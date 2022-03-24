2022 NFL draft scouting report: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Clemson CB Andrew Booth
6-foot
194 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.23 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Strong competitor who has very good talent and athleticism to profile as a potential CB1 in time at the next level
The skinny
A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 14 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Booth chose the Tigers and saw limited action in 13 games as a true freshman, making four tackles. He started four of 11 games in 2020, with 27 tackles (2.5 for losses), one sack, six passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery returned for a TD. As a junior last season, Booth tallied 39 tackles (three for losses), five pass breakups and three interceptions in 11 starts. He declared early for the 2022 NFL draft but was unable to work out at the NFL combine or Clemson's pro day following a quad injury suffered while training for the 40-yard dash.
Upside
Nicely put-together athlete — stronger than he looks with quick-twitch athleticism
Adequate height, weight, length to hold up vs. physical receivers
Light, quick feet to react to speed, shiftiness
Smooth and patient in his backpedal
Displays some good burst and explosion in his movement
Capable of some highlight-reel plays — absurd body control and timing
Playmaking potential on display past two seasons — 5 INTs, 14 PDs on 76 targets
Appears to have potential in off-man coverage — closes hard, fast from his cushion
Potential to develop in press-man — good initial punch and balance
Georgia looked his way exactly once in first three quarters
Won't take cheese — doesn't readily fall for play action, double moves, misdirection
Good competitive temperament — plays with a chip on his shoulder
Will drive downhill on short passing game, run plays and make presence felt
Sniffs out screens beautifully
Only one defensive penalty over three seasons
Played some of his best ball down the stretch last season
Just starting to realize his vast potential
Very few gaping holes in his game, talent-wise
Downside
Unable to test at combine, pro day following quad injury suffered during pre-draft training
Fast but doesn't appear to have that extra gear to stick stride for stride with elite speed
Undressed vs. NC State — peppered with short stuff by WR Emeka Emezie
Eyes can wander in zone coverage — will lose sight of his man
Gets a little greedy at times going for the ball
Somewhat of a reckless tackler — loses proper form at times
Takes some false steps in coverage — wasted movement
Played heavy dose of zone in Clemson's 2021 scheme
Almost never used in the slot
Still somewhat green — fewer than 1,000 defensive snaps in three seasons
Limited special-teams experience since freshman year
Guilty of five penalties as freshman on 69 special-teams snaps
Best-suited destination
Booth looks like a fairly diverse corner, coverage-wise, should be able to fit as an outside corner in most defensive systems. Although he appeared to handle a heavier dose of zone coverage, we think he might be best in a man-heavier system where he can lock up with faster receivers.
Did you know
Booth was ejected as a freshman for throwing a punch at Louisville's Trennell Troutman in 2019, and Booth was made by head coach Dabo Swinney to ride back seven hours in the team's manager bus instead of flying home on the team's charter flight.
Player comp
Jaire Alexander
Expected draft range
Top-25 pick