2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia LB Quay Walker

Georgia LB Quay Walker

6-foot-4

241 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.84 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Long, athletic "Mike" linebacker whose third-down ability give him a chance to be a solid to very good starter in time

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 38 nationally) in the Class of 2018, Walker chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and other schools. He saw action in all 14 games in 2018, making six tackles and named co-Special Teams Newcomer of the Year. In 2019, Walker played in 13 of 14 games, making 23 tackles (3.5 for losses) and 2.5 sacks. He started two of his 10 games in 2020, collecting 43 tackles (two for losses) and one sack. Walker became a full-time starter in 2021, with 67 tackles (5.5 for losses), 1.5 sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery. He had to miss the Senior Bowl with injury.

Georgia LB Quay Walker (7) celebrates after beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Nice length — 6-4 with 32 5/8-inch arms

Very good athletic profile — most excellent testing numbers at NFL combine

Light on his feet and ready to pounce

Lateral quickness is a plus — nice twitch to get into the action fast

Surprising range to work sideline to sideline

"Slow to flow, fast to go" while shuffling down the line

Patrols underneath zones well — good peripheral vision and reaction skills

Can man up tight ends in coverage — shut down Bama's Cameron Latu, SC's Jaheim Bell

Very reliable tackler — wraps up and seldom whiffs, even in space

Hitting force is impressive — some knockback power on tape

Takes on blocks willingly and has shown ability to shed

Read his keys better in 2021 and has shown more comfort with each year

Best football might be in front of him

High-school defensive end who offers third-down rush ability

Blew up a few running backs in pass pro

Extensive special-teams experience — more than 500 career snaps

Quiet, businesslike personality

Downside

Smaller hands (9 1/4 inches) make it tougher to take on NFL blocks

Disappointing vertical jump number (32 inches) more befitting of offensive lineman

Upper body could use a bit more power

Lean playmaking resumé — 11 TFLs, five sacks, zero INTs, one FR in 52 games (1,181 snaps)

Can be a tick slow locating ball with misdirection

Instincts remain somewhat undeveloped — relatively new to LB

Still overruns some plays (although improved in this area)

Takes some false steps that can be cleaned up

Still learning how to maximize his hand usage

Surrounded by elite talent — more difficult to evaluate

Didn't start until final season — more than half his college snaps came in 2021

Had to miss Senior Bowl with rib injury

Best-suited destination

Walker might not be pegged for immediate starting duty, but he has starter potential — and could even become more of an instinctive playmaker at the next level in time. He can play inside or as a "Sam" linebacker, offering nice third-down value as a rusher or in coverage. Walker also projects to be a quality special teamer from the jump.

Did you know

Quay's full name is Jaquavian Jy'Quese Walker.

Player comp

Jamin Davis

Expected draft range

Day 2