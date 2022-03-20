2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Georgia DT Jordan Davis
6-foot-6
341 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.33 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Unusually gifted athlete for such a massive man, but how much stamina and third-down value can he offer in the NFL?
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Davis committed to the Bulldogs over several other big-name programs. He played immediately as a freshman, logging 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games. In 2019, Davis logged 18 tackles (4.5 for losses) and 2.5 sacks in 14 games. He struggled in seven games in 2020, with 16 tackles, one sack and one blocked kick. But after deciding to return to school, Davis finished strong in 2021, winning the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award with 32 tackles (5.5 for losses) and two sacks in 15 games for the national champs.
Upside
Extraordinary mass, length and power
Rare athletic traits for a man this size — surprisingly light on his feet
Moves extremely well — ran a scalding 4.78-second 40-yard dash
10-yard split time of 1.63 was better than some combine LBs, TEs
Ridiculous explosion — 32-inch high jump, 10-foot-3 broad are hard numbers to comprehend
Ideal two-gapper — almost as wide as he is tall
Huge hands (10 3/4 inches) to rag doll guards and centers
One-man run-game wrecking crew
Almost never taken down to the ground — rooted to his spot
Can't be moved by single blocker — even rare to see vs. double teams
Multiple one-arm tackles on tape
Sheds blocks fairly quickly — quick, strong hands
Georgia's defense didn't call on him to be the playmaker
Made impressive plays working laterally vs. Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida
Can change the makeup of a run defense with mere presence alone
Improved pass-rush impact in 2021 — affected passes even when he didn't get home
Bull rush can be nearly impossible to shunt
Has moonlighted on offense as goal-line fullback in jumbo package
Four years of tape vs. high-end competition
Likable, engaging personality — locker-room favorite
Downside
Weight has fluctuated quite a bit — has trouble keeping pounds off
Must be closely monitored by conditioning staff
Lacks ideal stamina — wears down late in games and must be rotated regularly
Averaged fewer than 25 snaps per game — only three career games with 40-plus
Little, if any, pass-rush value in NFL — should come off field on anything longer than 3rd and 3
Not a box-score stuffer — 91 tackles (12.5 for losses), seven sacks, one pass defended, zero FFs or recoveries in 47 games
Won't be on the field on two-minute defense
Looked slow and even unmotivated in 2020 season
Non-factor on most runs to the perimeter
Offers next to nothing on second-chance plays
Only special-teams value is as kick blocker
Best-suited destination
Davis will never develop into Aaron Donald. But he can provide a defense a uniquely talented run-game eraser, even if certain teams simply won't value that where Davis is expected to be drafted. Still, there are certain teams that have employed massive nose tackles in recent years, including the Bengals, Bills, Giants, Patriots, Panthers, Titans, Chargers and Cardinals, among others, that could value him higher. Davis also could land in a division that features some strong run games, such as the AFC South or AFC North.
Did you know
Initially, Davis said he wasn't going to take advantage of the NCAA's new NIL (Name Image Likeness) allowances, but he changed his mind. One can see the giant man's likeness on a highway billboard sponsored by one of Atlanta's biggest law firms. The banner? It reads: “Size Matters.”
Player comp
There simply aren't too many comps for a man this size. But Davis should impact games the same way that Damon "Snacks" Harrison did for nearly a decade.
Expected draft range
First round, possibly top 20