2022 NFL draft scouting report: North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ikem EkwonuAmerican football player
North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
6-foot-4
310 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
Report coming soon
TL;DR scouting report
Report coming soon
The skinny
Report coming soon
Upside
Report coming soon
Downside
Report coming soon
Best-suited destination
Report coming soon
Did you know
Report coming soon
Player comp
Report coming soon
Expected draft range
Report coming soon