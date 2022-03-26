2022 NFL draft scouting report: Connecticut DT Travis Jones

Connecticut DT Travis Jones

6-foot-4

325 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.99 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

The skinny

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Mass of humanity with wide build and great length — 34 1/4-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands

Eye-opening combine workout — strong results in the 40, broad jump, 3-cone drill

Good stamina — 50-plus snaps in more than half his college games

Harnesses brute power, stemming from a thick lower half

Good upper-body strength to steer and toss opponents

Toys with smaller blockers if he gains early control

Gets great arm extension to keep blockers out of his frame

Surprisingly proficient hand battler, and not just with power

Good straight-line burst forward — takes a beeline to the backfield

Unfazed by contact — bullies his way through and seldom denied

Dominant run-stopping ability — can anchor the middle of a defense

Relentless approach — wants to steamroll his man

Humiliated some blockers in Senior Bowl one-one-one battles

Can fit in the middle of both odd and even fronts

Ideal two-gapping frame and game

Glimmer of pass-rush potential evident late in 2021 season and at Senior Bowl

Faced constant doubles on undermanned UConn D — focal point of every offense last two years

Could really flourish on a talented D-line

Downside

Some of his testing numbers didn't translate from tape — not as quick on the field

Lack of explosion in combine vertical jump (29 inches)

Stiffness in some of his movements

Inconsistent get-off — could dominate with more consistent quickness off the ball

Not very effective stunting or twisting

Stalemated more than you'd like to see

Won't make many plays working down the line

Can rush too upright at times

Technique vs. doubles isn't always clean or sound

Positional limitations — possible 5-technique but likely best fit as a nose tackle

Not a ton of pass-rush potential

Wasn't a big playmaker — zero forced fumbles, one recovery in 35 career games

Best-suited destination

Jones can upgrade a run defense from Day 1. He likely figures to be a starting nose tackle early in his career, with the potential to chip in as a 4i or 5-technique for teams running an odd-front. Jones' power should translate immediately to the next level, and seeing fewer double teams can't hurt. Although he likely never will be a big sack producer, his impact should be felt inside in almost any front.

Player comp

Linval Joseph

Expected draft range

Late first to early second round