2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Georgia S Lewis Cine

6-foot-2

199 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.09 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Long, versatile safety with surprising speed, game-changing hitting ability, but he's been a limited playmaker in college

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 56 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Cine picked the Bulldogs over Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Texas. He started two of 14 games as a true freshman, making 20 tackles, one INT and three passes defended, being named co-winner of Special Teams Newcomer of the Year. In 10 starts in 2020, Cine made 52 tackles (one for a loss) and three pass breakups. He finished his career strong for the national champs in 2021, with 73 tackles (two for losses), one INT and 10 pass breakups. Cine declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Georgia S Lewis Cine gets set to face off vs. Georgia Tech. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Well put-together athlete — over 6-foot-2, 32 1/4-jnch arms with room to add mass if needed

Combine workout was an eye-opener — 4.37 40 (with 1.45 10-yard split), 11-foot-1 broad jump, 36.5-inch vertical

Tone setter — brings urgent play style to the party

Excellent tackler — squares up ballcarriers, seeks to make presence felt

Fearlessly comes crashing downhill to make hits, even vs. bigger RBs, TEs

Makes, quick decisive reads on routes developing in front of him

Good range to patrol half the field

Flips hips quickly and gets on his horse to defend the deep ball

Showed hints of more playmaking potential in 2021 — nine passes defended

Has played snaps at every spot in secondary — FS, SS, "Money" safety, nickel, outside CB

Role changed week by week — did whatever team needed him to

Could be tried as a possible zone CB convert — limited experience wide, more in slot

Natural in off-man coverage and zone

Has a knack for making big plays when his team needs one

Mastered Kirby Smart's complex defensive system

Good experience — two-plus years as starter vs. elite competition

Respected, trusted leader — most reliable performer in UGA secondary

Scored big points with NFL teams during the interview process

Downside

Could use a few more pounds of body armor — a tad lean

Will occasionally abandon assignments when offense is in scramble mode

Struggled in coverage in both Alabama games last season

More prone to missing tackles when he leaves his feet

Big hits occasionally cross the line — ejected in 2020 for vicious hit on Florida's Kyle Pitts

Gets back in his heels in coverage and can be caught flat-footed

Tennessee, Alabama showed no fear targeting him — struggled badly in SEC championship game

Still hesitant, less effective in man coverage

Only 2 INTs in more than 1,000 career coverage snaps

Played on historically great defense

Best-suited destination

Cine is an ascending player who could start as a rookie, either as a post safety or as a do-it-all performer. As we suggested above, projecting him to be a CB convert in a heavy zone/off-man system wouldn't be wild. But we do think there's a safety role where Cine can still be a matchup piece capable of sliding into a variety of roles based on the opponent and who's on the field.

Did you know

Cine wears No. 16 to honor his mother, Beatrice Seide, who gave birth to her son in Haiti when she was only 16 years old. She currently lives in Chile and has never seen Lewis play football in person.

Player comp

Similar physical traits to Marcus Williams and Jevon Holland, but with more edge and hitting ability — almost like a juiced-up Marquise Blair

Expected draft range

Somewhere between the 20th and 40th overall picks