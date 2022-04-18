2022 NFL draft scouting report: Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt
5-foot-11
196 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.65 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Intense, instinctive defensive back with safety-corner potential and natural leadership skills whose crude technique needs refinement
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit as an "athlete" in the Class of 2018, Taylor-Britt (then Taylor) decommitted from Mizzou to choose the Huskers. He made 12 tackles, three passes defended and one fumble recovery in 11 games in 2018. Taylor-Britt started 10 of 11 games in 2019 (missing one with illness) in 2019, making 49 tackles (four TFLs), 1.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for TD), two pass breakups and four forced fumbles, splitting time between safety (seven games) and corner (three).
In 2020, Taylor-Britt started seven of eight games at cornerback, totaling 28 tackles (three TFLs), two interceptions, six passes defended and six punt returns for 79 yards. He started all 12 games in 2021, recording 51 tackles (three TFLs), one sack, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one blocked field goal. Taylor-Britt appeared at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Upside
Quality athlete — ran 4.38 40 at nearly 200 pounds
Respectable length — close to 5-11 with 31 1/2-inch arms
Nicely put together with good musculature for his stature
Large (10 inches) and active hands for a DB
Click-and-close ability — bursts out of backpedal to make plays in front of him
Big-time hitter for the position — drives through opponents and seeks to send message
Might have some untapped ability as a blitzer — flashed in limited rush attempts
Good zone instincts and awareness to read quarterbacks' eyes and pounce
Displays impressive late recovery ability when he needs it
Corner-safety versatility — can be a moving, gameplan-specific piece
Good nose for the ball — six INTs, 27 PDs, four FF, two FR
Dangerous on INT returns — one TD, averaged 27.5 yards per return
Eagerly fights through block attempts
Played very well vs. speed of Ohio State past two seasons
Only nine penalties in nearly 1,900 defensive snaps
Toughness on display at Senior Bowl — battled quad injury and kept playing
Very good experience and durability — three years starting, one missed game
Accountable leader with alpha playing temperament
Downside
Lacks ideal height for contested-catch situations vs. big bodies
Vertical (33.5 inches) and broad jumps (9-foot-11) below what you'd expect
Press-coverage technique hard to gauge — seldom asked to do it
Lateral quickness is decent but can get screwed into ground vs. shifty receivers
Tackling inconsistency can be chalked up to wild, out-of-control attempts
Can stand to play with better control and pace
Man-coverage technique can be spotty
Gets caught peeking in the backfield and can lose phase
Will bite on double moves and play with too itchy a trigger finger
Still needs grooming on route concepts and spacing
Had a few rough coverage outings — Purdue in 2020, Oklahoma and Iowa in 2021
Not much slot-coverage exposure past two seasons
Accumulated myriad minor injuries over career
Punt-return impact was very limited
Best-suited destination
Taylor-Britt's evaluation is complicated a bit when projecting his best position. He's likely an outside receiver in a zone/off-man system, but he can be groomed as a nickel defender or safety over time and profiles as a special-teams contributor in all four phases. His contributions might be a bit limited early on as a rookie, but Taylor-Britt offers starting potential, especially as more and more teams consider relying on "positionless" contributors.
Did you know
He was born with just the last name of Taylor. But after his youth DB coach, Darrell Britt, married his mother, Courtney, and became his stepfather, Cam told his mother he wanted to change his last name to "Taylor-Britt." Cam kept it a secret from Darrell at first and revealed his intentions in an emotional FaceTime video in the summer of 2019. Even the Nebraska coaches weren't clued in on his name change until he took the field with his uniform revealing the new hyphenated surname for the opener that fall against South Alabama.
Player comp
Anthony Brown
Expected draft range
Rounds 2-3