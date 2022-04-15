2022 NFL draft scouting report: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

North Carolina QB Sam Howell

6-foot-1

218 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.71 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Short, squatty passer with great deep-ball touch and surprising effectiveness as a runner, but his processing and full-field reads are under-developed

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 111 nationally) as a pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, Howell reneged on his commitment to Florida State to commit to the Tar Heels. He started all 13 games as a true freshman, completing 259 of 422 passes (61.4%) for 3,641 yards, 38 TDs and seven interceptions; running 94 times for 35 yards and a TD; and catching three passes for 23 yards and a TD. In 2020, he completed 237 off 348 passes (68.1%) for 3,586 yards, 30 TDs and seven INTs; ran 92 times for 146 yards and five TDs; and caught a 1-yard TD pass in 12 games.

Howell started 12 games in 2021, completing 217 of 347 passes (62.5%) for 3,056 yards, 24 TDs and nine INTs and running 183 times for 828 yards and 11 TDs. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft and played at the 2022 Senior Bowl, eligible for the game after completing his degree early.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell is one of the better deep-ball throwers in the 2022 NFL draft class. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Upside

Good body thickness to endure hits

Expanded running duties, scrambling mobility and effectiveness in 2021

Surprising tackle-breaking ability — bounced off several linebackers for extra yards last season

Stays light on his feet in pocket to maintain fight-or-flight mode

Above-average arm talent — keeps safeties honest and can make most throws

Launched a nearly 70-yard Hail Mary attempt vs. Florida State

Excellent deep-ball touch, arc and placement

Throws well outside the pocket — doesn't abandon mechanics

Shows some improvisational creativity at times

Toughness on display as gritty runner and playing behind somewhat spotty O-line

Not a careless thrower — career 4:1 TD-INT ratio (92 TDs, 23 INTs)

Trick-play potential — caught four passes, two TD passes in three seasons

Quiet confidence, composure permeates in his play

Said to be a hard worker, respected teammate

Still relatively young with upside to develop — turns 22 in September

Story continues

Downside

Short, squatty build isn't textbook for the position

Smaller hands at 9 1/4 inches

Running effectiveness sure to dip vs. NFL defenders

Taken some punishment — 119 sacks, 149 rush attempts in three seasons

Short touch can be hit or miss — bricks a few layups

Not as effective throwing to his right

Ball security a bit shaky — 24 fumbles in 37 games (10 in 12 games in 2021)

Best performances tended to come vs. lesser competition

Noticeable dip in passing performance without four key personnel losses in 2021

Will get a little skittish when the heat is on

Operated an offense with high RPO/predetermined read/half-field read quotient

Too quickly abandons process — bails from pocket without full progression reads

Not viewed as a vocal leader — can he command NFL huddle?

Best-suited destination

Howell is perhaps flying below the radar, which could help his long-term projection in a way. He might not be expected to start right away, so the development shouldn't be rushed behind the scenes. We view Howell as being capable of winning a backup job right away and a candidate to receive late-season audition starts as a rookie if he goes to a team out of contention. Ideally, he'd fit in a structured system that emphasizes the vertical passing game and isn't cloaked by leaky pass protection.

Did you know

Howell is a quarter Korean and spoke with Yahoo Sports about his burgeoning curiosity in his Korean heritage last fall.

Player comp

The Baker Mayfield comparisons as players are apt, for both good and bad reasons, even if they appear to have different personalities

Expected draft range

Top 60