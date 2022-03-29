2022 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Doak WalkerAmerican football player (1927-1998)
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
5-foot-9
211 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.97 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Potent one-cut runner with surprising speed and toughness who burst onto the scene in his one year as a featured runner at MSU
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2019, Walker had only three FBS offers, picking Wake Forest over Kent State, Arkansas State and several FCS schools. He ran for 579 yards and four TDs on 98 carries and caught three passes for 17 yards as a freshman, playing in all 13 games. In 2020, Walker ran 119 times for 579 yards and 13 TDs and caught three passes for 30 yards in seven games.
Walker transferred to Michigan State in 2021, winning the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards, also finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He ran 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 TDs and caught 13 passes for 89 yards and one more score before declaring early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Great 40 time at NFL combine — 4.38 seconds, with 1.50 10-yard split
Compact, powerful frame to handle rigors of inside carries
Decisive — sees the hole, sticks his foot in the ground and goes
Also patient and instinctive and lets his blocks develop
Physical runner — doesn't shy away from contact
Good contact balance to pinball off defenders and fall forward
Sudden runner with good acceleration and footwork
Enough bounce, burst to spring perimeter runs
30 runs of 15-plus yards in 2021
Torched outstanding Michigan defense for 22-195-5 rushing
Absurd tackle-breaking ability — led nation in yards after contact
Eye-opening creativity with sneaky wiggle and shiftiness
Makes lemonade out of lemons — turns would-be losses into gains
Nice vision to spy backside cut options peripherally
Workhorse makeup — 19-plus carries in nine of 11 games last season
Good ball security — two fumbles on 506 career touches
Low mileage — plenty of tread left on his tires
Some kick-return experience
Downside
Might not be a true workhorse at next level at 210 pounds
Frame might be maxed out after adding 20-plus pounds since high school
Took some shots last season — exposes himself to contact scratching out extra yards
Vertical jump number (34 inches) suggests god but not great explosion
Limited receiving usage — has ability to be decent receiver but hasn't done it yet
Never caught pass 10-plus yards downfield — limited to checkdowns, screens
Kind of just gets in the way in pass protection — technique work required here
Will try to bounce outside with meat left on bone inside
Runs a bit wild and out of control at times
More effective as a volume runner
Technically a one-year wonder — wasn't truly featured in two years at Wake
Limited apparent special-teams value
History of blood clots must be thoroughly vetted by doctors
Best-suited destination
Based on his college usage, Walker profiles as a tone-setting first- and second-down back early in his career while he develops his third-down value. He's not been used much as a receiver, and his effectiveness as a pass blocker has been sub-par to date, even though we believe there's hope for improvement in both facets. Walker might have warning-track power as far as being a big-play NFL back, but his consistent forward lean and burst should make him a featured runner for the next several years.
Did you know
Walker holds the record for longest run in program history at both his schools. He ripped off a 96-yarder as a freshman at Wake Forest vs. Rice in 2019 and then had a 94-yard touchdown run for Michigan State last season at Rutgers. The latter play was also the longest play from scrimmage in Spartans history.
Player comp
Similar to Raheem Mostert and Mark Ingram
Expected draft range
Second round