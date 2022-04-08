2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer
Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer
6-foot-3
321 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.70 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Acclaimed college tackle with the body and power game to play inside, which is where his athletic limitations can best be covered up
The skinny
A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 9 nationally) in the Class of 2018, Salyer chose the Bulldogs and saw time as a reserve in 13 games at four positions (everywhere but right tackle). In 2019, he started two of 13 games, playing everywhere but left tackle. Salyer earned a starting role in 2020 as UGA's left tackle but switched to left guard in the bowl game win over Cincinnati. He started again at left tackle in 2021 but shifted over to right guard for the national championship win over Alabama. Salyer attended the Senior Bowl, mostly working inside.
Upside
Barrel-chested and long-armed (33 7/8 inches)
Great upper-body strength — racked out 31 bench-press reps
Big hands (10 inches) with quality strength to latch onto defenders
Enough short-area quickness to make late recoveries
Keeps light on his feet to make adjustments
Improved balance in pass pro
Only one sack allowed in nearly 800 pass-block snaps, per PFF
Showcase performance in battling Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson
Stones rusher with huge pop on contact
Power player who seeks to exert his will on the opponent
Highly efficient at keeping himself between his man and the ball as pass protector
Versatile — played every OL position, including center, past three seasons
Emergency center who took reps there at Senior Bowl
Plus character and considered a good team leader
Downside
Disappointing pro-day numbers in vertical (24), broad (8-foot-2) jumps
No 40-yard dash or 3-cone drill at combine or pro day
Height very much below par for offensive tackle
Needs to keep his weight in check after approaching 340 range in college
Too much waist bending in his technique
Foot injury cost him four games in 2021
Has started only one game at guard — fewer than 200 snaps there
Not a great fit for heavy zone-blocking usage
Best-suited destination
Salyer appears destined to land in a gap-blocking scheme, where he can harness his natural power, and appears destined to play inside in the NFL. He could be tried at center, but the belief around the league is that guard might be his best home. What Salyer lacks in athletic prowess, he makes up for with his assignment-sound approach and bullying prowess. A move to guard might also unlock better results, even after a strong college career. He's a tone setter for a team favoring power in the run game, such as the Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders and others.
Did you know
Many watched Salyer and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson battle in the 2021 college football semifinals, with Sayler winning many one-on-one battles and acquitting himself quite well. But these two have a history that goes back much farther. They met several times head to head in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl coming out of high school in January 2018.
Watch at around the :15 mark of this video as the two lock horns and have a few dustups afterward:
Player comp
Nate Davis
Expected draft range
Top 75 pick