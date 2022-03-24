2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

In this article:

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

6-foot-3

304 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.99 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Quick-off-the-snap defensive lineman who put it all together in his final season, projecting as a valuable energy piece and disruptor up front

The skinny

Xxxx.

Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Upside

Brings plus athleticism to the table inside

Former high-school RB/TE who maintained athletic traits after weight gain

Really good combine numbers in 40 (4.77, with 10-yard split of 1.6), 3-cone (7.45), broad jump (9-foot-3)

Extremely quick off the snap — outrageous first-step burst

Light feet to move laterally and string out plays down the line

Chased down a few ball carriers from the backside

Occasionally asked to drop into short zones — good reactionary skills and body control

Displayed more disruptive qualities in 2021 — two forced fumbles, more consistent pressure

Wins as a pass rusher with speed and power (or both)

Has a nice cross-chop rip in his pass-rush bag

Showed he can turn the corner very well at his size when asked

Georgia defensive scheme didn't set him up to be a playmaker

Effective on stunts and twists

Good pop in his hands — can shock blockers

Improved steadily throughout Senior Bowl practices and had a productive week

Will benefit from thinner DT crop this draft

Regarded as being a good worker, practice performer

Downside

Likely lacks the length to handle full time duties as a 5-tech end

Core strength is average for his position

Occasionally gets feet churning too fast and can stumble

Not a true gap plugger and forceful run stopper

Played in a rotation and wasn't counted on for extensive reps — rarely played 40-plus snaps

Surrounded by all-NFL prospect talent — plenty of single-blocking looks

Still learning how to defeat combo blocks and disengage better

Play recognition can improve — must be better and quicker at reading run vs. pass

Drops his head on contact and can lose sight of the ball

Will be 24-year old rookie — might not have much more upside

Story continues

Best-suited destination

Predominantly a 5-technique or 4i in Kirby Smart's defense, Wyatt likely will fit better as a 3-technique in more of a gap-shooting system in the NFL. He has the versatility to play up and down the line but likely will do his best work beating guards and centers with quickness.

Did you know

Wyatt and Georgia NT Jordan Davis are close friends, training together for the NFL draft. Wyatt credits the jovial Davis with helping him come out of his shell a bit, personality-wise, and be more comfortable in front of crowds.

Player comp

Javon Hargrave

Expected draft range

Between the 20th and 40th picks