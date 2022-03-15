2022 NFL draft scouting report: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

6-foot-5

307 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.26 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2022 NFL draft.

TL;DR scouting report

Light-footed left tackle whose transformation from Air Raid pass sets could lead to early lumps, but he has Pro Bowl upside as a blindside protector

The skinny

A 5-star Rivals recruit (17th nationally) in the Class of 2019, Cross flipped from Florida State to the Bulldogs. He received a few snaps as a freshman in 2019 under former head coach Joe Moorhead before winning the starting left tackle job in 2020, playing every snap there that season, under new head coach Mike Leach. As a redshirt sophomore, Cross received all-conference and some All-America mentions in a 12-start season. He opted out of the team's bowl game and declared early for the 2022 NFL draft following the season.

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross took a big step in his development in 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Upside

Ideal length — just shy of 6-5, with 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands

Nice athletic profile — light on his feet with very good straight-ahead burst

Well-distributed weight an has a frame capable of adding bulk

Excellent 40-yard dash (4.95 seconds) with very good 10-yard split (1.73)

Very little wasted movement in his approach

Good flexibility and balance — can mirror quick rushers and cut off initial rush moves

Decent recovery ability

Can turn defenders off their desired rush paths

Decent core strength to torque and uproot defenders

Works contact on the move — rides defenders forward or laterally

Natural hand technician — quick-reaction and exchange skills to parry rushers

Lands quick jabs and keeps opponents guessing with punch placement

Able to work off combo blocks and pick up free rushers

Alabama moved Will Anderson (possible top-three pick in 2023 NFL draft) away from Cross

Very steady performer in 2021 — fewer ups and downs than in 2020 season

Soft-spoken and humble — a quiet performer who lets his play do the talking

Best football might be ahead of him — tangible upside as 21-year-old rookie

Downside

Surprisingly slow 3-cone drill time (7.88 seconds)

Vertical jump (26 inches) would be considered poor for lumbering offensive guard

Lacks a ton of true pass sets on tape

Will almost get out too quick to second level and overshoot landmarks

Run-blocking prowess will be tested in pro systems — fewer than 350 run-block snaps past two seasons

Not a power player

Needs better sustain and finishing ability

Doesn't always keep inside foot anchored an can lose cross-face battles

Appeared taxed by tenacity of Ole Miss' Sam Williams and required some help with him

Needs to add more bulk and develop better lower-body strength

Limited experience — two years of starting in Air Raid system

A bit grabby — gets hands wide at times and makes for easier flags called against him

Penalty-prone — nine accepted flags in 2021, including back-to-back calls prior to missed FG vs. Texas A&M

Best-suited destination

Cross has the ability to be a front-line pass protector in time, although a learning curve should be expected. The Bulldogs' one-dimensional scheme will require Cross to learn on the job and likely take some lumps along the way. But in time, he could develop as a good left tackle, ideally suited to fit a quick, rhythm passing game.

Did you know

Cross' college nickname was “Sweet Feet.”

Player comp

Shades of Andre Dillard coming out a few years ago, but Cross could end up as the next Eugene Monroe at his peak.

Expected draft range

Top-25 pick