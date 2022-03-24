2022 NFL draft scouting report: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth

6-foot

194 pounds

6.23 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report

Strong competitor who has very good talent and athleticism to profile as a potential CB1 in time at the next level

The skinny

A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 14 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Booth chose the Tigers and saw limited action in 13 games as a true freshman, making four tackles. He started four of 11 games in 2020, with 27 tackles (2.5 for losses), one sack, six passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery returned for a TD. As a junior last season, Booth tallied 39 tackles (three for losses), five pass breakups and three interceptions in 11 starts. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft but was unable to work out at the NFL combine or Clemson's pro day following a quad injury suffered while training for the 40-yard dash.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. celebrates an interception vs. South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Upside

Nicely put-together athlete — stronger than he looks with quick-twitch athleticism

Adequate height, weight, length to hold up vs. physical receivers

Light, quick feet to react to speed, shiftiness

Smooth and patient in his backpedal

Displays some good burst and explosion in his movement

Capable of some highlight-reel plays — absurd body control and timing

Playmaking potential on display past two seasons — 5 INTs, 14 PDs on 76 targets

Appears to have potential in off-man coverage — closes hard, fast from his cushion

Potential to develop in press-man — good initial punch and balance

Georgia looked his way exactly once in first three quarters

Won't take cheese — doesn't readily fall for play action, double moves, misdirection

Good competitive temperament — plays with a chip on his shoulder

Will drive downhill on short passing game, run plays and make presence felt

Sniffs out screens beautifully

Only one defensive penalty over three seasons

Played some of his best ball down the stretch last season

Just starting to realize his vast potential

Very few gaping holes in his game, talent-wise

Downside

Unable to test at combine, pro day following quad injury suffered during pre-draft training

Fast but doesn't appear to have that extra gear to stick stride for stride with elite speed

Undressed vs. NC State — peppered with short stuff by WR Emeka Emezie

Eyes can wander in zone coverage — will lose sight of his man

Gets a little greedy at times going for the ball

Somewhat of a reckless tackler — loses proper form at times

Takes some false steps in coverage — wasted movement

Played heavy dose of zone in Clemson's 2021 scheme

Almost never used in the slot

Still somewhat green — fewer than 1,000 defensive snaps in three seasons

Limited special-teams experience since freshman year

Guilty of five penalties as freshman on 69 special-teams snaps

Best-suited destination

Booth looks like a fairly diverse corner, coverage-wise, should be able to fit as an outside corner in most defensive systems. Although he appeared to handle a heavier dose of zone coverage, we think he might be best in a man-heavier system where he can lock up with faster receivers.

Did you know

Booth was ejected as a freshman for throwing a punch at Louisville's Trennell Troutman in 2019, and Booth was made by head coach Dabo Swinney to ride back seven hours in the team's manager bus instead of flying home on the team's charter flight.

Player comp

Jaire Alexander

Expected draft range

Top-25 pick