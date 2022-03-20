2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

6-foot-6

341 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.33 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Unusually gifted athlete for such a massive man, but how much stamina and third-down value can he offer in the NFL?

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Davis committed to the Bulldogs over several other big-name programs. He played immediately as a freshman, logging 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games. In 2019, Davis logged 18 tackles (4.5 for losses) and 2.5 sacks in 14 games. He struggled in seven games in 2020, with 16 tackles, one sack and one blocked kick. But after deciding to return to school, Davis finished strong in 2021, winning the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award with 32 tackles (5.5 for losses) and two sacks in 15 games for the national champs.

Georgia NT Jordan Davis hoists the National Championship Trophy after beating Alabama. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Extraordinary mass, length and power

Rare athletic traits for a man this size — surprisingly light on his feet

Moves extremely well — ran a scalding 4.78-second 40-yard dash

10-yard split time of 1.63 was better than some combine LBs, TEs

Ridiculous explosion — 32-inch high jump, 10-foot-3 broad are hard numbers to comprehend

Ideal two-gapper — almost as wide as he is tall

Huge hands (10 3/4 inches) to rag doll guards and centers

One-man run-game wrecking crew

Almost never taken down to the ground — rooted to his spot

Can't be moved by single blocker — even rare to see vs. double teams

Multiple one-arm tackles on tape

Sheds blocks fairly quickly — quick, strong hands

Georgia's defense didn't call on him to be the playmaker

Made impressive plays working laterally vs. Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida

Can change the makeup of a run defense with mere presence alone

Improved pass-rush impact in 2021 — affected passes even when he didn't get home

Bull rush can be nearly impossible to shunt

Has moonlighted on offense as goal-line fullback in jumbo package

Four years of tape vs. high-end competition

Likable, engaging personality — locker-room favorite

Downside

Weight has fluctuated quite a bit — has trouble keeping pounds off

Must be closely monitored by conditioning staff

Lacks ideal stamina — wears down late in games and must be rotated regularly

Averaged fewer than 25 snaps per game — only three career games with 40-plus

Little, if any, pass-rush value in NFL — should come off field on anything longer than 3rd and 3

Not a box-score stuffer — 91 tackles (12.5 for losses), seven sacks, one pass defended, zero FFs or recoveries in 47 games

Won't be on the field on two-minute defense

Looked slow and even unmotivated in 2020 season

Non-factor on most runs to the perimeter

Offers next to nothing on second-chance plays

Only special-teams value is as kick blocker

Best-suited destination

Davis will never develop into Aaron Donald. But he can provide a defense a uniquely talented run-game eraser, even if certain teams simply won't value that where Davis is expected to be drafted. Still, there are certain teams that have employed massive nose tackles in recent years, including the Bengals, Bills, Giants, Patriots, Panthers, Titans, Chargers and Cardinals, among others, that could value him higher. Davis also could land in a division that features some strong run games, such as the AFC South or AFC North.

Did you know

Initially, Davis said he wasn't going to take advantage of the NCAA's new NIL (Name Image Likeness) allowances, but he changed his mind. One can see the giant man's likeness on a highway billboard sponsored by one of Atlanta's biggest law firms. The banner? It reads: “Size Matters.”

Player comp

There simply aren't too many comps for a man this size. But Davis should impact games the same way that Damon "Snacks" Harrison did for nearly a decade.

Expected draft range

First round, possibly top 20