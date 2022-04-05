2022 NFL draft scouting report: Houston DL Logan Hall

Houston DL Logan Hall

6-foot-6

283 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.81 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Long-framed late bloomer who might not fit every defensive scheme but has some upside worth mining

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Hall chose the Cougars over Colorado State, Toledo and Tulsa. He saw action in 13 games (one start) as a freshman, making 13 tackles (three for losses) and a forced fumble. Hall started three of his 12 games in 2019, making 14 tackles (two for losses), half a sack and a blocked FG try.

Hall started seven of eight games in 2020, logging 23 tackles (two for losses), one sack and one pass defended. In 2021, he started 12 of 13 games and made 48 tackles (13.5 for losses), 6.5 sacks and one blocked field goal. Hall competed at the Senior Bowl.

Houston DL Logan Hall (92) has great length and turned in a nice Senior Bowl week. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Maintained strong athletic traits with 30-plus pounds added in college

Terrific length — legit 6-foot-6 with 32 7/8-inch arms

Outstanding movement skills — blazing 40-yard dash, great agility drills at NFL combine

Really good explosiveness — turned in surprising jumping-drill numbers

Good pop at the point of attack

Enough upper-body strength to toss tackles aside occasionally

Ascending pass-rush skills that could blossom in time

Bull-rush skills to walk back interior blockers

Aggressive, attacking approach shows up every play

Works half a man well while angling to the ball

Can flow and pursue well laterally vs. mobile passers

Much-improved run defender in 2021

Lined up in multiple techniques

Blocked two career field goals

Downside

Can he keep his weight up? Played in 250-260 range most of college

Needs more base power to hold up in the trenches

Gets high in his stance and gives up his chest

Must string together pass-rush moves better — needs more counters

Can close down passing windows better — 2 PDs in 800 pass-defense snaps

Anticipatory skills vs. pass appear average (see Texas Tech game)

Still learning how to decipher responsibilities vs. option game

Not a perfect fit for every defensive system

Best-suited destination

We see Hall as a perfect fit for an odd-front defense on base downs, and he's able to kick inside as a 3-technique in passing situations. He's likely a rotational defender at first as he settles into his body and a new defensive system but has starter potential.

Among the teams that could be interested in Hall's services include the Vikings, Lions, Buccaneers, Panthers, Packers, Cardinals, Raiders, Falcons, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans, Ravens, Broncos, Jaguars, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants and Rams.

Did you know

Hall went through a growth spurt in high school and reached 6-foot-6 prior to his junior season in 2016. He weighed less than 220 pounds then but has put on more than 60 pounds in the five-plus years since then.

Player comp

Will Gholston

Expected draft range

Day 2