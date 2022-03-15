2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

6-foot-5

275 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.23 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

TL;DR scouting report

Ascending talent with raw power, freaky athletic traits and ideal length, but Walker's pass-rush effectiveness remains an area in which he must develop

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 34 nationally) in 2019, Walker committed to Georgia over Alabama, Clemson and other big-name programs. As a true freshman, he played in 12 of 14 games and earned a role on the Bulldogs' talented defense. In 2020, Walker played in nine games as a rotational defender again. But in 2021, he broke out in a big way with six sacks, a fumble recovery and 7.5 tackles for loss in 15 starts on Georgia's three-man front. He declared for the 2022 NFL draft after the Bulldogs' national-title victory over Alabama.

Georgia's Travon Walker had a great national championship game in the win over Alabama. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Unreal combination of size, power, athleticism and agility

Raw, untapped upside that only started to manifest itself last season

Still only 21 years old and just beginning to scratch the surface

Great length at 6-5 with 35 1/2-inch hands and 10 3/4-inch hands

Tested through the roof at NFL combine: 4.51-second 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-3 broad jump, 6.89-second 3-cone drill, 4.32-second 20-yard shuttle

Can line up from a 3-technique to a 9-technique on the line

Occasionally stood up as spy or dropped into short zones

Edgy, energetic play style will win over coaches

Strong hands to shed blockers and make hay

Good edge setter vs. the run — takes pride in it

Beat the tar out of a few tight ends and disrupted blocking schemes

Generates power to speed as rusher

Flashes a nasty push-pull move to dispatch offensive tackles

Excellent bull rusher who plays through blockers and can take them for a ride

Stepped up as pass rusher following suspension of Adam Anderson

Terrific national-championship game performance vs. Alabama, generating multiple pressures and chasing down WR Agiye Hall 25 yards downfield to potentially save a TD

Special-teams experience — asked to run down kickoffs in 2020, rare for a nearly 280-pounder

Downside

Limited experience — fewer than 1,000 defensive snaps in three years

Fair to wonder about his stamina — only three games with more than 47 snaps

Tank was close to E in both Bama games in 2021 when asked to play extended snaps

Rudimentary pass rusher now — needs considerable work on technique

Poor hand work often leads to unsuccessful rushes

Understands leverage but can be knocked off his path easier than you'd like to see

Some lower-body tightness

Plays with straight legs at times — needs better knee-bend

Could stand to churn his legs better through contact

Lateral quickness doesn't quite equate on tape as it did in combine workout

Lots of single-blocking matchups playing on world-class defense

Versatility might not quite translate in NFL as it did in college

Best-suited destination

Ideally, Walker will go to a team where his pass-rush expectations can be limited early on. He's a valuable energy piece up front who can help a team's run defense immediately, and in time he should develop third-down prowess. Although he might not be a complete player yet, Walker has sky-high athletic potential with the right growth and cultivation.

Did you know

Walker, whose birth name is Yury, was a star basketball player in high school, too, who averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior at Upson-Lee High School (Thomaston, Ga.).

Player comp

Reminiscent of Rashan Gary, who felt like a reach with the 12th pick but has ended up playing up to that draft position once his pass-rush ability became more refined and developed.

Expected draft range

Top-20 pick with a shot at the top 10.