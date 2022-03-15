2022 NFL draft scouting report: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
6-foot-5
307 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.26 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Light-footed left tackle whose transformation from Air Raid pass sets could lead to early lumps, but he has Pro Bowl upside as a blindside protector
The skinny
A 5-star Rivals recruit (17th nationally) in the Class of 2019, Cross flipped from Florida State to the Bulldogs. He received a few snaps as a freshman in 2019 under former head coach Joe Moorhead before winning the starting left tackle job in 2020, playing every snap there that season, under new head coach Mike Leach. As a redshirt sophomore, Cross received all-conference and some All-America mentions in a 12-start season. He opted out of the team's bowl game and declared early for the 2022 NFL draft following the season.
Upside
Ideal length — just shy of 6-5, with 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands
Nice athletic profile — light on his feet with very good straight-ahead burst
Well-distributed weight an has a frame capable of adding bulk
Excellent 40-yard dash (4.95 seconds) with very good 10-yard split (1.73)
Very little wasted movement in his approach
Good flexibility and balance — can mirror quick rushers and cut off initial rush moves
Decent recovery ability
Can turn defenders off their desired rush paths
Decent core strength to torque and uproot defenders
Works contact on the move — rides defenders forward or laterally
Natural hand technician — quick-reaction and exchange skills to parry rushers
Lands quick jabs and keeps opponents guessing with punch placement
Able to work off combo blocks and pick up free rushers
Alabama moved Will Anderson (possible top-three pick in 2023 NFL draft) away from Cross
Very steady performer in 2021 — fewer ups and downs than in 2020 season
Soft-spoken and humble — a quiet performer who lets his play do the talking
Best football might be ahead of him — tangible upside as 21-year-old rookie
Downside
Surprisingly slow 3-cone drill time (7.88 seconds)
Vertical jump (26 inches) would be considered poor for lumbering offensive guard
Lacks a ton of true pass sets on tape
Will almost get out too quick to second level and overshoot landmarks
Run-blocking prowess will be tested in pro systems — fewer than 350 run-block snaps past two seasons
Not a power player
Needs better sustain and finishing ability
Doesn't always keep inside foot anchored an can lose cross-face battles
Appeared taxed by tenacity of Ole Miss' Sam Williams and required some help with him
Needs to add more bulk and develop better lower-body strength
Limited experience — two years of starting in Air Raid system
A bit grabby — gets hands wide at times and makes for easier flags called against him
Penalty-prone — nine accepted flags in 2021, including back-to-back calls prior to missed FG vs. Texas A&M
Best-suited destination
Cross has the ability to be a front-line pass protector in time, although a learning curve should be expected. The Bulldogs' one-dimensional scheme will require Cross to learn on the job and likely take some lumps along the way. But in time, he could develop as a good left tackle, ideally suited to fit a quick, rhythm passing game.
Did you know
Cross' college nickname was “Sweet Feet.”
Player comp
Shades of Andre Dillard coming out a few years ago, but Cross could end up as the next Eugene Monroe at his peak.
Expected draft range
Top-25 pick