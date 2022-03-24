2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Eric Edholm
·2 min read
In this article:
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

6-foot-3
304 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.99 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Quick-off-the-snap defensive lineman who put it all together in his final season, projecting as a valuable energy piece and disruptor up front

The skinny

Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia&#39;s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Upside

  • Brings plus athleticism to the table inside

  • Former high-school RB/TE who maintained athletic traits after weight gain

  • Really good combine numbers in 40 (4.77, with 10-yard split of 1.6), 3-cone (7.45), broad jump (9-foot-3)

  • Extremely quick off the snap — outrageous first-step burst

  • Light feet to move laterally and string out plays down the line

  • Chased down a few ball carriers from the backside

  • Occasionally asked to drop into short zones — good reactionary skills and body control

  • Displayed more disruptive qualities in 2021 — two forced fumbles, more consistent pressure

  • Wins as a pass rusher with speed and power (or both)

  • Has a nice cross-chop rip in his pass-rush bag

  • Showed he can turn the corner very well at his size when asked

  • Georgia defensive scheme didn't set him up to be a playmaker

  • Effective on stunts and twists

  • Good pop in his hands — can shock blockers

  • Improved steadily throughout Senior Bowl practices and had a productive week

  • Will benefit from thinner DT crop this draft

  • Regarded as being a good worker, practice performer

Downside

  • Likely lacks the length to handle full time duties as a 5-tech end

  • Core strength is average for his position

  • Occasionally gets feet churning too fast and can stumble

  • Not a true gap plugger and forceful run stopper

  • Played in a rotation and wasn't counted on for extensive reps — rarely played 40-plus snaps

  • Surrounded by all-NFL prospect talent — plenty of single-blocking looks

  • Still learning how to defeat combo blocks and disengage better

  • Play recognition can improve — must be better and quicker at reading run vs. pass

  • Drops his head on contact and can lose sight of the ball

  • Will be 24-year old rookie — might not have much more upside

Best-suited destination

Predominantly a 5-technique or 4i in Kirby Smart's defense, Wyatt likely will fit better as a 3-technique in more of a gap-shooting system in the NFL. He has the versatility to play up and down the line but likely will do his best work beating guards and centers with quickness.

Did you know

Wyatt and Georgia NT Jordan Davis are close friends, training together for the NFL draft. Wyatt credits the jovial Davis with helping him come out of his shell a bit, personality-wise, and be more comfortable in front of crowds.

Player comp

Javon Hargrave

Expected draft range

Between the 20th and 40th picks

