2022 NFL draft scouting report: Connecticut DT Travis Jones

Eric Edholm
·2 min read

Connecticut DT Travis Jones

6-foot-4
325 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.99 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

The skinny

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during the Reese&#39;s Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Upside

  • Mass of humanity with wide build and great length — 34 1/4-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands

  • Eye-opening combine workout — strong results in the 40, broad jump, 3-cone drill

  • Good stamina — 50-plus snaps in more than half his college games

  • Harnesses brute power, stemming from a thick lower half

  • Good upper-body strength to steer and toss opponents

  • Toys with smaller blockers if he gains early control

  • Gets great arm extension to keep blockers out of his frame

  • Surprisingly proficient hand battler, and not just with power

  • Good straight-line burst forward — takes a beeline to the backfield

  • Unfazed by contact — bullies his way through and seldom denied

  • Dominant run-stopping ability — can anchor the middle of a defense

  • Relentless approach — wants to steamroll his man

  • Humiliated some blockers in Senior Bowl one-one-one battles

  • Can fit in the middle of both odd and even fronts

  • Ideal two-gapping frame and game

  • Glimmer of pass-rush potential evident late in 2021 season and at Senior Bowl

  • Faced constant doubles on undermanned UConn D — focal point of every offense last two years

  • Could really flourish on a talented D-line

Downside

  • Some of his testing numbers didn't translate from tape — not as quick on the field

  • Lack of explosion in combine vertical jump (29 inches)

  • Stiffness in some of his movements

  • Inconsistent get-off — could dominate with more consistent quickness off the ball

  • Not very effective stunting or twisting

  • Stalemated more than you'd like to see

  • Won't make many plays working down the line

  • Can rush too upright at times

  • Technique vs. doubles isn't always clean or sound

  • Positional limitations — possible 5-technique but likely best fit as a nose tackle

  • Not a ton of pass-rush potential

  • Wasn't a big playmaker — zero forced fumbles, one recovery in 35 career games

Best-suited destination

Jones can upgrade a run defense from Day 1. He likely figures to be a starting nose tackle early in his career, with the potential to chip in as a 4i or 5-technique for teams running an odd-front. Jones' power should translate immediately to the next level, and seeing fewer double teams can't hurt. Although he likely never will be a big sack producer, his impact should be felt inside in almost any front.

Player comp

Linval Joseph

Expected draft range

Late first to early second round

