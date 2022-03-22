2022 NFL draft scouting report: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Florida CB Kaiir Elam

6-foot-2

191 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.15 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Long, talented zone/press corner who is not yet 21 years old; he has some playmaking chops but can be handsy in coverage

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 63 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Elam chose the Gators over Miami, Ohio State, Colorado and others. In 2019, he played in 13 games (five starts) and recorded three picks and seven passes defended. As a sophomore, Elam started all 12 games and collected 39 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one fumble recovery, earning some All-America mentions. In 2021, Elam started 10 games (missing three with injury), intercepting one pass and defending six passes total. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Upside

Ideal length for press-man/Cover-2/Cover-3 corner

Outstanding combine workout included 4.38-second 40

Good press technique with nice punch at the line

Physicality shows up in coverage

Six career INTs, 26 PDs in three seasons — playmaking gene is there

Late closing speed allows for deep recoveries

Breaks quickly on the ball and times up his hands well at catch point

Showed some real patience in mirroring Alabama's Jameson Williams

Calm feet underneath allow him to adjust at the break point

Looks through the receiver in zone, with eyes on the QB

Uses the sideline as a defender in perimeter coverage

Squeezes receivers' routes off and leaves them few back doors to escape

Battles at the catch point on 50-50 balls

Tackling effort improved last season after poor 2020 results

Flashed some blitzing potential in 2021

Highly experienced vs. elite competition in SEC — issued plenty of tough assignments

Versatile coverage calls exposed him to lots of different looks

Turns 21 in May — just starting to mature physically and has good upside to develop

Downside

Sub-par arm length (30 7/8 inches) and hand size (8 7/8) negate length advantage

Not super twitchy or quick to handle shifty receivers

Very handsy downfield, especially when receivers gain a step on him

Gets a little panicky in deep coverage

Committed seven penalties in 2021, three vs. Samford (38 yards on two PI calls, one hold)

Holding call wiped out a pick vs. Mizzou

Technique sloppiness shows up on occasional reps — gets high, loses leverage

Tackling in space remains an issue — takes poor angles to the ball, dives at ankles

Too many shoulder tackle attempts (see Alabama game)

Didn't look overly comfortable in late-season snaps in slot (see Missouri, FSU games)

More efficient, productive in coverage in 2020 than in 2021

Missed three games with sprained knee in 2021

Best-suited destination

Elam likely fits best on the outside in a press-man system or in a zone scheme where he'll be asked to reroute receivers off the line (and not be asked to carry receivers deep step for step). His athletic traits will be highly desired by certain clubs, although his shorter arms will drop him down on some boards. With patient coaching, he has borderline Pro Bowl potential, but it won't be an overnight transition.

Did you know

Elam's father, Abram "Abe" Elam, played college football at Notre Dame and Kent State and spent seven years in the NFL with the Cowboys, Browns, Jets and Chiefs. Elam's uncle, Matt Elam, played at Florida and was a 2013 first-round pick of the Ravens.

Player comp

Some similarities to Greedy Williams

Expected draft range

Late first, early second round