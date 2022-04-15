2022 NFL draft scouting report: North Carolina QB Sam Howell
6-foot-1
218 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.71 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Short, squatty passer with great deep-ball touch and surprising effectiveness as a runner, but his processing and full-field reads are under-developed
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 111 nationally) as a pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, Howell reneged on his commitment to Florida State to commit to the Tar Heels. He started all 13 games as a true freshman, completing 259 of 422 passes (61.4%) for 3,641 yards, 38 TDs and seven interceptions; running 94 times for 35 yards and a TD; and catching three passes for 23 yards and a TD. In 2020, he completed 237 off 348 passes (68.1%) for 3,586 yards, 30 TDs and seven INTs; ran 92 times for 146 yards and five TDs; and caught a 1-yard TD pass in 12 games.
Howell started 12 games in 2021, completing 217 of 347 passes (62.5%) for 3,056 yards, 24 TDs and nine INTs and running 183 times for 828 yards and 11 TDs. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft and played at the 2022 Senior Bowl, eligible for the game after completing his degree early.
Upside
Good body thickness to endure hits
Expanded running duties, scrambling mobility and effectiveness in 2021
Surprising tackle-breaking ability — bounced off several linebackers for extra yards last season
Stays light on his feet in pocket to maintain fight-or-flight mode
Above-average arm talent — keeps safeties honest and can make most throws
Launched a nearly 70-yard Hail Mary attempt vs. Florida State
Excellent deep-ball touch, arc and placement
Throws well outside the pocket — doesn't abandon mechanics
Shows some improvisational creativity at times
Toughness on display as gritty runner and playing behind somewhat spotty O-line
Not a careless thrower — career 4:1 TD-INT ratio (92 TDs, 23 INTs)
Trick-play potential — caught four passes, two TD passes in three seasons
Quiet confidence, composure permeates in his play
Said to be a hard worker, respected teammate
Still relatively young with upside to develop — turns 22 in September
Downside
Short, squatty build isn't textbook for the position
Smaller hands at 9 1/4 inches
Running effectiveness sure to dip vs. NFL defenders
Taken some punishment — 119 sacks, 149 rush attempts in three seasons
Short touch can be hit or miss — bricks a few layups
Not as effective throwing to his right
Ball security a bit shaky — 24 fumbles in 37 games (10 in 12 games in 2021)
Best performances tended to come vs. lesser competition
Noticeable dip in passing performance without four key personnel losses in 2021
Will get a little skittish when the heat is on
Operated an offense with high RPO/predetermined read/half-field read quotient
Too quickly abandons process — bails from pocket without full progression reads
Not viewed as a vocal leader — can he command NFL huddle?
Best-suited destination
Howell is perhaps flying below the radar, which could help his long-term projection in a way. He might not be expected to start right away, so the development shouldn't be rushed behind the scenes. We view Howell as being capable of winning a backup job right away and a candidate to receive late-season audition starts as a rookie if he goes to a team out of contention. Ideally, he'd fit in a structured system that emphasizes the vertical passing game and isn't cloaked by leaky pass protection.
Did you know
Howell is a quarter Korean and spoke with Yahoo Sports about his burgeoning curiosity in his Korean heritage last fall.
Player comp
The Baker Mayfield comparisons as players are apt, for both good and bad reasons, even if they appear to have different personalities
Expected draft range
Top 60