2022 NFL draft scouting report: Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Florida CB Kaiir Elam
6-foot-2
191 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.15 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Long, talented zone/press corner who is not yet 21 years old; he has some playmaking chops but can be handsy in coverage
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 63 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Elam chose the Gators over Miami, Ohio State, Colorado and others. In 2019, he played in 13 games (five starts) and recorded three picks and seven passes defended. As a sophomore, Elam started all 12 games and collected 39 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one fumble recovery, earning some All-America mentions. In 2021, Elam started 10 games (missing three with injury), intercepting one pass and defending six passes total. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Ideal length for press-man/Cover-2/Cover-3 corner
Outstanding combine workout included 4.38-second 40
Good press technique with nice punch at the line
Physicality shows up in coverage
Six career INTs, 26 PDs in three seasons — playmaking gene is there
Late closing speed allows for deep recoveries
Breaks quickly on the ball and times up his hands well at catch point
Showed some real patience in mirroring Alabama's Jameson Williams
Calm feet underneath allow him to adjust at the break point
Looks through the receiver in zone, with eyes on the QB
Uses the sideline as a defender in perimeter coverage
Squeezes receivers' routes off and leaves them few back doors to escape
Battles at the catch point on 50-50 balls
Tackling effort improved last season after poor 2020 results
Flashed some blitzing potential in 2021
Highly experienced vs. elite competition in SEC — issued plenty of tough assignments
Versatile coverage calls exposed him to lots of different looks
Turns 21 in May — just starting to mature physically and has good upside to develop
Downside
Sub-par arm length (30 7/8 inches) and hand size (8 7/8) negate length advantage
Not super twitchy or quick to handle shifty receivers
Very handsy downfield, especially when receivers gain a step on him
Gets a little panicky in deep coverage
Committed seven penalties in 2021, three vs. Samford (38 yards on two PI calls, one hold)
Holding call wiped out a pick vs. Mizzou
Technique sloppiness shows up on occasional reps — gets high, loses leverage
Tackling in space remains an issue — takes poor angles to the ball, dives at ankles
Too many shoulder tackle attempts (see Alabama game)
Didn't look overly comfortable in late-season snaps in slot (see Missouri, FSU games)
More efficient, productive in coverage in 2020 than in 2021
Missed three games with sprained knee in 2021
Best-suited destination
Elam likely fits best on the outside in a press-man system or in a zone scheme where he'll be asked to reroute receivers off the line (and not be asked to carry receivers deep step for step). His athletic traits will be highly desired by certain clubs, although his shorter arms will drop him down on some boards. With patient coaching, he has borderline Pro Bowl potential, but it won't be an overnight transition.
Did you know
Elam's father, Abram "Abe" Elam, played college football at Notre Dame and Kent State and spent seven years in the NFL with the Cowboys, Browns, Jets and Chiefs. Elam's uncle, Matt Elam, played at Florida and was a 2013 first-round pick of the Ravens.
Player comp
Some similarities to Greedy Williams
Expected draft range
Late first, early second round