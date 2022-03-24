2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Devonte WyattAmerican football defensive tackle
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
6-foot-3
304 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.99 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Quick-off-the-snap defensive lineman who put it all together in his final season, projecting as a valuable energy piece and disruptor up front
The skinny
Xxxx.
Upside
Brings plus athleticism to the table inside
Former high-school RB/TE who maintained athletic traits after weight gain
Really good combine numbers in 40 (4.77, with 10-yard split of 1.6), 3-cone (7.45), broad jump (9-foot-3)
Extremely quick off the snap — outrageous first-step burst
Light feet to move laterally and string out plays down the line
Chased down a few ball carriers from the backside
Occasionally asked to drop into short zones — good reactionary skills and body control
Displayed more disruptive qualities in 2021 — two forced fumbles, more consistent pressure
Wins as a pass rusher with speed and power (or both)
Has a nice cross-chop rip in his pass-rush bag
Showed he can turn the corner very well at his size when asked
Georgia defensive scheme didn't set him up to be a playmaker
Effective on stunts and twists
Good pop in his hands — can shock blockers
Improved steadily throughout Senior Bowl practices and had a productive week
Will benefit from thinner DT crop this draft
Regarded as being a good worker, practice performer
Downside
Likely lacks the length to handle full time duties as a 5-tech end
Core strength is average for his position
Occasionally gets feet churning too fast and can stumble
Not a true gap plugger and forceful run stopper
Played in a rotation and wasn't counted on for extensive reps — rarely played 40-plus snaps
Surrounded by all-NFL prospect talent — plenty of single-blocking looks
Still learning how to defeat combo blocks and disengage better
Play recognition can improve — must be better and quicker at reading run vs. pass
Drops his head on contact and can lose sight of the ball
Will be 24-year old rookie — might not have much more upside
Best-suited destination
Predominantly a 5-technique or 4i in Kirby Smart's defense, Wyatt likely will fit better as a 3-technique in more of a gap-shooting system in the NFL. He has the versatility to play up and down the line but likely will do his best work beating guards and centers with quickness.
Did you know
Wyatt and Georgia NT Jordan Davis are close friends, training together for the NFL draft. Wyatt credits the jovial Davis with helping him come out of his shell a bit, personality-wise, and be more comfortable in front of crowds.
Player comp
Expected draft range
Between the 20th and 40th picks