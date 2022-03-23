2022 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan DB Dax Hill

Michigan DB Dax Hill

6-foot

191 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.10 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Versatile hybrid safety/nickelback who could be tried at outside corner thanks to his good length and athletic gifts.

The skinny

A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 24 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Hill chose the Wolverines over Alabama and a host of other big schools. As a true freshman, he made 36 tackles (three for losses), two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and one interception, plus a 25-yard catch on a fake punt, in 12 games (three starts). Hill started all six games in 2020, notching 46 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. As a junior, he started all 14 games and totaled 69 tackles (4.5 for losses), 11 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and half a sack. Hill declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Upside

NFL-caliber physical skills — mostly excellent athletic traits

Very good length — 6-foot, plus 32 1/4-inch arms

Ran a 4.39 40 (1.51 10-yard split), plus big numbers in 3-cone (6.57) and short shuttle (4.06)

Hits the turbo button when needed — quality makeup speed

Versatility a big plus — can line up at nickel, outside, CB, FS, SS

Active, willing run defender — willing to get dirty in the trash

Times up his hits on pass catchers beautifully

Good spatial instincts and field awareness

Instincts and range to come from deep safety to find the ball

Rarely juked by quick slot receivers — stays in phase well

Has the makeup and skill set to be tried as an outside CB

Cleans up others' mistakes at deep safety

Excellent blitz potential — times up well, gets to QB in a jiffy (see Wisconsin game)

Good special-teams makeup

Highly confident, intense and intelligent player

Leadership qualities on the field

Downside

Lean build that could use extra layer of musculature

Had trouble sticking with Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in coverage

Tight ends can win the physical battle at the catch point

Still too many tackle attempts that slip through his grasp — see Rutgers game

Can look a bit stiff when asked to flip his hips in coverage

Cleaning up false steps in coverage can make world of difference

Opens his hips on vertical routes and will drift off his landmarks in zone

Needs to be a better finisher and playmaker

Many teams might want him to settle into one role

Best-suited destination

Hill's role on the next level will be fascinating. Drafting true nickel backs in Round 1 feels rich, so the team that takes him figures to have a diverse — or slightly different — role in mind. Hill could be used as a deep safety and be effective, but we're enamored with the idea of trying him outside as well. He has the size and speed to be tried there. If not, Hill easily could become a hybrid safety-nickel who is moved around the field.

Did you know

Player comp

We've gone back and forth on this, but given Hill's versatility we think he could end up as a similar player to the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed, but with more physicality

Expected draft range

Late first round