2022 NFL draft scouting report: Connecticut DT Travis Jones
Connecticut DT Travis Jones
6-foot-4
325 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.99 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
The skinny
Upside
Mass of humanity with wide build and great length — 34 1/4-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands
Eye-opening combine workout — strong results in the 40, broad jump, 3-cone drill
Good stamina — 50-plus snaps in more than half his college games
Harnesses brute power, stemming from a thick lower half
Good upper-body strength to steer and toss opponents
Toys with smaller blockers if he gains early control
Gets great arm extension to keep blockers out of his frame
Surprisingly proficient hand battler, and not just with power
Good straight-line burst forward — takes a beeline to the backfield
Unfazed by contact — bullies his way through and seldom denied
Dominant run-stopping ability — can anchor the middle of a defense
Relentless approach — wants to steamroll his man
Humiliated some blockers in Senior Bowl one-one-one battles
Can fit in the middle of both odd and even fronts
Ideal two-gapping frame and game
Glimmer of pass-rush potential evident late in 2021 season and at Senior Bowl
Faced constant doubles on undermanned UConn D — focal point of every offense last two years
Could really flourish on a talented D-line
Downside
Some of his testing numbers didn't translate from tape — not as quick on the field
Lack of explosion in combine vertical jump (29 inches)
Stiffness in some of his movements
Inconsistent get-off — could dominate with more consistent quickness off the ball
Not very effective stunting or twisting
Stalemated more than you'd like to see
Won't make many plays working down the line
Can rush too upright at times
Technique vs. doubles isn't always clean or sound
Positional limitations — possible 5-technique but likely best fit as a nose tackle
Not a ton of pass-rush potential
Wasn't a big playmaker — zero forced fumbles, one recovery in 35 career games
Best-suited destination
Jones can upgrade a run defense from Day 1. He likely figures to be a starting nose tackle early in his career, with the potential to chip in as a 4i or 5-technique for teams running an odd-front. Jones' power should translate immediately to the next level, and seeing fewer double teams can't hurt. Although he likely never will be a big sack producer, his impact should be felt inside in almost any front.
Player comp
Linval Joseph
Expected draft range
Late first to early second round