2022 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan DB Dax Hill
6-foot
191 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.10 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Versatile hybrid safety/nickelback who could be tried at outside corner thanks to his good length and athletic gifts.
The skinny
A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 24 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Hill chose the Wolverines over Alabama and a host of other big schools. As a true freshman, he made 36 tackles (three for losses), two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and one interception, plus a 25-yard catch on a fake punt, in 12 games (three starts). Hill started all six games in 2020, notching 46 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. As a junior, he started all 14 games and totaled 69 tackles (4.5 for losses), 11 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and half a sack. Hill declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
NFL-caliber physical skills — mostly excellent athletic traits
Very good length — 6-foot, plus 32 1/4-inch arms
Ran a 4.39 40 (1.51 10-yard split), plus big numbers in 3-cone (6.57) and short shuttle (4.06)
Hits the turbo button when needed — quality makeup speed
Versatility a big plus — can line up at nickel, outside, CB, FS, SS
Active, willing run defender — willing to get dirty in the trash
Times up his hits on pass catchers beautifully
Good spatial instincts and field awareness
Instincts and range to come from deep safety to find the ball
Rarely juked by quick slot receivers — stays in phase well
Has the makeup and skill set to be tried as an outside CB
Cleans up others' mistakes at deep safety
Excellent blitz potential — times up well, gets to QB in a jiffy (see Wisconsin game)
Good special-teams makeup
Highly confident, intense and intelligent player
Leadership qualities on the field
Downside
Lean build that could use extra layer of musculature
Had trouble sticking with Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in coverage
Tight ends can win the physical battle at the catch point
Still too many tackle attempts that slip through his grasp — see Rutgers game
Can look a bit stiff when asked to flip his hips in coverage
Cleaning up false steps in coverage can make world of difference
Opens his hips on vertical routes and will drift off his landmarks in zone
Needs to be a better finisher and playmaker
Many teams might want him to settle into one role
Best-suited destination
Hill's role on the next level will be fascinating. Drafting true nickel backs in Round 1 feels rich, so the team that takes him figures to have a diverse — or slightly different — role in mind. Hill could be used as a deep safety and be effective, but we're enamored with the idea of trying him outside as well. He has the size and speed to be tried there. If not, Hill easily could become a hybrid safety-nickel who is moved around the field.
Player comp
We've gone back and forth on this, but given Hill's versatility we think he could end up as a similar player to the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed, but with more physicality
Expected draft range
Late first round